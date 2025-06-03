Six things you need to know about Alzheimers - as drug trials bring new hope

3 June 2025, 15:27

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The new review of Alzheimer's disease in clinical trials in 2025 found 182 clinical trials assessing the impact of 138 drugs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Excitement is building as a new review shows a rise in the number of potential drugs that could treat or prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Led by an expert from the University of Nevada in the US and published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research and Clinical Interventions, the review reveals that 182 clinical trials are underway in 2025, a rise of 11% from the previous year, assessing the impact 138 potential drugs.

Notably, one-third of these drugs are repurposed medications originally developed for other conditions like diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and high cholesterol.

In response to this encouraging development, Emma Taylor, information services manager at Alzheimer's Research UK, has addressed some common misconceptions about the disease, highlighting six key facts everyone should know about Alzheimer's...

This is a photo of an illustration of memory clogs leaving the outline of a head to represent Alzheimer’s.
This is a photo of an illustration of memory clogs leaving the outline of a head to represent Alzheimer’s. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Football bodies could be forced to cover care costs for ex-players with dementia

Read More: Julie Goodyear's husband removes rare photo of Coronation Street star after dementia diagnosis amid blacklash

1. Alzheimer's and dementia are not the same thing

"A lot of people get confused between Alzheimer's and dementia and aren't really sure what the difference is," recognises Taylor. "The way I describe it is that dementia is the group of symptoms - so things like memory loss, confusion, personality and behavioural changes - and Alzheimer's is one of the causes of those symptoms."

Research generally associates Alzheimer's disease with the accumulation of two proteins, amyloid and tau, says Taylor.

"These toxic proteins damage our brain cells, which are what is used to communicate messages throughout our body," she explains. "Overtime, as more brain cells die, it becomes harder for our brain overall to carry out its normal functions. So, depending on where in the brain the damage starts, that indicates what kind of symptoms someone will experience.

"That's why in Alzheimer's early symptoms are often memory loss and confusion because Alzheimer's tends to, but doesn't always, start in the memory centres of the brain."

2. There are 14 potential risk factors

"A lot of the risk factors for dementia are linked to our heart health," says Taylor. "So, we know that what's good for your heart is good for your brain as well.

"Things like having a healthy diet, exercising regularly, limiting the amount of alcohol you drink, not smoking, keeping your blood pressure and cholesterol under control etc is really important to improve or maintain our brain health and reduce our risk of dementia.

"These risk factors, there are 14 in total, have been linked to 45% of dementia cases worldwide. So, if those risk factors were completely eliminated, then up to 45% would be prevented or delayed."

3. It isn't an inevitable part of ageing

"A lot of people think it's an inevitable part of ageing, but it's definitely not - we can do things to reduce our risk of dementia," says Taylor.

While Alzheimer's disease is more common in older adults, it can also affect younger people.

"People as young as 30 have developed Alzheimer's and obviously that is quite rare, but it really does show that it's not just a part of ageing," says Taylor. "It's a biological disease and if something goes wrong, then we can try and find a way to make it right - that's where research comes in."

Alzheimers is not just about memory loss
Alzheimers is not just about memory loss. Picture: Alamy

4. It isn't just about memory loss

"I think a lot of people just think of Alzheimer's as memory loss, but it can affect a lot of different aspects of someone's memory and thinking," highlights Taylor. "Someone might become very confused and might not be sure of the time or the date, they might misplace things a lot or put them in odd places, like putting a TV remote in the fridge."

Alzheimer's can also really affect language skills.

"People might have problems finding the right words or understanding the meaning of words or might struggle to follow conversations, and that might mean that they become quite withdrawn," says Taylor.

In addition, there's a lot of links between Alzheimer's and mood and behaviour changes.

"People can become low in mood. other people may become more agitated or aggressive, and that's a really heartbreaking thing for someone to go through," says Taylor.

5. Getting a diagnosis can be beneficial

"People often ring us and say why would I bother going to the doctor if there's no cure yet - but I think the benefits of getting a diagnosis is that support and understanding that you get from knowing what's going on, and the ability to plan ahead," says Taylor. "Getting a diagnosis means you can put things in place like the lasting power of attorney and sort out your will and finances while you have time.

"Getting an early diagnosis also means getting those treatments while they're likely to work best, and a diagnosis also provides more opportunities to take part in research, so the future generations don't have to go through the same thing."

6. Remember to be patient with loved ones who have Alzheimer's

"Someone might change quite a lot when they have Alzheimer's, but it doesn't mean that they deep down aren't the same person," emphasises Taylor. "Someone's behaviour might change quite drastically throughout the course of the disease but it's not coming from a bad place.

"So, patience and understanding is really key when dealing with anyone with any form of dementia. Treasure the time that you have with them."

