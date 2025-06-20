Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s charities fast-track drug reuse to cut treatment delays

20 June 2025, 07:12

Scientists are to examine whether drugs that are already in use could be repurposed to treat the symptoms of both Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's.
Scientists are to examine whether drugs that are already in use could be repurposed to treat the symptoms of both Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's. Picture: PA

By Shannon Cook

Scientists are to examine whether drugs that are already in use could be repurposed to treat the symptoms of both Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new collaboration aims to discover novel treatments at pace.

Experts say that by repurposing drugs, they can “increase the shots on target” at tackling the diseases.

This method of drug development could also reduce the time patients are left waiting for new treatments by up to 10 years, they added.

It comes after the NHS spending watchdog rejected the use of new Alzheimer’s drugs lecanemab and donanemab for widespread use in the health service.

Read more: Police officers face misconduct hearing after dementia patient, 90, 'handcuffed and hooded' for holding kitchen utensils

Read more: Football bodies could be forced to cover care costs for ex-players with dementia

The drugs were approved for use in the UK last year by the UK’s medicines regulator but the NHS spending watchdog, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), said they could not be used in the NHS because the benefits are “too small” to justify the cost.

Now charities Cure Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Research UK have joined forces to find current drugs that may tackle some of the common biology behind both diseases.

After presentations to the International Linked Clinical Trials (iLCT), which was set up by Cure Parkinson’s over a decade ago, experts from both fields will select the most promising drugs for both Parkinson’s and dementia, so they can be moved quickly into clinical trials.

Weight loss jabs are already being investigated for their effectiveness in treating symptoms of both diseases and experts hope to uncover more drugs that can have multiple uses.

Semaglutide, the active ingredient for weight loss and diabetes drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, is being examined in clinical trials to see whether it can help patients with Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s.

Trial results for the Alzheimer’s trial are expected to be published later this year.

Dr Sheona Scales, director of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, told the PA news agency that the iLCT project had already been “hugely successful” with people who have Parkinson’s, adding: “Around 30% of disease modifying therapies that are in clinical trials for Parkinson’s disease came through this process.

“What we wanted to do is to build on their knowledge and experience and expertise in order to be able to bring a process similar to that to Alzheimer’s disease.”

Dr Scales said that there are some “common grounds” between Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s – both are neurodegenerative diseases and have some “common biological processes” – such as inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction and “protein misfolding” – which could be targets for repurposed drugs.

“Getting multiple drugs that are targeting the disease is really important to us,” she said.

“Testing different types of drugs and getting as many shots on target is important.”

She said: “Repurposed drugs have already been demonstrated to be safe for use in humans development of new drugs for different diseases is a long process.

“What essentially bringing repurposed drugs does, is help to accelerate the drug development pipeline – it could save between five and 10 years within that process, compared to taking a new drug through clinical trials for the very first time.”

Helen Matthews, chief executive of Cure Parkinson’s, said the iLCT was originally set up to identify drugs that can potentially “slow down, stop or reverse Parkinson’s”.

She added: “It was through this programme that we realised that there were so many drugs that were also being looked at in the dementia field and there were commonalities there in terms of the drugs looking to reduce inflammation, or whatever it might be, there were specific pathways that those drugs were working on that could be beneficial for both disease areas.

“So given that we were already doing the (work) every year, it made sense to join forces in this way, just to add efficiencies.

“Because if you’re looking at the same drugs, we’ll only do that digging once, you know, only do that compilation of the dossiers once, so that you can actually take the learning for both diseases and then actually look and see which might be beneficial.”

She said that the “sharing of knowledge and digging” could also be shared with other disease areas, such as MS.

And on lecanemab and donanemab, Dr Scales added: “(These) were the first disease-targeting therapies that have been licensed in the UK, but obviously are not available on the NHS at the moment.

“They showed for the very first time that we were able to alter the course of the disease.

“And what we’re looking forward to now is what the next generation of treatments can bring us and how we can target different parts of the disease.”

Dr Lucy Devendra, head of research at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Repurposing medicines which are already known to be safe can help us find new treatments for the diseases that cause dementia much quicker.

“Although it is still early days, it’s encouraging to see a renewed focus on this type of research and development.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
The streets of Birmingham see rubbish piled up uncollected due to the strike

Birmingham backs bin workers more than 100 days into all-out strike action, finds LBC poll

Ava White

Teen who fatally stabbed schoolgirl Ava White, 12, in Liverpool city centre can be named for first time as he turns 18

The Bank of England in the City of London.

