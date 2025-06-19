99% of UK population breathing in toxic air as 30,000 deaths to be linked in 2025

19 June 2025, 05:25 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 05:46

Heavy rush hour traffic on M25 motorway in Surrey
Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Air pollution negatively affects almost every organ in the body and around 30,000 UK deaths will be linked to toxic air in 2025, according to a new report from leading doctors.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) said that there is "no safe level" of air pollutants as it warned that around 99% of the UK population are breathing in "toxic air".

Exposure to air pollution can shorten people's lives by 1.8 years, which is "just behind some of the leading causes of death and disease worldwide", including cancer and smoking, the authors wrote.

The report highlights some new research findings about air pollution and ill health over the last decade, including that even if low concentrations air pollution can have impacts on foetal development, cancer, heart disease, stroke, mental health conditions and dementia.

The report also highlights how air pollution is estimated to have an economic cost of £27 billion a year in healthcare costs and productivity losses.

This figure would be significantly higher - up to £50 billion - if wider impacts such as dementia are taken into account.

The College has called for ambitious action form Government to tackle the issue, as it urged ministers to "recognise air pollution as a key public health issue".

In the forward of the report, England;s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, said: "Air pollution remains the most important environmental threat to health, with impacts throughout the life course.

Air Pollution Levels In Putney Exceed Yearly Quota Just Days Into 2013
Air Pollution Levels In Putney Exceed Yearly Quota Just Days Into 2013. Picture: Getty

"It is an area of health where the UK has made substantial progress in the last three decades with concentrations of many of the main pollutants falling rapidly, but it remains a major cause of chronic ill health as well as premature mortality.

"Further progress in outdoor air pollution will occur if we decide to make it, but will not happen without practical and achievable changes to heating, transport and industry in particular.

"Air pollution affects everybody, and is everybody's business."

Read more: Starmer calls emergency COBRA meeting as UK withdraws embassy families amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict

Read more: Brexit has unleashed ‘backstreet medicine’ across Britain, warns leading pharmacist

Dr Mumtaz Patel, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said: "Air pollution can no longer be seen as just an environmental issue - it's a public health crisis.

"We are losing tens of thousands of lives every year to something that is mostly preventable and the financial cost is a price we simply cannot afford to keep paying.

"We wouldn't accept 30,000 preventable deaths from any other cause. We need to treat clean air with the same seriousness we treat clean water or safe food. It is a basic human right - and a vital investment in our economic future."

It comes as Asthma and Lung UK called for tougher clean air laws. Air pollution has triggered potentially life-threatening asthma attacks and severe flare-ups of illness one in five people with lung conditions, according to a new poll by the charity.

More than half of 8,000 UK patients with lung conditions said air pollution had left them feeling breathless, according to the survey.

Charity chief executive Sarah Sleet said: "Air pollution is a public health emergency. It is the biggest environmental threat to human health.

"For the millions living with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), air pollution can be deadly, yet many people are unaware of the toll it has on the nation's health.

"Toxic air is a major driver of respiratory conditions and can cause lung cancer and trigger asthma attacks, as well as flare ups of lung conditions such as COPD, exacerbating symptoms such as breathlessness, wheezing and coughing.

"Despite the huge personal and financial costs of air pollution, the government has not yet shown the political will to tackle this crisis."

On Thursday over 100 doctors, nurses, patients and activists will meet at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London and walk to Downing Street to deliver a letter calling for Government to commit to "ambitious" air quality targets.

And next month a cross-party group of MPs said they will reintroduce a bill, named after nine-year-old schoolgirl who died from an asthma attack linked to air pollution, which aims to make clean air a human right under UK law.

Dubbed "Ella's Law", the proposed legislation is named after Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, who lived 82ft from the busy South Circular Road in Lewisham and suffered the fatal asthma attack in February 2013.

She became the first person to have air pollution listed as a cause of death following a landmark inquest in 2020.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Lammy

Foreign Secretary to meet US officials in Washington as Trump mulls over strikes against Iran

One in five academics on both sides of the political spectrum do not feel free to teach controversial topics, a survey has found as England's higher education watchdog issued guidance on how institutions can protect freedom of speech.

20% of UK academies do not feel free to teach controversial topics, as new report issues guidance on free speech

Older people say they are being "bombarded" by campaigns for funeral services, care homes and mobility aids by "out-of-touch" mainstream advertising, a study has found.

