Do I need to get an ADHD diagnosis?

9 July 2025, 10:09 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 10:13

Getting an ADHD diagnosis can take years for children - but for adults it can be even harder
Getting an ADHD diagnosis can take years for children - but for adults it can be even harder. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

A charity is supporting people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) prepare a legal challenge after an NHS board temporarily stopped accepting some referrals.

Adults aged 25 and over cannot currently be diagnosed by Coventry and Warwickshire integrated care board after it paused operations to focus on children, the Guardian has reported.

It is the first time that a board has stopped the service, although other NHS trusts have made it possible for adults to only obtain a diagnosis at an accredited centre after a GP’s request.

It means that in Coventry and Warwickshire, those seeking a diagnosis may face a lengthy wait or need to pay up to £1,500 to go private.

The charity ADHD UK has put together a legal challenge.

“It’s ridiculous,” charity chief executive Henry Shelford said.

“We know one in 10 men and boys and one in four women and girls with ADHD will at some point try to take their own life, so we know there’s a danger.”

The legal challenge has now been mounted.

NHS England said: “ADHD services are under significant pressure from a huge rise in people coming forward, and we know that is resulting in unacceptably long waits for assessment and treatment – particularly for children and young people.

“While local NHS teams are responsible for taking action to tackle excessive waits, the NHS has set up an ADHD taskforce to examine ways services for patients can be improved.”

LBC has approached Coventry and Warwickshire integrated care board for a response.

Rapper Loyle Carner has ADHD
Rapper Loyle Carner has ADHD. Picture: Getty

What is ADHD?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition where one’s brain works a little differently to most people’s.

“Symptoms of ADHD involve your ability to pay attention to things (being inattentive), having high energy levels (being hyperactive) and your ability to control your impulses (being impulsive),” states the NHS.

Those with it might feel they have issues with organisation, focus, losing things, impulsivity, or being very talkative. Celebrities who have said they have ADHD include Sam Thompson, Sheridan Smith, Loyle Carner, and Slowthai. Donald Trump very likely has the condition, according to those who have worked with him.

Attention deficit disorder is now considered an outdated term, although there is some distinction between what’s known as inattentive ADHD and impulsive ADHD - the latter is perhaps the more visible and obvious.

Do I need to get an ADHD diagnosis?

As a child, a diagnosis can potentially allow more aids or help at school as well as access to medication.

A young learner could work with a special educational needs coordinator if they have ADHD. Perhaps, therefore, getting a diagnosis is often easier for a child and can be obtained via a coordinator or a GP. Even so, there can be a wait of several years.

Those close to Donald Trump have said the US president shows signs of ADHD
Those close to Donald Trump have said the US president shows signs of ADHD. Picture: Getty

For adults, support is also available if ADHD is affecting your life.

ADHD UK told LBC: “ADHD is a tough condition to live with. We know that starkly from the statistics on suicide - that one in four women with ADHD, and one in 10 men with ADHD, will at some point try to take their own life.

“It impacts in other ways too, the average woman with ADHD lives nine years less than her non-ADHD peers.

“A man with ADHD lives on average seven years less than his peers. An ADHD diagnosis is life-changing in a positive way - it allows people to better recognise their unique strengths and challenges, and to look to fulfil their potential.

“A diagnosis from an ADHD specialist is required to be able to have ADHD medication. GPs cannot diagnose ADHD or initiate ADHD medication.”

He added: “ADHD is only diagnosed if there is a debilitating impact on your life. If someone is struggling, then they should seek professional help.”

See more More Latest News

The heatwaves were up to 4C hotter across cities compared to a world without climate change, the study from the World Weather Attribution group of researchers said.

Climate change tripled deaths in European cities during recent heatwaves - with 171 excess deaths in London
A video posted by Kaitlyn Carpenter on Facebook shows a house being washed down a river, with the caption reading: 'A house got taken down the river!!! Please please please be safe everyone!!!'.

Father and two children washed away in 'life-threatening' flash floods in New Mexico

Chelsea's Joao Pedro (20) is congratulated by Enzo Fernandez after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Fluminense and Chelsea in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Joao Pedro fires Chelsea into Club World Cup final

Grey zone attacks ‘bring war to our doorstep’, MPs warn as UK told to toughen defences

Grey zone attacks ‘bring war to our doorstep’, MPs warn as UK told to toughen defences

In the northern districts of Marseille (16th arrondissement, above L'Estaque), residents and emergency workers attempt to contain the last remaining flames following a major wildfire that caused significant damage.

More than 100 injured as wildfire rages at the 'gates of Marseille'

The new Barbie carries a mobile phone to help track her blood sugar levels throughout the day.

Barbie launches first doll with type 1 diabetes

Firefighters from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, left, aid in search and rescue efforts near the Guadalupe River days after a flash flood swept through the area, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Ingram, Texas.

More than 160 still missing in Texas flash flooding aftermath as 109 confirmed dead, state governor says
Old Church Road, Chingford, London UK, looking south towards Chingford Mount, with Canary Wharf buildings in the far distance

Police make arrest at Port of Dover after man fatally stabbed near pub

RAF marching on Parade ground

RAF’s diversity recruitment may be discriminatory, tribunal says

Handout CCTV still dated 06/06/25 issued by Wiltshire Police of Sgt Alex Cairnie walking around the Tidworth branch of Tesco at about 11am.

Body found after hundreds join search for missing Army sergeant who disappeared from camp

