AI companion for mindfulness could help ‘bridge gaps’ in mental health care

18 April 2025, 16:30

Headspace meditation app on an iPhone.
Headspace meditation app on an iPhone. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Artificial intelligence (AI) can help “bridge gaps” in the mental health care system, which is “broken”, a clinician and tech executive had said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mindfulness app Headspace has launched an AI companion tool in the UK, called Ebb, which is designed to interact with users and help them express and process their emotions when they feel they need support.

The firm’s chief clinical officer, Dr Jenna Glover, said Ebb was intentionally designed to be a “sub-clinical support tool”, meaning that is “doesn’t provide mental health guidance, advice or diagnoses” but instead helps users process thoughts and emotions by asking questions and offering in-app mindfulness and mediation recommendations.

Speaking with PA, she said that AI could be “transformative” in mental health care because it assists human therapists, not replacing them, and fills gaps in the system where people need support but are currently unable to get it.

“From a clinical perspective, Ebb is designed for self-reflection, helping members process thoughts and emotions and providing in-the-moment Headspace content recommendations, with 24/7 availability,” she said.

Read more: British man, 27, falls 50ft to his death after 'exceptional' avalanche hits top French ski resort

Read more: Mystery drones spotted above Sandringham sparked security scare just days before King Charles hosted Zelenskyy

Woman listening app music from a tablet Device connected. Contactless
Woman listening app music from a tablet Device connected. Contactless. Picture: Alamy

“Ebb does not give direct advice but instead offers an empathic space for self-exploration.

“The reality is we exist in a time where the mental health system is broken, and I firmly believe AI can help fill gaps – but won’t replace every aspect of care.

“Humans still have a central role to play in providing care.

“For many, technology offers an opportunity to open up about their mental health in a way that feels less daunting than therapy.

“I wholeheartedly believe that AI and technology can play a transformative role in mental health care, not to replace human therapists; but rather, complementing and enhancing the existing system by ensuring the vast majority of people who need help have access to a safe, supportive, and ethical entry point for their mental health journey.”

She added that mental health care “lacks enough trained providers”, and technology such as Ebb would help “bridge gaps” at moments when a person may not be available to provide support.

“While not everyone needs therapy, many still need support—whether it’s building resilience, navigating early challenges, or maintaining progress after care,” she said.

3d illustration of human low poly brain made of metal, AI concept
3d illustration of human low poly brain made of metal, AI concept. Picture: Alamy

The tool was originally launched in the US in October last year, and since then more than 1.4 million messages have been exchanged with Ebb, Headspace said, and the firm’s own research found that 64% of those who had used it said they felt heard and understood.

Dr Glover said trust was a key part of making the AI companion appealing to users, particularly as many people are still coming to terms with the increasing prevalence AI is having in daily life.

From a data privacy perspective, she said Ebb messages were encrypted, and that data from the companion was not used for targeted advertising purposes, noting that not using Ebb at all was also an option for Headspace members.

As for the companion itself, she told PA that it had been created through collaboration between both clinicians at Headspace, and AI and technology experts to make it “both technically advanced and clinically sound”.

“Ebb was built by a team of experts at Headspace, including clinical psychologists, AI specialists, conversation designers, and privacy experts,” she said.

“The clinical team, made up of licensed psychologists, ensures that Ebb follows evidence-based principles like Motivational Interviewing to provide a safe and supportive experience.

“AI engineers and data scientists developed the underlying technology, using advanced AI models while incorporating safeguards to align with Headspace’s mental health standards.

“Conversation designers crafted Ebb’s responses to be empathetic, engaging, and appropriate for self-reflection without giving medical advice.

“This cross-functional approach ensures that Ebb is both technically advanced and clinically sound.”

Asked if she thought there would come a time when tools such as Ebb became clinical, she said the focus was instead on using AI to help make the Headspace app more personalised.

“Long term, we envision Ebb will become a nimble AI companion, greeting each user that opens the Headspace app and routing them to the right support mechanisms for their unique needs,” she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 18th Apr, 2025. Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. 18.04.2025.

