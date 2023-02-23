Breaking News

'I don't deserve it': Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in jail for rape and sexual assault

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appearing in court. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape and sexual assault at a Los Angeles court.

The movie mogul, 70, was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving a woman known as Jane Doe One after a trial in December.

Weinstein, who appeared in person at court on Thursday for the verdict, maintained that the allegations against him were "a set-up" as it was read out.

"Your Honour ... I maintain that I am innocent," he told the packed courtroom.

"I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe One. I don't know that woman and she doesn't know me."

He continued: "This is a made-up story. With all due respect, Jane Doe One is an actress ... Jane Doe One can turn on the tears.

"Please don't sentence me to life in prison, I don't deserve it. I beg your mercy."

The 70-year-old is already serving a 23-year sentence for a separate conviction in New York.

More than 80 people made rape and misconduct claims about him, dating as far back as the '70s.

Weinstein has denied ever having non-consensual sex.

In his remarks before sentencing, Weinstein said he would have needed a "time machine" to have done the things alleged by the prosecution.

"I tried all my life to bring happiness to people. I'm not here to make people angry, I'm here to make people happy," he said.

"This is a set-up."

In a victim impact statement, read out to the court, Jane Doe One said Weinstein's "selfish and disgusting" actions had "broken me into a million pieces".

Thanking judge Lench for letting her speak, the woman said: "I have been carrying this weight for 12 months.

"Before that night I was a very happy and confident woman. I valued myself and the relationship I had with God. I was excited about my future.

"Everything changed after the defendant brutally assaulted me.

"I became invisible to myself and to the world ... I lost my identity.

"It has broken me into a million pieces ... there is no prison sentence long enough to undo the damage."