Live

Health Secretary to make announcement on North East restrictions

By EJ Ward

Watch live as the Health Secretary sets out plans to make the North East the latest area in England to come under local restrictions as coronavirus cases rise.

On Wednesday Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes said "additional, temporary" measures are being planned to prevent another full lockdown.

He said he expected Health Secretary Matt Hancock to make an announcement on Thursday morning.

He and public health officials have requested a 10pm curfew on pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises, and a move to table service only.

There is also expected to be a ban on socialising outside individual household bubbles.

Watch the video at the top of the page for the full announcement from the Health Secretary.