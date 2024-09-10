Harvey Weinstein rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery

10 September 2024, 00:28

Disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein
Disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery on Monday, his representatives said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 72-year-old was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan from the Rikers Island jail in New York on Sunday night, where he is being held in custody, a spokesperson for his attorney Arthur Aidala told the PA news agency.

The former film mogul was taken to hospital after experiencing chest pains.

Weinstein is serving a prison sentence following a rape and sexual misconduct conviction in Los Angeles related to an incident in 2013 where he appeared uninvited in a woman's hotel room during a Los Angeles film festival.

He was sentenced to 16 years' prison in February 2023.

He is currently in custody in Rikers Island jail complex while awaiting a retrial in Manhattan after a 2020 conviction for rape was overturned earlier this year in a majority decision from the Court of Appeal in New York.

In July, Weinstein was treated in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, and Covid-19.

Last week, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the UK said it had discontinued its indecent assault case against Weinstein, saying "there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

Read More: King Charles reacts to 'wonderful news' that Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy

Read More: Apple unveils new iPhone 16, watch and AirPods alongside big AI updates

The former Hollywood film producer was facing two criminal charges of alleged indecent assault against a woman, who is now aged in her 50s, in London in 1996.

On Thursday, Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS special crime and counter-terrorism division, said: "Following a review of the evidence in this case, the CPS has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein.

"The CPS has a duty to keep all cases under continuous review and we have decided that there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

"We have explained our decision to all parties.

"We would always encourage any potential victims of sexual assault to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met."

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Weinstein, previously told PA: "We are grateful for the decision and to know that in some parts of Western society justice is indeed still blind.

"Mr Weinstein is appreciative towards those who worked hard to come to this conclusion and is deeply saddened that any of his actions may have caused anyone difficulty.

"He hopes that other jurisdictions can find their way clear to distinguish the difference between disappointment, sadness, regret and illegal, criminal behaviour. Harvey believes in his heart that he never crossed those lines."

Weinstein has denied that he raped or sexually assaulted anyone.

He became one of the most prominent focuses of the #MeToo movement, which took root in 2017 when women began to go public with accounts of his alleged behaviour.

In 2020, the producer of hit movies including Pulp Fiction, The English Patient, Good Will Hunting, Gangs Of New York and Shakespeare In Love was stripped of his honorary CBE awarded for his contribution to the British film industry.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves hits out at 'mess created by previous government' on eve of unpopular winter fuel payment vote

United Kingdom - Liverpool - HMP Liverpool

Some early released prisoners will be back behind bars ‘within days’ as inspector warns rehabilitation has failed

Prince Charles said it was wonderful that Princess Kate is now focused on staying cancer-free

King Charles reacts to 'wonderful news' that Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket (Maxar)

Spacecraft to study Jupiter moon’s underground ocean cleared for October launch

James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93

Hollywood actor James Earl Jones dies aged 93

Apple Event page displayed on a phone screen

Another one? Why Apple’s iPhone still matters

Apple has unveiled a brand new range of iPhones at its biggest event of the year

Apple unveils new iPhone 16, watch and AirPods alongside big AI updates

Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa (Evan Agostini via Invision)

Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen’s wife and bandmate, reveals cancer diagnosis

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (AP Photo)

Trump signals support for reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug

A view of the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales,...

Girl, 13, pleads guilty in court to wounding mother, 47, with intent

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

UN chief calls the death and destruction in Gaza the worst he has seen

The Princess intends to make a gradual return to her royal duties

Princess Kate plans return to public life having completed chemotherapy treatment

Exclusive
Online retailer SHEIN is selling knives for as little as £1 - without age checks

School children buying knives from Chinese fast-fashion site SHEIN for as little as £1

Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video

Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Kate has completed cancer treatment

Watch: Kate's moving video after revealing she has finished chemotherapy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nancy Faeser speaks during a press conference in Berlin (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Germany expands controls at borders to stem migration and extremism risks

Princess Kate has announced she has finished her chemotherapy

Read in full: Princess Kate's emotional statement announcing she has completed chemotherapy
Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy treatment, it has been confirmed

Princess Kate completes chemotherapy treatment and is 'doing what she can' to stay cancer free
Charlie Mullins (l) who has put his home on the market ahead of the budget

Won't pull the plug! Downing St hits back after 'Britain's richest plumber' vowed to flee the country over Labour tax hikes
Elderly / Middle aged woman on a beach on a cold windy day in the UK.

Winter is coming: UK braced as cold air from 'Arctic Blast' sweeps in sending temperatures plummeting
Houses are submerged in flood after typhoon Yagi hit Yen Bai province,

Vietnam storm death toll rises after bus swept away and bridge collapses

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi (Courtesy of the Eygi family/International Solidarity Movement via AP)

Mourners attend funeral for American activist ‘shot dead by Israeli troops’

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen leads CMA award nominations as Beyonce misses out

Joanne Tulip was raped and murdered by Steven Ling

Killer who stabbed woman 60 times before carving swastikas onto her body should be freed, parole board rules
Ukrainian air defence intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air during a Russian aerial attack on the capital in Kyiv, Ukraine

Iranian missiles in Russia are legitimate target, Ukrainian official says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is said to be losing patience with his brother Prince Andrew over his continued refusal to leave Royal Lodge

King Charles ‘losing patience’ with Prince Andrew in row over Royal Lodge

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle

'Frail' Queen Elizabeth had final horse ride with groom before she died - as he reveals their playful inside joke
Prince William sported a beard as he returns to royal duties

Hair to the throne! Prince William reveals his beard is back after spending summer with his family

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit