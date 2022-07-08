UK set to sizzle in week-long scorcher as second heatwave hits Britain

8 July 2022, 00:43 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 00:47

The UK is set to be hit with its second heatwave of the year
The UK is set to be hit with its second heatwave of the year. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Parts of the UK are predicted to experience a heatwave over the next few days - the second one in a matter of weeks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has said the southern and eastern parts will see consistent high temperatures over the next few days, leading to a heatwave.

The forecaster and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), meanwhile, issued a level 2 heat-health alert warning ahead of the heatwave.

Read more: Boris and Carrie 'plan Chequers wedding party' as Tories demand PM leaves No10 now

Read more: Baby P's mum Tracey Connelly freed from prison after 13 years

The alert is in place from 9am on Monday July 11 until 9am on Friday July 15, and covers the East of England, South East and London regions.

The UK previously experienced a heatwave three weeks ago, with June 17 marking the hottest day of the year so far.

It comes as the south, Midlands and eastern parts of the UK are predicted to see highs of 25C and 26C, while the north and west could reach 24C.

Leconfield in East Yorkshire experienced the start of the heatwave on Thursday with highs of 26C.

Read more: Raab, Gove and Hancock rule themselves out as Tory race for No10 begins

Read more: Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Northern Ireland also had warm temperatures, with Thursday marking the warmest day of the year so far this year with highs of 23.5C.

Greg Dewhurst, forecaster for the Met Office, said: "Over the course of this week, much of next week, temperatures are going to be above average and very warm locally, hot at times.

"It looks like temperatures, particularly for the east of Scotland, will rise over the coming day. So we've seen highs around 24C today, tomorrow it will be about 23C, very similar on Sunday, and then Monday could be around 25C and 26C.

"Over the next few days, primarily the highest temperatures will be across southern and eastern parts of the UK. But I think as we go through the weekend and into next week, the heat is likely to be across pretty much the UK."

The UK will see its second heatwave in a matter of weeks
The UK will see its second heatwave in a matter of weeks. Picture: Alamy

Friday is predicted to be dry with sunshine across England and Wales.

Over the weekend and into early next week, most areas are expected to be dry with warm sunshine and hot temperatures. The North West, meanwhile, may see some cloud and light rain.

London, the South East and East are expected to see highs of 24C and 25C on Friday while the South West is slightly cooler with 23C and 24C.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell launches appeal against sex trafficking conviction

Read more: Hollywood legend and The Godfather star James Caan dies aged 82

The Midlands and North West are also predicted to be 23C, while Wales could see 22C.

Saturday is expected to be slightly cooler, with 22C predicted across the South and East. The North and Midlands are predicted to be 21C.

Sunday, meanwhile, is largely expected to be highs of 23C all round across the South, East and Midlands, while parts of the North are closer to 22C.

A health alert is in place from 9am on Monday July 11 until 9am on Friday July 15
A health alert is in place from 9am on Monday July 11 until 9am on Friday July 15. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office defines a heatwave as when a location records a period for at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

The threshold varies by UK county.

Read more: Rafael Nadal 'very sad' as he withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Read more: Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

On the four-level heat-health alert scale, which is designed to help healthcare workers manage through periods of extreme temperatures, level 1 is the lowest warning and is the minimum state of vigilance used during the summer months.

Level 2, called alert and readiness, is triggered as soon as there is a 60% risk that temperature thresholds will be reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and the intervening night.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

There are fears the government could be left in paralysis if Boris Johnson remains as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen

Govt 'paralysed' as Boris vows to remain in No10 until new PM chosen

'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt

'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt
Ghislaine Maxwell has appealed against her conviction

Ghislaine Maxwell launches appeal against sex trafficking conviction

Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal 'very sad' as he withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

James Caan has died

Hollywood legend and The Godfather star James Caan dies aged 82

The mother of Baby P has reportedly been freed from prison

Baby P's mum Tracey Connelly freed from prison after 13 years

Woman jailed for impersonating learner drivers

Woman who posed as learners to take 100 driving tests jailed

Four prominent MPs are believed to have so confirmed they will not run.

Raab, Gove and Hancock rule themselves out as Tory race for No10 begins

Harry's tension with royal aide over protection, High Court hears

Harry's ‘significant tensions’ with Queen’s aide over protection, High Court told

Boris and Carrie Johnson are reportedly determined to throw a wedding party at Chequers, with some suggestion it is one of the reasons the Prime Minister is insisting on remaining in office until a new leader is chosen

Boris and Carrie 'plan Chequers wedding party' as Tories demand PM leaves No10 now

MPs have slammed Boris Johnson

MPs launch scathing attack on Boris for lack of remorse in 'strange' resignation speech

Boris Johnson quit but said he will remain as PM until a successor can be found

Boris Johnson's speech in full: PM quits and blames 'herd instinct'

Boris Johnson quit as PM and a successor will be appointed in due course

'Them's the breaks' Boris Johnson quits 'best job in the world' after Tory revolt

Oriana Pepper died after developing an infection following mosquito bite

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after being bitten by a mosquito

One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince's husband killed in lightning strike

One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince's British husband dies from lightning strike

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tory MPs continue to quit as resignations hit 53

Zahawi turns on PM after being named Chancellor as wave of ministers quit government
Watchdog report EasyJet to CAA over flight cancelations

EasyJet face legal threat after passengers 'abandoned' abroad after flights axed
Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove on Wednesday night after he called for the Prime Minister to step down

Boris' last stand: Gove sacked in revenge reshuffle as Cabinet calls for PM to go
Watch the moment police officers dressed as builders arrest suspect during covert operation

Watch the moment police dressed as builders arrest suspect during covert operation
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

British Airways has cancelled over 10,000 more flights

Over 10,000 more flights scrapped by BA amid worsening airport crisis
Boris Johnson has sacked Michael Gove

Boris fights back: Gove sacked in revenge reshuffle after Cabinet calls for PM to quit
Maya Forstater has won three claims in a fresh employment tribunal

Maya Forstater wins discrimination claims over trans tweets

Boris has insisted "of course" he will still be PM tomorrow.

Boris insists 'of course' he'll still be PM tomorrow amid wave of Tory resignations
Here is a full list of Tory MPs who have resigned so far.

Full list of Tory MPs who have quit Boris Johnson's govt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government
Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM
'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson
Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again

Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Andrew Bridgen MP says Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/07 | Watch again

The Conservative Party is having what looks and sounds like a collective nervous breakdown, Andrew Marr has said.

Andrew Marr: The Conservative Party is having what looks like a collective nervous breakdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London