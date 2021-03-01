Health Secretary Matt Hancock urges unidentified Brazil Covid case to come forward

1 March 2021, 18:33 | Updated: 1 March 2021, 19:51

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Matt Hancock has urged one of the first people in the UK to contract the new Brazilian P1 coronavirus variant to come forward.

Public Health England (PHE) said on Sunday six cases of the strain first detected in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been confirmed in Britain, three in England and three in Scotland.

However one of the English cases has not been located and could be anywhere in the country.

At Monday’s Downing Street press conference, the Health Secretary said: “One of the six completed a test but did not successfully complete contact details and we are therefore asking anyone who took a test on the 12th or 13th of February but hasn’t received the result back to please get in touch by calling 119 in England, Wales or Northern Ireland or in Scotland 0300 303 2173.”

READ MORE: Single Pfizer or Oxford vaccine cuts hospitalisation risk by 80%, Health Secretary says

READ MORE: PM says 'we moved as fast as we could' on quarantine - after Brazilian variant found in UK

The variant is concerning because it may spread more rapidly and respond less well to existing vaccines.

Dr Susan Hopkins, of Public Health England, said it was being tracked "very closely".

"It shares some important mutations with the variants first identified in South Africa," she told a Downing Street news briefing.

"These and other mutations are associated with reduced impact of antibodies against the virus in laboratory experiments.

"The current vaccines have not yet been studied against this variant and we will need to await further clinical and trial data to understand the vaccine effectiveness against this variant."

The two other cases identified in England were found in South Gloucestershire, with Dr Hopkins saying surge testing had started on Monday in the area as a “highly precautionary measure”.

The Gloucestershire cluster is said to have originated from one individual who travelled back from Brazil and arrived in London on February 10 - five days before the Government's quarantine hotel policy came into force.

The traveller isolated at home with the rest of their household under the rules in place at the time. One member exhibited Covid symptoms before getting a test.

Dr Hopkins said more than 90% of passengers on Swiss Air flight LX318, which travelled from Sao Paulo, through Zurich, landing in London Heathrow on February 10, had been reached amid a bid to contact all those on board.

She asked all the other passengers on the flight to call 0117 450 3174 to arrange a test.

The Scottish Government said the three residents who tested positive for the strain returned to north-east Scotland from Brazil, via Paris and London.

The tests were completed in early February and were passed to the UK's sequencing programme.

Officials are contacting the other passengers on their flight from London to Aberdeen.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressing his supporters

Rival rallied held as Armenia’s political tensions heat up

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy

Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption and sentenced to prison
Protesters have been demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia’s political tensions heat up with rival rallies

Police officers outside a house where a nine-year-old girl was canned to death in Delgoda, Sri Lanka

Girl dies after being caned during ‘exorcism’ in Sri Lanka

Matt Hancock will lead the Downing Street press conference on Monday, as health officials search for an individual with the Brazilian variant who is unaccounted for.

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads Downing Street Covid-19 news conference
Boris Johnson said the government had "moved as fast as we could” to implement hotel quarantine measures.

PM says 'we moved as fast as we could' on quarantine - after Brazilian variant found in UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his budget speech on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

"The Covid infection risk in schools is not very high compared to other settings'

"The Covid infection risk in schools is not very high compared to other settings'
Nick Ferrari challenges Treasury Select Committee Chair on the loan charge

Nick Ferrari challenges Treasury Select Committee Chair on the loan charge
Dr Saleyha Ahsan spoke to LBC's James O'Brien

Dr Saleyha Ahsan explains why she filmed her journey through Covid
This caller told LBC he would only get the jab if he needed one for a holiday

Caller says he'll only take the Covid jab to go on holiday

Treasury Select Chair tells LBC tax rises are 'tough choices' amid reported corporation tax hike

Reported hike in corporation tax is 'tough choice,' select committee chair says
UK housing crisis is 'a stain on our humanity,' Maajid Nawaz insists

UK housing crisis is 'a stain on our humanity,' Maajid Nawaz insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London