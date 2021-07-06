Health Secretary to announce changes to self-isolation rules for double-jabbed Brits

Sajid Javid will update the Commons later today on changes to self-isolation. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is to set out later today new self-isolation rules for double-vaccinated Brits.

Mr Javid will give a statement to Parliament at around lunchtime on how self-isolation will change for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. He is due to address the commons at 1230pm today.

The Government wants to bring in a "more proportionate system."

At present people are receiving alerts from an app or contact tracers and being told to self-isolate for 10 days if they have come into contact with someone who tests positive for Covid-19.

READ MORE: Health Secretary: I'll keep wearing a mask, it's a responsible thing to do

The government hopes to bring an end to the disruption of being made to self-isolate for such a long period of time. Those who are fully vaccinated could be made to undergo daily tests instead of self-isolating. Mr Javid will set out the details later.

Boris Johnson did not include any changes to self-isolation in his update to the nation last night where he axed almost all Covid rules from July 19.

Mr Javid has confirmed there will be a difference in rules between vaccinated and unvaccinated Brits, and that there will be an update later on.

Chairman of the Commons Health Select Committee Jeremy Hunt has said he is "not opposed" to coronavirus restrictions being lifted.

The former health secretary told LBC: "I have been on the cautious side of this debate for the whole of the last year but I'm actually not opposed to what the Prime Minister is doing.

"The reason is because if you look at the data at the moment, the projected number of deaths from Covid going forward is less than a bad flu year.

"That's not what's happened up to now but I'm talking about going forward from now.

"If you've got the context where the death rate is lower than some diseases that we normally cope with, then I think it's alright to change the social contract from compulsion to co-operation because we have to find a way of living with this virus."