Hay fever medicine supplies run low amid shortage of key ingredient

By Lauren Lewis

Supplies of hay fever drugs have run low across the UK because of a shortage of a key ingredient.

Shortages of chlorphenamine maleate, a major component of Piriton and several other hay fever remedies, have left stores without the drugs at the start of the peak pollen season.

Forecasters have today warned pollen counts are set to soar over the coming days with every region in England, and Wales, already on a "high" warning.

Hayfever season lasts from late March until July, with peak pollen counts through the month of May when tree and grass pollens are released simultaneously.

Piriton tablets were today out of stock online at Boots, Coop Pharmacy and Lloyds Pharmacy, though syrup remedies for children remained available.

A spokesperson for Boots told the Telegraph they were expecting the shortage "to be resolved soon" with "new deliveries expected in the coming weeks".

Hay fever remedies, including Piriteze, Benadryl, Allacan and generic brands, which use cetirizine hydrochloride instead of chlorphenamine maleate, were in greater supply.

Here's the latest pollen forecast for today

It's still largely tree at this time of year but there is a little grass pollen in the air as well pic.twitter.com/yrRngWW4n7 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 8, 2022

NHS advice says both medicine types are effective at treating hay fever symptoms but that sufferers may find one works better for them.

Chlorphenamine maleate, for example, can make takers drowsy and is more often used by sufferers whose symptoms mean they struggle to sleep.

It comes amid reports of other drugs shortages across the UK, including hormone replacement treatment (HRT) drugs.

Last week Tory MP for Romsey and Southampton North Caroline Nokes, who is chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee, warned the House of Commons pharmacies in her constituency had completely run out of the drugs.

During business questions, Ms Nokes called for a debate in the Commons to ensure "we can get the supplies that we need".

