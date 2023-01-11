Health unions announce boycott of NHS pay review body while strikes continue

11 January 2023, 10:27

Ambulance strike in Waterloo December 21, 2022
Ambulance workers - pictured striking on December 21 - are walking out again today. Picture: Alamy

By James Hockaday

Health unions are refusing to submit evidence to the NHS pay review body, which they say the government is hiding behind to avoid scrutiny.

The 14 unions, representing more than one million ambulance staff, nurses, porters, healthcare assistants, physiotherapists and other NHS workers in England, have called for direct pay talks with ministers.

They believe the lengthy pay review body process is not able to deliver a deal that resolves the current pay and staffing dispute, which has led to a series of strikes, including a walkout by ambulance workers today.

In the current economic climate, officials said it would be better if NHS pay negotiations could be convened involving unions, employers and ministers.

They said that the deadline for submitting evidence for the 2022/23 pay year was the end of last January, but it was almost six months later when ministers made public their acceptance of the review body’s £1,400 flat-rate rise.

Read more: What calls will ambulance services respond to when on strike?

Ambulance Service Workers Strike Over Pay And Conditions
Ambulance staff are striking in a row over pay and conditions. Picture: Getty

By then, inflation had “gone through the roof”, say unions, who have now decided against collective submission for this year's pay review - the deadline for which is today.

Unions have accused the government of “hiding behind” the pay review body to avoid accountability over the NHS pay dispute.

Chairwoman of the NHS group of unions, and Unison’s head of health, Sara Gorton said: “The pay review body process doesn’t fit the current context.

“The NHS staffing crisis is so acute only prompt action on pay, both for this and the next financial year, can start to turn things around.

“The public knows ambulance response times are worsening and hospital waiting lists growing because the NHS no longer has the necessary staff to meet demand, nor provide safe patient care.

Read more: Health Secretary tells LBC he doesn't 'subscribe' to private healthcare

Ambulance Service Workers Strike Over Pay And Conditions
Unions have accused the government of hiding behind the pay review process. Picture: Getty

“Ministers must seize the initiative, get everyone around the table and negotiate a way to the best deal for staff, patients and services.”

Secretary of the NHS group of unions, and Chartered Society of Physiotherapy assistant director of employment relations, Elaine Sparkes, said: “Solving the pay dispute, getting vacancy rates down and providing better patient care must be the Government’s number one priority.

“But even if the review body process were to be hurried along, as the health secretary says he’s keen to do, it would still take too long.

Read more: Grant Shapps introduces controversial anti-strike legislation to curb public sector walkouts

“Speed is of the essence, as is ensuring wages are high enough for the NHS to retain experienced staff and attract new recruits. Only direct talks can achieve that.”

The 14 NHS unions are: British Association of Occupational Therapists, British Dietetic Association, British Orthoptic Society, Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, Royal College of Podiatry, Federation of Clinical Scientists, GMB, Managers in Partnership, Prison Officers Association, Royal College of Midwives, Royal College of Nursing, Society of Radiographers, Unison and Unite.

