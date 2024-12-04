Manhunt in New York after boss of America’s biggest health insurer gunned down outside hotel in ‘targeted attack’

4 December 2024, 16:56 | Updated: 4 December 2024, 17:54

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York
Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York. Picture: NYPD/Getty/UnitedHealthcare

By Kit Heren

A manhunt is underway after the chief executive of America's biggest health insurance company was shot dead in New York in a targeted attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brian Thompson was killed at 6.45am local time (1.45pm UK time) outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where he was set to speak at an event later in the day.

Police said the shooting was "brazen". The gunman laid in wait for Mr Thompson for several minutes before shooting him in the back several times. Officers said the attacker's gun jammed.

Mr Thompson, 50, was rushed to hospital but later died.

The attacker fled on foot and then on an e-bike after the shooting, police said.

Read more: Man, 69, arrested in fraud probe linked to WPC Yvonne Fletcher fundraiser

Read more: Man charged with murder as sister found stabbed to death in South London home

The asssassin
The asssassin. Picture: NYPD
The assassin later fled
The assassin later fled. Picture: NYPD

Officers released two images showing the gunman shooting and then fleeing on a bicycle.

A $10,000 (£7,866) reward has been issued for information leading to his capture.

Mr Thompson's wife Paulette said that he had been threatened.

"Basically, I don't know, a lack of coverage? I don't know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

"I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children,

Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton after 6:45am on December 4, 2024 in New York
Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton after 6:45am on December 4, 2024 in New York. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Hilton said they were "deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy".

An announcement was made to attendees that the event was being ended early.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare health insurance plans in the country.

Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton
Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton. Picture: Getty

UnitedHealth Group was approached for comment.

New York Police Department officials said a 50-year-old man had been killed in the area but did not confirm his identity, local media reported.

The hotel where Mr Thompson was shot is a short walk from tourist sites such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Centre.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police tape at the scene of Brian Thompson's shooting

Healthcare boss shot dead in ‘brazen and targeted attack’, police say

Exclusive
Labour could look to "tighten up" rules on political donations.

Labour plans to ‘tighten up’ donation rules, minister says, amid concerns Elon Musk could donate £80m to Reform

Chocolate lovers have been left heartbroken after Cadbury's axed a popular Christmas treat.

'Christmas is cancelled!': Chocolate lovers left heartbroken after beloved festive treat is axed

Paulette Thompson says her health insurance boss husband had been threatened before he was shot dead

Health insurance boss gunned down in New York 'had been threatened' before killing, wife says

Michel Barnier holding his finger to his lips and looking concerned

No-confidence vote expected to apply coup de grace for Barnier’s government

Demonstrators wearing gas masks in Tbilisi

Opposition leader arrested during police raid on offices amid unrest in Georgia

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

A huge money laundering network has been busted

Russian socialite unmasked as boss of vast money laundering network used by British drug dealers

Workers probing a sinkhole

Rescuers change tactics in search for woman who may have fallen into sinkhole

Lisa Welford (L), best friend of Claudia Lawrence, was murdered by her abusive ex

Killer of missing chef Claudia Lawrence's childhood best friend jailed for life

Abdulaziz Haruna made a desperate attempt to escape arrest during a raid

Moment drug dealer leaps through door in underwear as police use chainsaw to raid property

Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a hotel in Manhattan

Boss of America's biggest health insurer 'gunned down outside Manhattan hotel' as manhunt launched for attacker

Pete Hegseth

Trump considers DeSantis for Pentagon role with Hegseth under pressure

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte points at the lectern

Nato chief urges European allies to ramp up defence spending

The British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in a major war, the defence minister has warned

British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in major war, veterans minister warns

Blackpool

Northern town has UK's worst life expectancy for men - as Glasgow moves off bottom spot for first time

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donna Nelson's daughter Kristal Hilaire speaks to the media

Japanese court convicts Australian who says she was tricked into smuggling drugs

The defender was backed by his teammates after 'refusing to wear Pride flag'.

Manchester United star backed by teammates after 'refusing to wear Pride flag' as Premier League LGBT row deepens
A Russian warship fired at a German army helicopter, that was on a reconnaissance flight over the Baltic Sea.

Russian warship fires warning shot at German army helicopter carrying out patrol in the Baltic Sea
Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift tops Spotify’s most-streamed list

Met Office issues wind and rain warning

Brits to be hit with 80mph wind and torrential rain this weekend as Met Office issues warnings for 5 straight days
President Joe Biden watches a traditional dance after arriving at Catumbela airport in Angola

Biden uses Angola visit to promote major US-backed rail project in Africa

Louise Haigh has resigned as transport secretary after it emerged she pleaded guilty to a fraud offence

Haigh resignation a 'marked contrast' from Tories, says Starmer as Badenoch grills PM over fraud offence
Italy is banning metal key boxes outside properties.

Italy steps up war on Airbnb rentals as key boxes banned amid growing anti-tourism revolt

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court, at a previous court appearance in February

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson appears in court as he faces trial for 'assault and coercive behaviour against wife'
Calls to boycott dairy company Arla after firm use methane reducing additives to tackle burping cows

Calls to boycott dairy company over methane-reducing food additive used to tackle burping cows

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit

Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston (pictured at Royal Ascot in 2019)

Lady Gabriella Kingston calls for medication warning after inquest hears husband Thomas Windsor took his own life
Queen Camilla arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen reveals chest infection was pneumonia that left her with ‘lingering’ side-effects including fatigue

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News