For more information about dementia, dementia research or taking part in research, visit Alzheimer's Research UK's website or contact its Dementia Research Infoline on 0300 111 5111 or email infoline@alzheimersresearchuk.org

Comprehensive - 20250603T1

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Police on duty outside Windsor Castle (file image)

Man in his 30s arrested after breaking into grounds at Windsor Castle

Erin Patterson has admitted feeding poison mushrooms to her relatives

'Toxic mushroom' mum Erin Patterson admits feeding death caps to her relatives but denies murder

Will I am, LeAnn Rimes, Tom Jones, Danny Jones, and Tom Fletcher as judges on The Voice UK last year.

The Voice UK coaching line-up revealed with US star replacing country singer LeAnn Rimes

(L-R) Phineas Float, Jonathan Collyer and Lisa Stocker sit inside a court room for their trial at the Denpasar district court, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 03 June 2025.

Three Brits face death penalty for 'smuggling nearly 1kg of cocaine in Angel Delight sachets' into Bali

DJ Próvaí of Kneecap performs during Wide Awake Festival at Brockwell Park on May 23, 2025

Kneecap announce ‘biggest headline show outside of Ireland’ at London arena

The Red Cross said its hospital received 179 casualties - 21 of whom were dead.

United Nations calls for investigation into killings near Gaza aid distribution site after IDF denied responsibility

Afghan nationals Shah Salim Sajjadi, 38, and Safiollah Mohammadi, 25, were arrested after the vessel arrived into UK waters

French police pulled dead woman and child off migrant boat and let people smugglers carry on to UK

EuroMillions tickets and a pen

Biggest-ever £199,000,000 EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs tonight

At least 69 people have been injured in the earthquake, with one child, 14, dead.

Powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Greece as tourists wake to 'whole building shaking' as teen dies

The farmhouse where police have been searching for Madeleine McCann

Live updates: Police drain a well in search for Madeleine McCann

Keir Starmer Puts UK On War-fighting Readiness In Defence Review

Britain 'to commit to spending 3.5 per cent of GDP on defence' within the next decade as NATO hike targets

Exclusive
the DragonFire system currently being developed for Royal Navy use by Leonardo/Campaign Manager David Brown showed us the Miysis DIRCM, billed as one of the world’s most advanced operational Directed Infrared Countermeasures system.

LBC visits laser defence site as £1billion pledged to protect British ships

The pair of teenagers threatened to “torch” the pensioner before punching a hole in his window and pushing a firework into his home.

WATCH: Moment teenagers flee after throwing firework into pensioner’s home causing fatal blaze

Pep Guardiola has his eyes on some top talent to add to Manchester City's team sheet this summer

How Man City could line up with Cherki in 2025/26

PVV leader Geert Wilders answers question by the press, after casting his vote for the Dutch European Parliament.

Far-right leader Geert Wilders quits as Dutch government plunged into chaos

Joss was killed outside of his home.

King Of The Hill star Jonathan Joss shot dead outside Texas home after 'fatal row with neighbour'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A road in Wales

Over-50s ‘benefiting most’ from falls in quoted car insurance prices

Illustration of Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacteria. This Gram negative diplococcus bacterium is the cause of the sexually transmitted infection gonorrhea.

‘Concerning’ rise in antibiotic-resistant ‘super gonorrhoea,’ UK health officials warn

Russia's Ministry of Defence acknowledged the strikes on airfields across five regions earlier today.

Russia promises 'retribution' after Ukraine launches unprecedented drone attack on Kremlin bombers
Portuguese police will carry out a new search this week at the request of German authorities investigating the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann prime suspect brags about freedom from behind bars as major new search begins near his house
Disposable Vape Ban Flouted: Why Regulation Without Enforcement Falls Flat

'Regulation without enforcement falls flat': UK disposable vape ban already failing

Steve Reed said he'd go for a dip in the Thames.

Environment Secretary says he would have ‘no problem’ swimming in treated sewage water in the Thames
The Environment Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari during Call the Cabinet

Thames Water 'facing difficult situation' as £4bn rescue deal collapses, Steve Reed tells LBC
Sharron Davies said the canoeist needs to make a choice between his sport and OnlyFans

Olympian Sharron Davies says canoeist in OnlyFans row faces tough choice between sport and 'very good money'
Dr Florian Willet, an assisted dying advocated, has died using a suicide pod.

Suicide pod activist takes his own life with assisted dying device after 'trauma' of murder arrest
Relatives and loved ones of Palestinians, who lost their lives after Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd gathered at an aid distribution point in the Al-Alam area of Rafah, mourn for their deceased ones at Nasser Medical Complex

At least 24 people killed by Israeli fire while waiting for aid, Gaza health ministry reports

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has decided to "just pause" restocking her As Ever brand

Meghan stops selling her As Ever jam... for now - as she wants to avoid 'annoying' customers
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, speaks during South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas.

Meghan branded 'too precious and serious' by Brooke Shields after speech on gender equality
Jacinda Arden met the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in 2018.

Jacinda Ardern reveals late Queen Elizabeth's stoic parenting advice

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News