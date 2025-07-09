Do I need to get an ADHD diagnosis?

Getting an ADHD diagnosis can take years for children - but for adults it can be even harder. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

A charity is supporting people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) prepare a legal challenge after an NHS board temporarily stopped accepting some referrals.

Adults aged 25 and over cannot currently be diagnosed by Coventry and Warwickshire integrated care board after it paused operations to focus on children, the Guardian has reported.

It is the first time that a board has stopped the service, although other NHS trusts have made it possible for adults to only obtain a diagnosis at an accredited centre after a GP’s request.

It means that in Coventry and Warwickshire, those seeking a diagnosis may face a lengthy wait or need to pay up to £1,500 to go private.

The charity ADHD UK has put together a legal challenge.

“It’s ridiculous,” charity chief executive Henry Shelford said.

“We know one in 10 men and boys and one in four women and girls with ADHD will at some point try to take their own life, so we know there’s a danger.”

The legal challenge has now been mounted.

NHS England said: “ADHD services are under significant pressure from a huge rise in people coming forward, and we know that is resulting in unacceptably long waits for assessment and treatment – particularly for children and young people.

“While local NHS teams are responsible for taking action to tackle excessive waits, the NHS has set up an ADHD taskforce to examine ways services for patients can be improved.”

LBC has approached Coventry and Warwickshire integrated care board for a response.

Rapper Loyle Carner has ADHD. Picture: Getty

What is ADHD?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition where one’s brain works a little differently to most people’s.

“Symptoms of ADHD involve your ability to pay attention to things (being inattentive), having high energy levels (being hyperactive) and your ability to control your impulses (being impulsive),” states the NHS.

Those with it might feel they have issues with organisation, focus, losing things, impulsivity, or being very talkative. Celebrities who have said they have ADHD include Sam Thompson, Sheridan Smith, Loyle Carner, and Slowthai. Donald Trump very likely has the condition, according to those who have worked with him.

Attention deficit disorder is now considered an outdated term, although there is some distinction between what’s known as inattentive ADHD and impulsive ADHD - the latter is perhaps the more visible and obvious.

Do I need to get an ADHD diagnosis?

As a child, a diagnosis can potentially allow more aids or help at school as well as access to medication.

A young learner could work with a special educational needs coordinator if they have ADHD. Perhaps, therefore, getting a diagnosis is often easier for a child and can be obtained via a coordinator or a GP. Even so, there can be a wait of several years.

Those close to Donald Trump have said the US president shows signs of ADHD. Picture: Getty

For adults, support is also available if ADHD is affecting your life.

ADHD UK told LBC: “ADHD is a tough condition to live with. We know that starkly from the statistics on suicide - that one in four women with ADHD, and one in 10 men with ADHD, will at some point try to take their own life.

“It impacts in other ways too, the average woman with ADHD lives nine years less than her non-ADHD peers.

“A man with ADHD lives on average seven years less than his peers. An ADHD diagnosis is life-changing in a positive way - it allows people to better recognise their unique strengths and challenges, and to look to fulfil their potential.

“A diagnosis from an ADHD specialist is required to be able to have ADHD medication. GPs cannot diagnose ADHD or initiate ADHD medication.”

He added: “ADHD is only diagnosed if there is a debilitating impact on your life. If someone is struggling, then they should seek professional help.”