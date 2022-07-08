UK set to sizzle in week-long scorcher as second heatwave hits Britain

The UK is set to be hit with its second heatwave of the year. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Parts of the UK are predicted to experience a heatwave over the next few days - the second one in a matter of weeks.

The Met Office has said the southern and eastern parts will see consistent high temperatures over the next few days, leading to a heatwave.

The forecaster and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), meanwhile, issued a level 2 heat-health alert warning ahead of the heatwave.

The alert is in place from 9am on Monday July 11 until 9am on Friday July 15, and covers the East of England, South East and London regions.

The UK previously experienced a heatwave three weeks ago, with June 17 marking the hottest day of the year so far.

A UK #heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold. The threshold varies by UK county.



It comes as the south, Midlands and eastern parts of the UK are predicted to see highs of 25C and 26C, while the north and west could reach 24C.

Leconfield in East Yorkshire experienced the start of the heatwave on Thursday with highs of 26C.

Northern Ireland also had warm temperatures, with Thursday marking the warmest day of the year so far this year with highs of 23.5C.

Greg Dewhurst, forecaster for the Met Office, said: "Over the course of this week, much of next week, temperatures are going to be above average and very warm locally, hot at times.

"It looks like temperatures, particularly for the east of Scotland, will rise over the coming day. So we've seen highs around 24C today, tomorrow it will be about 23C, very similar on Sunday, and then Monday could be around 25C and 26C.

"Over the next few days, primarily the highest temperatures will be across southern and eastern parts of the UK. But I think as we go through the weekend and into next week, the heat is likely to be across pretty much the UK."

The UK will see its second heatwave in a matter of weeks. Picture: Alamy

Friday is predicted to be dry with sunshine across England and Wales.

Over the weekend and into early next week, most areas are expected to be dry with warm sunshine and hot temperatures. The North West, meanwhile, may see some cloud and light rain.

London, the South East and East are expected to see highs of 24C and 25C on Friday while the South West is slightly cooler with 23C and 24C.

The Midlands and North West are also predicted to be 23C, while Wales could see 22C.

Saturday is expected to be slightly cooler, with 22C predicted across the South and East. The North and Midlands are predicted to be 21C.

Sunday, meanwhile, is largely expected to be highs of 23C all round across the South, East and Midlands, while parts of the North are closer to 22C.

A health alert is in place from 9am on Monday July 11 until 9am on Friday July 15. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office defines a heatwave as when a location records a period for at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

The threshold varies by UK county.

On the four-level heat-health alert scale, which is designed to help healthcare workers manage through periods of extreme temperatures, level 1 is the lowest warning and is the minimum state of vigilance used during the summer months.

Level 2, called alert and readiness, is triggered as soon as there is a 60% risk that temperature thresholds will be reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and the intervening night.