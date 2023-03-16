Headteacher accused of stalking 'suffers panic attack after being arrested and has to be lifted unconscious into police van'

16 March 2023

Gregory Hill was accused of stalking
Gregory Hill was accused of stalking. Picture: Paul Howard School

By Kit Heren

The headteacher of a primary school, who is accused of stalking, suffered a panic attack when police came to arrest him and had to be lifted unconscious into the van.

Gregory Hill, 47, the headteacher of Howard Junior School in Norfolk, Kings Lynn, denies all wrongdoing and has launched a complaint against the police.

Mr Hill, who has been released on bail while officers continue to investigate, lives with his 77-year-old mother and has run the school for 16 years.

He said that he suffered a panic attack when two officers approached him after he arrived at work on March 6.

The female officers told him there were "allegations that they needed to discuss with him", which turned out to concern claims that he had stalked an adult.

Mr Hill
Mr Hill. Picture: Howard Junior School

Mr Hill said that he began filming the officers with his phone before they took it off him. Other officers approached and restrained him before taking him away for questioning. 

The headteacher told Eastern Daily Press: "It was at peak time, on the school premises, in front of children and parents. 

"I had a panic attack, I fell to the floor and curled up in a ball. 'They piled onto me. They said, "Stand up, stand up". 'I said I couldn't, they put me on my back, I had handcuffs on, I couldn't breathe."

Mr Hill also said said he passed out while he was being arrested, and suffered tissue damage to his wrists, bruising to his face and arms, and concussion.

Gregory Hill
Gregory Hill. Picture: Howard Junior School

A spokesman for the Department for Education said: "As this is an ongoing police investigation it would be inappropriate for the department to comment. 

"We are working directly with Howard Junior School and the local authority to support the school at this time.' 

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "A man in his 40s was arrested in Gaywood on 6 March 2023 on suspicion of a stalking offence against another adult as well as resisting or obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.'He remains on police bail until 10 May 2023.

"We can confirm a complaint has been received following the arrest of a man in Gaywood on March 6."