Max Verstappen's woes continue as Pierre Gasly quickest in Saudi practice

The Val Thorens French resort

British man, 27, falls 50ft to his death after 'exceptional' avalanche hits top French ski resort

A person has died trying to cross the Channel

Migrant dies attempting to cross the English Channel

Rochdale's Joe Thompson is given a guard of honour before kick off after having to retire from the game due to battling cancer

Former Manchester United and Rochdale star Joe Thompson dies aged 36 after cancer battle

The animal has been handed over to the RSPCA

Police discover four-foot-long caiman during raid on Essex home

A traffic jam on the M8 Motorway and Kingston Bridge approach roads in Glasgow city centre, Scotland, UK

Easter travel warning as 19 million Brits to hit UK roads amid airport strikes, train cancellations and bad weather

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling joins Star Wars: Starfighter as he promises to 'shine a light' on iconic franchise

The US will 'move on' from peace talks if a deal can't be agreed

US warns it will 'move on' from Ukraine peace talks if progress isn't made in coming days as minerals deal edges closer

Energy bills could rise once again.

Brits could face £100 more in household bills if UK signs up to EU Net Zero scheme, Tories claim

woman in military uniform holding happy daughter at home

Military families set for housing boost as Defence Sec pledges to ‘stop the rot’

Actor Haley Joel Osment attends the 2025 PaleyFest LA - "Poker Face" event at the Dolby Theatre on March 29, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Oscar-nominated ‘Sixth Sense’ actor Haley Joel Osment charged with public intoxication and cocaine possession

Commuters walk along a packed platform after a single train arrived during the morning rush hour, at Waterloo Station in London on April 8, 2024.

Millions set to face heavy disruption in Easter travel plans due to engineering works, strikes, traffic and flooding

Luigi Mangione, the suspect indicted in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson arriving at the South Street Helipad in New York City on December 19, 2024.

Luigi Mangione indicted on federal murder charge over CEO killing as US pushes for death penalty

Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a historic First World War airfield - as residents were warned to stay indoors due to fears over asbestos in the smoke.

Firefighters battle huge blaze at historic WWI airfield as residents warned of asbestos in smoke

Far fewer women today would prefer to switch gender than they once did, according to a study.

Fewer women would prefer to switch gender than they once did, study shows

More than four in five (81%) teachers feel the number of pupils exhibiting violent and abusive behaviours has increased, according to a poll by the NASUWT teaching union.

Teachers are being punched, kicked, shoved or spat at by pupils

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry Maguire secured one of the most jaw-dropping European wins.

Harry Maguire seals Europa League semi-final spot for Manchester United after thrilling comeback
David Lammy has said Russia must agree to an “immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire” after meeting counterparts from the US and Europe.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy says Russia must accept ‘unconditional ceasefire’ after US-Europe talks
One batch of the medicine Lercanidipine, made by Recordati Pharmaceuticals, is labelled as containing 10mg tablets when it in fact contains 20mg.

Patients on common blood pressure drug urged to check pack amid labelling error

"It is a weekend where I want to perform, I want to do well," Norris said.

Lando Norris planning to try new things to get ‘comfortable’ with his McLaren

Beatles fan mail to be showcased in new exhibit featuring dozens of letters sent to Ringo Starr's home

Beatles fan mail to be showcased in new exhibit featuring dozens of letters sent to Ringo Starr's home
The Prison Service will investigate whether frontline staff should be given protective body armour.

Prisons service reviews protective gear for guards after Manchester bomb plotter attack

A woman who helped her husband die has said she has "no regrets" despite facing a police investigation.

Woman who took her husband to Switzerland for an assisted suicide says she has 'no regrets'
Rubbish Piles Up In Birmingham As Refuse Workers' Continue Strike Action

Birmingham Council is offering free 'rat extermination' as backlog of bin waste piles up in the city amid ongoing strikes
Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Sherrif says gunman who stormed Florida State University was son of one of his deputies

Ember, a six-year-old spaniel became trapped by a sea cliff near Moelfre in Anglesey, Wales.

Moment stranded dog trapped on cliff edge rescued by RNLI

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security

Prince Harry called for taxpayer-funded police protection after al-Qaeda murder threats

King Charles met Zelenskyy in March, 2025

Mystery drones spotted above Sandringham sparked security scare just days before King Charles hosted Zelenskyy
The British Royal Family Attend Easter Service

Kate and William 'make major change to Easter plans' in break from royal tradition

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News