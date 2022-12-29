Hate crime probe launched after someone reportedly defecated in garden of ex-cricketer Azeem Rafiq

The force has issued an image of a man they they want to identify in connection with a reported hate crime. Picture: South Yorkshire Police / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A hate crime probe has been launched after someone reportedly defecated in the front garden of ex-cricketer Azeem Rafiq.

South Yorkshire Police said it is believed the incident was racially motivated.

The force has issued an image of a man they they want to identify.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Our Barnsley team is looking to identify the man pictured, in connection with a reported hate crime.

"At 6.18pm on 5 October, it’s reported that a man defecated in the front garden of an address.

"It is believed that the incident, which is classed as a public order offence, is racially motivated.

"We are looking to speak to this man as we believe he could help us progress our enquiries."

Photo issued by South Yorkshire Police of a man they are looking to identify in connection with a reported hate crime. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Mr Rafiq sparked a racism scandal after he went public with allegations that he'd been racially abused at Yorkshire Country Cricket Club.

His testimony led to several resignations at Yorkshire, which is now chaired by Lord Patel.

Azeem Rafiq in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on the subject of racism in cricket, Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Last month Mr Rafiq told ITV News that he was leaving the UK with his family due to the backlash he had experienced as a result of his claims.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 726 of October 12, 2022.