Manhunt in New York after boss of America’s biggest health insurer gunned down outside hotel in ‘targeted attack’

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York. Picture: NYPD/Getty/UnitedHealthcare

By Kit Heren

A manhunt is underway after the chief executive of America's biggest health insurance company was shot dead in New York in a targeted attack.

Brian Thompson was killed at 6.45am local time (1.45pm UK time) outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where he was set to speak at an event later in the day.

Police said the shooting was "brazen". The gunman laid in wait for Mr Thompson for several minutes before shooting him in the back several times. Officers said the attacker's gun jammed.

Mr Thompson, 50, was rushed to hospital but later died.

The attacker fled on foot and then on an e-bike after the shooting, police said.

The asssassin. Picture: NYPD

The assassin later fled. Picture: NYPD

Officers released two images showing the gunman shooting and then fleeing on a bicycle.

A $10,000 (£7,866) reward has been issued for information leading to his capture.

Mr Thompson's wife Paulette said that he had been threatened.

"Basically, I don't know, a lack of coverage? I don't know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

"I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children,

Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton after 6:45am on December 4, 2024 in New York. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Hilton said they were "deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy".

An announcement was made to attendees that the event was being ended early.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare health insurance plans in the country.

Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton. Picture: Getty

UnitedHealth Group was approached for comment.

New York Police Department officials said a 50-year-old man had been killed in the area but did not confirm his identity, local media reported.

The hotel where Mr Thompson was shot is a short walk from tourist sites such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Centre.