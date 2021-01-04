Health Secretary tells LBC it's down to 'all of us' to stop spread of Covid-19

4 January 2021, 08:46 | Updated: 4 January 2021, 08:47

By Asher McShane

The Health Secretary this morning told LBC it is down to 'all of us' to stop the spread of Covid-19 amid reports a new national lockdown is looking increasingly likely.

Matt Hancock told Nick Ferrari at breakfast on LBC that the new strain of the virus is of increasing concern and everyone should behave "as if they have the virus."

Mr Hancock said: "The Prime Minister has clearly said that it is likely that we are going to need some more measures.

"It's not just about the measures that we introduce. It's actually about all of us. It's on all of us to act in a way that reduces the spread and this new variant is really, really difficult."

READ MORE: Keir Starmer calls for new national lockdown

READ MORE: First patient receives Oxford Covid vaccine

The Daily Mail reported the Government's key "Covid-O" committee that oversees restrictions was expected to meet on Monday to decide changes to the coronavirus regime.

The newspaper quoted a Government source as saying ministers were looking at putting even more areas of England into the toughest Tier 4, which already covers a total of 44 million people - or 78% of the population - after changes which came into effect on Thursday.

Plans for a return of shielding for vulnerable people in England are being drawn up by the Government, The Daily Telegraph reported.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled tougher restrictions would be brought in within weeks, pressure mounted on the Government to act far more swiftly as Labour demanded a lockdown within hours.

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of presiding over a "chaotic" response to the coronavirus pandemic as he insisted on new restrictions immediately to try to regain control of the situation.

Sir Keir told reporters the Prime Minister should not hint at new restrictions within weeks but, instead, act now.

The Labour leader said: "The virus is clearly out of control.

"We can't allow the Prime Minister to use up the next two or three weeks and then bring in a national lockdown which is inevitable.

"Do it now. That's the necessary first step to get the virus back under control."

Speaking on Sunday as controversy raged over whether more schools should be shut, Sir Keir said further closures of classrooms were "inevitable".

Sir Keir insisted new moves must be "part of a wider strategy that has a national lockdown in place in the next 24 hours".

He added: "The Prime Minister is hinting at it, but he's not doing it. We can't afford that delay again.

"Let's not have the Prime Minister saying 'I'm going to do it, but not yet', that's the problem he has made so many times."

In response to the comments, a Number 10 source said: "The Prime Minister has been consistently clear that we are driven by the need to protect the NHS and save lives - unlike Labour who have spent the last ten months playing party politics.

"We have moved more areas into Tier 4 to bear down on the new variant and escalated other areas into Tier 3. This targeted approach is the right one, and is kept under review based on the latest data."

Mr Johnson said coronavirus restrictions in England were "probably about to get tougher" due to rising infection rates.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matt Hancock suggests more Tier 3 areas could be moved to Tier 4

More Tier 3 areas could move to Tier 4, Health Secretary suggests to LBC
People light candles near the landslide area in the village of Ask in Gjerdrum, Norway (Cornelius Poppe/AP)

Norwegian rescuers still hoping to find landslide survivors

Brian Pinker, 82, became the first UK patient to receive the Oxford vaccine

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine given to first UK patient

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk at Ginza shopping street in Tokyo

Japan considers Covid state of emergency

Donald Trump

Trump recorded pleading with election official in Georgia to ‘find’ him votes
Teaching unions have called for an ‘immediate’ move to remote education for all pupils

Teaching unions call for ‘immediate’ move to remote education for all pupils

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use in the UK

What is the difference between the Oxford and Pfizer Covid vaccines?
44 million people in England will be in Tier 4 from 00.01 on 31 December.

Coronavirus: Which new areas have entered Tier 4 in England?

The new Covid variant has spread across the UK despite Tier 4 restrictions.

New Covid strain: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller who had trial Covid vaccine begs others to get jab as his family suffers around him

Caller who had trial Covid vaccine begs others to get jab as his family suffers around him
Matt Hancock's instant reaction as first Oxford vaccine dose is given

Matt Hancock's instant reaction as first Oxford vaccine dose is given
Abolishing tampon tax 'long overdue' declares activist

Abolishing tampon tax 'long overdue' declares activist

Expert urges distraught caller to 'push back' against vaccine strategy change

Expert urges distraught caller to 'push back' against vaccine strategy change
Closing schools has 'marginal impact' on Covid transmission, insists Education Committee chair

Closing schools has 'marginal impact' on Covid transmission, insists Education Committee chair
'Untenable situation' in UK hospitals as Covid cases surge, warns top surgeon

'Untenable situation' in UK hospitals as Covid cases surge, warns top surgeon

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London