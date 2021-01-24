Health Secretary 'hopes' schools will reopen by Easter

24 January 2021, 10:01

Schools could stay closed until Easter
Schools could stay closed until Easter. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Health Secretary has warned that children might not return to schools until Easter or later, saying that lifting the coronavirus lockdown in England is a "long, long, long way" off.

Matt Hancock said that case numbers were still "incredibly high" and the NHS remained under intense pressure.

"There is early evidence that the lockdown is starting to bring cases down but we are a long, long, long way from being low enough because the case rate was incredibly high," he said.

"You can see the pressure on the NHS - you can see it every day."

READ MORE: Vaccines may not stop Covid spread, warns Van Tam

Mr Hancock said that while he hoped schools in England could reopen by Easter, it would depend on the levels of infection in the community at that time.

The Health Secretary said lifting lockdown is a long, long, long way off
The Health Secretary said lifting lockdown is a long, long, long way off. Picture: PA

"We have got to look at the data, we have got to look at the impact of the vaccination programme," he said.

"The Education Secretary (Gavin Williamson) has said that we will ensure schools get two weeks' notice of return. I don't know whether it will be then or before then. We have got to watch the data."

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to rule out the full reopening of schools after the February half-term break within days.

Kevin Courtney, co-general secretary of the National Education Union, said any reopening before Easter seemed "optimistic", adding: "It could be as late as May."

Yesterday it emerged a further 1,348 people died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total to 97,329.

A further 33,552 cases were confirmed, down by 7,794 compared to last Saturday - a drop of 18%.

The number of people who have received at least one vaccination dose is also on the rise, with 5.86 million people now having had at least the first jab.

The latest figures come after Boris Johnson warned the new variant of Covid-19 first identified in south-east England may be associated with "a higher degree of mortality".

SAGE member Kamlesh Khunti told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday border restrictions will be here for the foreseeable future.

Border restrictions here for foreseeable future, SAGE member tells LBC
Coronavirus testing facility set on fire

Rioting youths in Dutch village set fire to coronavirus testing centre
Lord Lansley spoke to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday about the end of the national lockdown in England.

Former health secretary Lord Lansley tells LBC he thinks lockdown will last until May
A man cycles through heavy snow in Worcester, Worcestershire on Sunday.

Police advise against travel and snowball fights as snow falls across UK
A woman hands over her presidential election ballot

Portugal chooses president amid surge in virus cases

Medics treat a patient in a hospital ICU

Spain’s virus surge hits mental health of frontline workers

Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Hotel quarantine plan to be discussed by ministers - but how would it work?
Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?

Brexit fuelling appetite for breakup of United Kingdom, expert suggests

Brexit fuelling calls for breakup of United Kingdom, expert suggests
David Lammy's powerful show of support for woke culture

David Lammy's powerful show of support for woke culture

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate
Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns

Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns
NERVTAG Chair: Lockdown measures may last until summer due to new variants

NERVTAG Chair: Lockdown measures may last until summer due to new variants
Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders

Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders

