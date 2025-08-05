A third of GP appointments in June were over the phone or online

5 August 2025, 07:46

Thousands of doctors have had job offers withdrawn after administrative error.
Thousands of doctors have had job offers withdrawn after administrative error. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

A third of GP appointments in England in June were carried out either over the phone or online, the highest proportion since the pandemic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The figure is up from 30.9 per cent a year earlier in June 2024, and 28.3 per cent in June 2023, according to new analysis of NHS England data by the PA news agency.

Family doctors said remote consultations "offer convenience and flexibility that many patients value," and the majority of appointments are still delivered face to face.

As many as four in 10 appointments were carried out by phone or online during the pandemic, but the proportion fell once the impact of Covid-19 eased and had dropped to 27.7 per cent in January 2023.

In the past two years the figure has risen slowly but steadily, driven by a sharp increase in consultations taking place online.

These accounted for only 1.5 per cent of all GP appointments in June 2023 but had jumped to 4.9 per cent by June 2024 and 8 per cent in June this year.

This has helped push up the combined figure for phone and online appointments to its current post-pandemic high of 33.3 per cent

The figure just for telephone appointments has remained broadly unchanged over this period, at about 25 per cent.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), said: "Remote consultations, whether delivered over the phone or via video, can offer convenience and flexibility that many patients value, and evidence has shown that in the vast majority of cases, remote care is safe.

"Often a GP might initially consult with a patient remotely and then ask them to come into the practice if it’s necessary to see them in person.

"However, we also know that many patients prefer to access their care in-person, and this is how the majority of appointments are still delivered.

"Over the last 12 months, GPs and their teams have delivered a record-breaking number of appointments, and nearly 250 million were carried out in person."

Read more: What did the ITV Lucy Letby documentary reveal?

Read more: Experts sound alarm over virus dangerous to newborns and elderly as cases surge abroad

Some 63.3 per cent of GP appointments in June in England were in person, data shows, down from 65.3 per cent a year earlier and 68.4 per cent in June 2023.

Online appointments include those carried out using live chat tools or non-video apps, as well as video-based calls.

The proportion of appointments taking place by phone or online varies across the regions, with the figures for June ranging from 38.2 per cent in London to 28.4 per cent in North East and Yorkshire.

Prof Hawthorne said the college "supports a mixed-method approach to delivering care" in general practice and decisions on how appointments are carried out are between clinicians and patients.

"What’s key is that when GPs are consulting with their patients remotely, they have access to the robust and up-to-date IT systems that allows them to do so safely and effectively," she added.

GP appointments in England by type.
GP appointments in England by type. Picture: PA Wire

Prof Hawthorne said the Government "has put forward some encouraging proposals to improve the GP practice digital infrastructure and IT systems" but "significant investment" is needed to make this a reality.

She added: "The college has called for additional funding of at least £2 billion to ensure our physical and digital infrastructure is fit for purpose so we can offer patients the appointment that’s right for them."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We’ve made real progress fixing the front door of the NHS, recruiting more than 2,000 GPs in the last year and delivering an additional 7 million GP appointments to improve access for patients.

"Through our 10 Year Health Plan we are delivering Neighbourhood Health Services that deliver more personalised, proactive care in local areas where it is more convenient for patients.

"This Government is also clear that patients should have access to health and care when they need it and people who prefer a face-to-face appointment should have one, so we are transforming the NHS app to make managing your healthcare online easy and flexible."

An NHS England spokesperson said: "Every GP practice must offer face-to-face appointments where patients want or need them, and many patients choose remote appointments where it is clinically appropriate and more convenient for them.

"GP teams are working hard to offer better access for patients, with a record number of appointments being carried out in the last year and recent findings showing the number of patients who are satisfied with their practice has improved."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Yvette Cooper sits down with Nick Ferrari

Home Secretary calls for 'greater transparency' by police as unrest grows over handling of migration crisis

Exclusive
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone for deployment, showcasing the frontline innovation powering Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

Ukraine’s tech pioneers lead robotic revolution on the frontlines, out-innovating Russia in the battle for survival

Russian mobile short-range ballistic missile system Iskander-M

Russia issues stark nuclear warning as Kremlin official says Moscow is no longer bound by missile treaty

A forensic officer carries an evidence bag in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth, Devon, where five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident.

Tougher gun laws introduced after a series of shootings in recent years

Thomas Partey

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey to appear in court today charged with rape

People take part in a protest in Parliament Square, London, to call for de-proscription of Palestine Action.

Police issue warning of mass arrests ahead of planned Palestine Action protests

Sean "Diddy" Combs cannot go home from jail to await sentencing on his prostitution-related conviction, a judge said on Monday, denying the rap and style mogul's latest bid for bail.

Diddy denied bail ahead of sentencing for prostitution-related conviction

The first electric car models eligible for new Government grants have been announced.

First electric car models eligible for new government grant revealed as motorists can save thousands

The UK should brace for a surge in a potentially serious virus following a record number of cases in Australia, health experts have said.

Experts sound alarm over virus dangerous to newborns and elderly as cases surge abroad

Households will be shielded from higher energy bills if firms go bust.

UK households to be shielded from higher bills if energy supplier goes bust

The former presenter of popular TV programme Repair Shop will appear in court next week over the allegations, police said.

TV star Jay Blades charged with two counts of rape

The Taliban has been asked by Iran for a 'kill list' of Afghans who helped Britain during the 20-year war in the Afghanistan.

Iran 'asks Taliban for kill list’ leaked in MoD data blunder to 'track down MI6 spies'

Exclusive
Vanessa Frake backs US-stye Supermax prisons for the UK.

Reform UK's new prisons tsar backs US-style ‘Supermax’ jails as Britain's 'very dangerous’ inmates will 'never change'

DJ Calvin Harris has welcomed his first child with his wife, television and radio presenter, Vick Hope, and described her as a "superhero"

Calvin Harris shares photos of ‘superhero’ wife’s placenta after birth of son

Emergency services were called to the indoor water park in Hanley just after 4 o'clock this afternoon, where they found the girl in a critical condition.

Girl, 4, dies after incident at water park in Stoke-on-Trent

Tracey Connelly will be released from prison after the Parole Board rejected a Government challenge against its ruling.

Mother of Baby P to face public parole hearing in October

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tommy Robinson has been arrested at Luton Airport.

Tommy Robinson arrested at Luton Airport over alleged assault at St Pancras station

Evyatar

Cousin of Israeli hostage forced to dig his own grave in chilling Hamas video warns he only has 'days left'
Fans hold up scarves in memory of the late Diogo Jota before the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool v Athletic Club Bilbao at Anfield on August 4, 2025.

Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of first Anfield game since striker's death

Dozens of suspected rioters are still wanted by police a year after disorder that broke out across the UK.

Pictured: Dozens of suspected rioters still wanted by police year on from 2024 disorder triggered by Southport stabbings
Mohammed Afzal, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street.

Pictured: Man, 19, stabbed to death in Bury car park - as three teens arrested on suspicion of murder
Thousands of passengers have been told to postpone their Eurostar train journeys to and from Paris.

Eurostar passengers advised to postpone journeys following power outage

Dame Stella Rimington, first female director general of MI5, has died aged 90.

Dame Stella Rimington, MI5's first female director general, dies aged 90

Jack and Kelly Osbourne embraced as they viewed the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham.

Kelly Osbourne thanks fans for support during ‘hardest moment’ of her life after death of dad Ozzy
m

Saudi Arabian student, 20, stabbed to death in Cambridge as family pay tribute to 'dutiful son and loving brother'
Eating minimally processed foods and avoiding ultra processed foods (UPFs) could help people lose twice as much weight, a new trial has found.

Eating fewer ultra-processed foods could boost weight loss

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan shared a new photo to mark her 44th birthday.

Meghan beams in new snap as she celebrates 44th birthday

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed.

Prince Harry speaks out over claims 'punches thrown' in 2013 fight with Prince Andrew

The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness.

King spotted enjoying whisky at Highland Games before bombshell Andrew and Harry fight allegations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News