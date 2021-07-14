'Hate will never win': Jadon Sancho speaks out after Euro 2020 racist abuse

Jadon Sancho has spoken out after being targeted with racist abuse. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Jadon Sancho has spoken out after being targeted with racist abuse online, insisting "hate will never win".

The England star was one of three players to miss penalties at the Euro 2020 final, which the Three Lions lost to Italy on Sunday.

Alongside Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, he has been subjected to online hate in the aftermath.

The 21-year-old, who looks set to transfer to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in Germany this summer, said on his Instagram: "I'm not going pretend that I didn't see the racial abuse that me and my brothers Marcus and Bukayo received after the game, but sadly it's nothing new.

"As a society, we need to do better and hold these people accountable.

"Hate will never win. To all the young people who have received similar abuse, hold your heads up high and keep chasing the dream."

The online hate has been condemned, with Boris Johnson announcing he wants people who are found guilty of racist abuse on the internet to be banned from attending games.

"I utterly condemn and abhor the racist outpourings that we saw on Sunday night," he said.

"So what we are doing is taking practical steps to ensure that the football banning regime is changed so that if you are guilty of racist abuse online on football, then you will not be going to the match.

"No ifs, no buts, no exemptions, no excuses."

Also marring the aftermath of the final were fans who tried to push past security at Wembley when they did not have a ticket.

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday that had officers not intervened, the match could have been abandoned.

A total of 19 officers were injured during the policing operation, while 51 people were arrested across London.