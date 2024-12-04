Health insurance boss gunned down in New York 'had been threatened' before killing, wife says

Paulette Thompson says her health insurance boss husband had been threatened before he was shot dead. Picture: NYPD/Linkedin/UnitedHealthcare

By Kit Heren

The wife of a health insurance boss who was killed in New York had been threatened before his death, his wife has said.

Paulette Thompson said her husband Brian Thompson may have been killed because of "a lack of [insurance] coverage", although she didn't know.

Police said that the "brazen" shooting of United Healthcare boss Mr Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel was "targeted".

But they also said they did not know the motive for the killing.

Ms Thompson told NBC News: "There had been some threats.

The asssassin. Picture: NYPD

"Basically, I don’t know, [about] a lack of coverage? I don’t know details.

"I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

Officers said that they would investigate any threats against him.

Mr Thompson was killed at 6.45am local time (1.45pm UK time) outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where he was set to speak at an event later in the day.

The gunman laid in wait for Mr Thompson for several minutes before shooting him in the back several times. Officers said the attacker's gun jammed.

Mr Thompson, 50, was rushed to hospital but later died.

Crime Scene Unit police work at the scene where CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton early on December 4. Picture: Getty

The attacker fled on foot and then on an e-bike after the shooting, police said.

Officers released two images showing the gunman shooting and then fleeing on a bicycle.

A $10,000 (£7,866) reward has been issued for information leading to his capture.

Jessica Tisch of the NYPD said: "The suspect fled, first on foot, then on an e-bike, and was last seen in Central Park on centre drive early this morning.

"The victim was removed to Roosevelt Hospital, where he was pronounced.

Brian Thompson. Picture: United Healthcare

"We've been in touch with his family, his friends and his colleagues, and they are very much in our thoughts and prayers at this hour."

A spokesperson for Hilton said they were "deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy".

United Healthcare is the largest provider of Medicare health insurance plans in the country.

The hotel where Mr Thompson was shot is a short walk from tourist sites such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Centre.