Consumer confidence remains ‘firmly in negative’ despite slight improvement amid ‘dark shadow of inflation’

Mahad Abdi Mohamed, 27, died after being shot in the head in Waverley Road, Tottenham, at 8.45pm on March 20, the Metropolitan Police said.

‘Devastated’ family of ‘much-loved son, brother and father’ shot dead in north London issue appeal for information

Smoke and flames billow into their air as a huge wildfire lights up the night sky as it blazes during the night at Upton Heath at Poole in Dorset

Warning issued as fire crews called to more than 500 wildfires in 2025 so far - as UK sees hottest day of year

Liam and Noel Gallagher have been photographed together for the first time since the Oasis reunion tour was announced.

Liam and Noel Gallagher pictured together for first time since Oasis tour announcement

The Met has introduced new violence against women and girls (VAWG) patrols alongside the V100 project, a new data-driven approach to identify serious sexual offenders and prevent crimes.

More police deployed to protect women and girls at major concerts in London - including Beyoncé shows

The UEFA Euro trophy is pictured after the UK and Ireland were elected to host the Euro 2028 fooball tournament

Major sporting events and grassroots sport to receive £900 million funding

A Ryanair passenger plane taxis on the runway at Luton airport.

Ryanair plane from UK crashes into barrier on landing after ‘severe turbulence’ leaving passengers scared

Lively's team applied to prevent Justin Baldoni obtaining the messages between her and Taylor Swift, arguing they were irrelevant.

Messages between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift can be handed over to Justin Baldoni as part of legal battle, judge rules

Trump to decide on US involvement in Iran 'in the next two weeks' as White House reveals attack timeline

Trump gives Iran two-week deadline as White House unveils attack timeline

The elderly woman was found holding kitchen utensils and she was targeted with the Taser when she refused to drop them.

Police officers face misconduct hearing after dementia patient, 90, 'handcuffed and hooded' for holding kitchen utensils

Coco Gauff of United States during the Roland-Garros 2025, French Open, Grand Slam tennis tournament on 7 June 2025 at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, France

Coco Gauff suffers shock defeat to Wang Xinyu in Berlin

Exclusive
The Iranian State Radio and Television (IRIB) building could be seen burning from a distance after the strike

Implications of a US attack on Iran 'might be greater' than Iraq in 2003, former Defence Secretary claims

Father James has been jailed for seven years for preying on the vulnerable teenage boys at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire.

Monk, 71, jailed after sexually abusing boys at ‘Catholic Eton’ for two decades

'Major incident' declared as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'

Rush hour chaos as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Expats take to social media to react to 'unbearable' UK heatwave that 'feels like a sauna'

'90 feels like 120 here': US expats react to 'unbearable' heatwave that makes UK 'feel like a sauna'
Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home

Woman, 66, arrested on suspicion of killing film director in 'Rolex murder'

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer poses with a personalised England shirt as he meets with the England Women's football team, the Lionesses, at St George's Park in Staffordshire, England.

PM unveils new school PE drive as he meets Lionesses to give pupils 'opportunity to play for England'
Garner-Abbey had gone to the hotel with 22 year old Philip Wood, who was her partner at the time, but isn’t the father of the unborn child.

Pregnant teenager jailed for 'throwing rocks and stoking fires' in Rotherham migrant riots

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

What have critics said about F1: The Movie?

HMP Dorchester Prison, Dorset, Britain, UK

Violence ‘excessively high’ in prisons driven by overcrowding and drugs, report reveals

Sexual predator Chinese student Zhenhao Zou has been jailed

Chinese PhD student jailed for life for raping 10 women offered to be chemicallyChinese PhD student jailed for life for raping 10 women offered to be chemically castrated for lighter sentence
Sabrina Carpenter performs at the 2025 BRIT Awards

Sabrina Carpenter 'open' to banning phones at concerts despite 'backlash' from fans

Deacon Blue star James Prime has died aged 64

Deacon Blue star dies aged 64 following 'short cancer struggle' as band lead tributes

Oasis have reunited

Where Oasis plan to open pop-up shops ahead of tour

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Members of the royal family attending day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

Royal women out in force at Ascot for Ladies Day...but Kate stays away

The Prince of Wales and Earthshot Prize Council Member, Cate Blanchett, during a visit to 2023 Earthshot prize finalist Colorifix, a UK based company which creates sustainable dye for clothing, in Norwich, Norfolk.

William and Cate! Prince of Wales and Cate Blanchett don lab coats to see eco brand at work
The contents of the royal gift bag, as listed on eBay

Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding gift bag contents, listed on eBay for hundreds of pounds

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News