Older people being ‘bombarded’ by ads for funeral services and care homes by ‘out-of-touch’ marketing firms

Steam and exhaust rise from different companies on a cold winter day.

UN scientists warn it is ‘crunch time’ to avoid further global warming as climate policies ‘moving in wrong direction’

Exclusive
Waste water flows out of an outflow waste water pipe into the river in Devon UK

Water company fines will be used to clean up rivers, lakes and seas, government confirms

Energy bill discounts of £150 will be extended to another 2.7 million households to help with fuel costs next winter.

Millions more households to get £150 energy bill discounts as government extends scheme to help with fuel costs

‘I like to make decisions at the last second': Trump continues to mull US strike but suggests Iran could visit White House

‘I like to decide at the last second': Trump continues to mull US strike but suggests Iran could visit White House

A bag from Primark, found in the Weija Ashbread landfill, an older textile dump site sited on the Densu river, upriver from the protected wetlands, outside Accra, Ghana.

'This is dangerous': Discarded clothes from UK brands including Next, Asda and M&S found in protected Ghana wetlands

School crossing lollipop sign

Lollipop man ordered to stop high-fiving crossing children

Dame Diana Johnson said “there is absolutely no place for violent, misogynistic and harmful content online”, after several MPs urged the Government to expand the definition of “extreme pornographic images”.

‘No place for violent content online,’ says policing minister in pornography ban pledge

Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with alcohol in his system

Friend of missing Jay Slater witness reveals details of 'two knives' carried by teen on the night he died in Tenerife

Devastating new footage has emerged showing the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash carrying the coffin of his younger brother, who died in the fatal disaster.

New video shows heartbreaking moment lone Air India survivor limps as he carries brother’s coffin at funeral

Claire Boyd underwent surgery in a bid to address a long history of abdominal pain

Family walks out of inquest after coroner rejects malnutrition in hospital death

Inquests into the deaths of the women, who were both born in Pakistan but lived in Maltsby, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, were opened on Wednesday.

Sisters drown in pools on popular Snowdonia route, inquest told

A police cordon blocking the inside lane of the northbound carriageway on the M1 motorway near Bucknalls Lane overpass in Hertfordshire, where a man's body was found by road workers on Monday.

Horror crash sees M1 closed 'in both directions' with emergency services including air ambulance in attendance

Jeremy Allen White

First look at upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White divides fans

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Kendall, Work and Pensions Secretary and Labour MP for Leicester West spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Minister unable to say how much the changes in the Welfare Bill announced today will end up costing
Brexit has unleashed ‘backstreet medicine’ across Britain, warns leading pharmacist

Brexit has unleashed ‘backstreet medicine’ across Britain, warns leading pharmacist

The record breaking ticket was bought in Munster. It is still unclaimed

'Have a cup of tea and let it sink in': Lottery bosses message to record Euromillions winner as prize yet unclaimed
Joe and his friends found the fraudulent listing on RightMove and OpenRent.

‘We lost £5,000 in a rental fraud scam and now we’re facing homelessness’

Ruth Jones and husband David Peet split up after 26 years. he is now in a new relationship in Canada

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones splits from husband after 26 years

Iran's supreme leader has hit back at Trump.

'Nobody knows what I'm gonna do': Trump's cryptic message as Iran brands claims of Washington talks 'despicable lies'
The Adalynn and Front Eagle tankers collided and caught on fire on Tuesday close to the Strait of Hormuz.

Navigational mistake led to oil tanker collision near Strait of Hormuz, says UAE official

Marine experts are set to bring the stricken Bayesian to the surface

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht to be raised from the seabed this weekend

Police officers stand next to a restaurant as people protest against overtourism in the Balearic island of Mallorca

Spain: Brits warned of tough rules for holidaying this summer

The Home Office UK Visas & Immigration Office at Lunar House in Croydon, London, UK.

Home Office tells children, aged 11 and eight, they must return to Brazil without parents or face being 'detained'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate pulls out of Royal Ascot appearance in last-minute announcement

Prince Harry addresses the Invictus Games Foundation reception at CN Tower during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

Ukraine bids to host Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in 2029

King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch on during the Queen Anne Stake

King and Queen recall ‘thrill’ of Royal Ascot winner as they arrive at meet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News