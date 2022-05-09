Hay fever medicine supplies run low amid shortage of key ingredient

9 May 2022, 08:20 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 08:26

Shortages of chlorphenamine maleate, a major component of Piriton and several other hay fever remedies, have left stores without the drugs at the start of the peak pollen season.
Shortages of chlorphenamine maleate, a major component of Piriton and several other hay fever remedies, have left stores without the drugs at the start of the peak pollen season. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Supplies of hay fever drugs have run low across the UK because of a shortage of a key ingredient.

Shortages of chlorphenamine maleate, a major component of Piriton and several other hay fever remedies, have left stores without the drugs at the start of the peak pollen season.

Forecasters have today warned pollen counts are set to soar over the coming days with every region in England, and Wales, already on a "high" warning.

Hayfever season lasts from late March until July, with peak pollen counts through the month of May when tree and grass pollens are released simultaneously.

Piriton tablets were today out of stock online at Boots, Coop Pharmacy and Lloyds Pharmacy, though syrup remedies for children remained available.

A spokesperson for Boots told the Telegraph they were expecting the shortage "to be resolved soon" with "new deliveries expected in the coming weeks".

Hay fever remedies, including Piriteze, Benadryl, Allacan and generic brands, which use cetirizine hydrochloride instead of chlorphenamine maleate, were in greater supply.

Read more: RAF health and safety embarrassment after crew manager sits out flight after chipping a fingernail

NHS advice says both medicine types are effective at treating hay fever symptoms but that sufferers may find one works better for them.

Chlorphenamine maleate, for example, can make takers drowsy and is more often used by sufferers whose symptoms mean they struggle to sleep.

It comes amid reports of other drugs shortages across the UK, including hormone replacement treatment (HRT) drugs.

Last week Tory MP for Romsey and Southampton North Caroline Nokes, who is chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee, warned the House of Commons pharmacies in her constituency had completely run out of the drugs.

During business questions, Ms Nokes called for a debate in the Commons to ensure "we can get the supplies that we need".

Read more: Man in hospital after attempt to heat London home with timber to avoid soaring bills

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to watch the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow

Desperate Putin tries to rally Russia as Victory Day broadcast hacked with anti-war message
Robin Askwith told Nick Ferrari Dennis Waterman was "loved" by the crew and cast

Dennis Waterman was 'loved by crew more than cast', says actor friend

The crew manager was working on a Voyager aircraft

RAF health and safety farce after crew manager forgoes flight after chipping a fingernail

The fire service warned of dangerous methods for heating homes

Man in hospital after attempt to heat London home with timber to avoid soaring bills

Keir Starmer has faced criticism over the 'Beergate' event.

Rattled Starmer pulls out of major speech amid Beergate 'hypocrisy' claims

Meghan has removed all traces of her Netflix series off her site.

Meghan removes all references to Netflix show from Archewell website after being axed

EasyJet plans to tackle staff shortages by removing seats on its flights.

EasyJet to strip seats from planes to tackle staffing crisis ahead of summer

Nato countries could be destroyed 'in half an hour'.

Russian nukes could destroy Nato countries 'in half an hour', warns Kremlin space boss

Benjamin Rich denied being arrested at a Russian-controlled spaceport in Kazakhstan

British travel YouTuber denies being arrested at Russian spaceport

Dennis Waterman starred in New Tricks and Minder

New Tricks, the Sweeney and Minder star Dennis Waterman dies aged 74

Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord in Doctor Who.

Doctor Who: Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa announced as next Time Lord

Kate and William were criticised as being "tone deaf" during their Caribbean tour.

Prince William and Kate 'want to be known by first names not royal titles'

Deputy PM Dominic Raab speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on the NI Protocol.

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland

The burning building in the village of Bilohorivka.

Two killed and 60 feared dead in Russian bomb attack on Ukraine school

A leaked memo shows Sir Keir Starmer's "Beergate bash" with £200 curry takeaway was "pre-planned".

Tories slam Starmer 'hypocrisy' after leaked memo reveals 'Beergate bash' was pre-planned

The UK is ramping up military support for Ukraine.

UK pledges extra £1.3bn in military support for Ukraine ahead of G7 meeting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Victory Day Parade

Putin says Russian offensive in Ukraine ‘response to Western policies’
Spring Wildfires

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Election billboards

Early voting begins ahead of Australian election

Ukraine Russia

Putin to mark Victory Day as Russia presses Ukraine assault

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a farewell speech at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea

South Korea’s president calls for peace with North in farewell speech
A man wearing a Cuban national flag shirt, walks past the site of Friday’s deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba

Havana hotel death toll at 31 as dogs search for survivors

A woman looks at a crater from an explosion after a Russian air strike in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school

Israel Palestinians

Two Palestinians shot dead by Israelis in occupied West Bank

Cuba Hotel Explosion

Death toll climbs to 30 after explosion hits five-star hotel in Havana
Russia Ukraine War

Western officials visit Ukraine after Russian bomb flattens school

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government 'certainly not capping' number of university pupils, Minister tells LBC

Govt 'certainly not capping' number of pupils going to university, minister tells LBC
Dan Hodges: Keir Starmer would have no option but to resign if fined over beergate

Keir Starmer would have no option but to resign if fined over Beergate, Dan Hodges says
'Boris deserved all the hate he got!' Rachel Johnson bemused as caller defends Starmer

'Boris deserved all the hate he got!' Rachel Johnson bemused as caller attacks PM over partygate
Keir Starmer blasted by Rachel Johnson over partygate

'Worst hypocrisy in modern politics!': Keir Starmer blasted by Rachel Johnson over partygate
Britons more angry over Starmer 'hypocrisy' than partygate claims Tory MP

Britons more angry over Starmer 'hypocrisy' than partygate claims Tory MP
Labour election results 'not as good' as mine were in 2018, says Corbyn

Corbyn says Labour lost London council seats because his whip was removed
Afghan woman journalist blasts Taliban over forced veiling

'It's not Islamic!': Female Afghan journalist blasts Taliban over forced veiling
'Should we end private schools?': Sangita Myska proposes 'radical solution' to UK's education row

'End private schools?': Sangita Myska asks if 'radical solution' to UK education needed
Ann Widdecombe says politicians shouldn't resign over lockdown breaches

'Not even Keir should quit!': Ann Widdecombe says MPs shouldn't resign over Covid breaches
Starmer's position would be 'strengthened' if cleared of beergate - former Labour manifesto writer

Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police