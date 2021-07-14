'Hate will never win': Jadon Sancho speaks out after Euro 2020 racist abuse

14 July 2021, 23:05

Jadon Sancho has spoken out after being targeted with racist abuse
Jadon Sancho has spoken out after being targeted with racist abuse. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Jadon Sancho has spoken out after being targeted with racist abuse online, insisting "hate will never win".

The England star was one of three players to miss penalties at the Euro 2020 final, which the Three Lions lost to Italy on Sunday.

Alongside Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, he has been subjected to online hate in the aftermath.

The 21-year-old, who looks set to transfer to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in Germany this summer, said on his Instagram: "I'm not going pretend that I didn't see the racial abuse that me and my brothers Marcus and Bukayo received after the game, but sadly it's nothing new.

"As a society, we need to do better and hold these people accountable.

"Hate will never win. To all the young people who have received similar abuse, hold your heads up high and keep chasing the dream."

Read more: 'An outpouring of love': Fans leave messages of support at vandalised Rashford mural

Read more: Euro 2020 final 'could have been abandoned if Met Police had not intervened'

The online hate has been condemned, with Boris Johnson announcing he wants people who are found guilty of racist abuse on the internet to be banned from attending games.

"I utterly condemn and abhor the racist outpourings that we saw on Sunday night," he said.

"So what we are doing is taking practical steps to ensure that the football banning regime is changed so that if you are guilty of racist abuse online on football, then you will not be going to the match.

"No ifs, no buts, no exemptions, no excuses."

Also marring the aftermath of the final were fans who tried to push past security at Wembley when they did not have a ticket.

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday that had officers not intervened, the match could have been abandoned.

A total of 19 officers were injured during the policing operation, while 51 people were arrested across London.

Boris Johnson insists levelling up does not need richer regions to lose out

Levelling up will not see richer areas lose out to improve poorer regions, PM insists
The 16-year-old died after being stabbed

Popular teenager who was fatally stabbed in south London named as Demarie Omare Roye
An officer has been given a 20 week suspended sentence

Met Police officer who filmed woman in the shower given suspended sentence
Brits arrive in Ibiza, which will be added to the amber list from Monday

Which countries are on the green list and why was Ibiza moved to amber?
The John Lewis Partnership said the shake-up was to simplify management.

John Lewis and Waitrose to cut 1,000 jobs in stores

Regional mayors have called for masks to remain mandatory on public transport

Mayors demand face masks remain compulsory on public transport after July 19

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'
Bus driver's stark warning public transport will be 'out of control' come July 19

'Public transport will be out of control come July 19', warns desperate bus driver
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch again

Malta rejecting visitors with Indian AZ doses is likely 'misunderstanding', says Transport Secretary

Shapps: Brits with India-made AstraZeneca vaccine turned away by Malta 'misunderstanding'
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps backed the Mayor's plans for maks

Transport Secretary 'welcomes' TfL plans to continue mask wearing after July 19
The MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on the decision to release Colin Pitchfork

Tory MP brands Colin Pitchfork release 'deeply regrettable'

