Over 2 million people in England likely to have ADHD, figures reveal

29 May 2025, 13:51

The first estimate of how common ADHD is among England's population has been revealed.
The first estimate of how common ADHD is among England's population has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

The NHS estimates that millions of people in England are likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A total of 2,498,000 people may have ADHD, including those without a diagnosis, according to the health body.

Of this number, around 741,000 are children and young people aged five to 24 and 147,000 are under-fives.

It is the first time figures on the number of people living with the condition have been released publicly.

Read more: ADHD is not over diagnosed - too often it goes under the radar

Read more: 'I'm not good enough': My undiagnosed ADHD made every day at work a battle

NHS England figures estimate that 147,000 under-fives are likely to have ADHD.
NHS England figures estimate that 147,000 under-fives are likely to have ADHD. Picture: Alamy

They were developed using estimates from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, which suggests that around 3-4% of adults and 5% of children and young people have ADHD.

Louise Ansari, chief executive at Healthwatch England, said the figures are “a first step in understanding the scale of demand for ADHD care.”

The findings also suggested that 549,000 people in England were waiting for an ADHD assessment at the end of March 2025.

This is ten times more than the pre-pandemic figure of 16,000 at the end of December 2019.

Ms Ansari said: “Our new research highlights that many people with ADHD may simply be going without support.

More than half a million in England were waiting for an ADHD assessment at the end of March.
More than half a million in England were waiting for an ADHD assessment at the end of March. Picture: Alamy

“Long waits for assessments are one of the reasons people who show ADHD traits don’t seek help, while those waiting for an assessment struggle to navigate the long waits.”

Comparable data for children and young adults is available only for the most recent 12 months and shows the number rose from an estimated 285,000 at the end of March 2024 to 384,000 at the end of March this year.

ADHD is a neuro-developmental disorder and people with the condition show a persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity–impulsivity.

Other symptoms include being easily distracted, forgetfulness, finding it hard to follow instructions or organise time, and making impulsive decisions.

