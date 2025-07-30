Baby food bombshell: One in three food products ultra-processed as experts warn of obesity timebomb

30 July 2025, 09:24

Products made by top brands such as Ella's Kitchen and Heinz were found to have up to 70 per cent of their calories derived from sugar
Products made by top brands such as Ella's Kitchen and Heinz were found to have up to 70 per cent of their calories derived from sugar. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Around one in three ready-made baby products are ultra-processed and "setting children up for a life of obesity", a new study has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Researchers at the University of Leeds issued the warning after classifying 31 per cent of the 632 snacks, cereals, pouches and jars of food they examined as ultra-processed (UPFs).

UPFs are mass-produced foods containing multiple ingredients and additives. They typically have high levels of saturated fat, salt and sugar, and have been linked with diseases and bad health.

Products made by top brands such as Ella's Kitchen and Heinz were found to have up to 89% of their calories derived from sugar - including some non-UPF snacks marketed as healthy.

Popular UPF items such as "melty" sticks and puffs were found to be low in nutritional value, but many fruit-based purees were also shown to have high sugar levels.

While not classed as UPFs because they don't contain added sugar, these purees are high in naturally occurring sugars released when the fruit is broken down during processing.

Read more: New report shows shocking rise in London knife crime with researchers calling for 'zero tolerance'

Read more: Extra-terrestrial life mission scientist becomes first female Astronomer Royal

Researchers at the University of Leeds issued the warning after classifying 31 per cent of 632 snacks, cereals, pouches and jars of food they examined as ultra-processed
Researchers at the University of Leeds issued the warning after classifying 31 per cent of 632 snacks, cereals, pouches and jars of food they examined as ultra-processed. Picture: Alamy

The researchers also found "baby snack bars" contained twice as much sugar as the average digestive biscuit.

It comes as the government faces increasing pressure from nutritionists to place limits on - or even ban - added sugars in baby foods.

Many fear that parents are being misled by brands offering a variety of unhealthy foods which they claim are nutritious.

Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, said: "The baby food aisle is flooded with sugary, ultra-processed snacks that set children up for a lifetime of poor eating habits, obesity and tooth decay.

"These products undermine the best intentions of parents and carers, who want to put their child's health first."

NHS advice states that jars, pouches and trays of processed food should only be given to babies occasionally and not used as a substitute for regular meals.

Dr Diane Threapleton, lead researcher at the University of Leeds, said such snacks are establishing sugar cravings among babies.

"We’re seeing highly processed snacks, sweets, cereals, even meals dominating the baby aisle," she told MailOnline.

"These are often marketed as healthy, organic, or with 'no added sugar' claims, but they contain ingredients and undergo processing that bear little resemblance to the kind of food young children should be growing up on."

According to the NHS, one in 10 children are obese by the time they begin school at the age of four or five.

Furthermore, the most common reason for hospital admissions among young children is tooth decay promptly by high-sugar diets.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brendan McMillan, 27, was stabbed to death along with his father at the family’s office near London Bridge

Pictured: Rugby star, 27, stabbed to death alongside property developer father in knife attack at London office

Thousands have been told to evacuate across Hawaii this morning.

Oprah Winfrey denies claims she refused to let Hawaiians fleeing Tsunami use her private road

Many people in Hawaii have tried to flee for areas of safety following an 8.8-magnitude earthquake which struck Russia's Far East early on Wednesday.

Huge traffic jams in Hawaii as hundreds of people flee tsunami

Katy Perry, left, and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Newly single Katy Perry spotted having dinner with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Exclusive
Western defences exposed: Leading expert warns of "drone Pearl Harbor" risk amid alarming gaps in security

Outdated laws and lack of equipment leave West vulnerable to mass drone attack, expert warns

A drone Pearl Harbor is no longer hypothetical and our defences are just not ready

A drone Pearl Harbor is no longer hypothetical and our defences are just not ready

Live
Top left: An aerial view of the city of Severo-Kurilsk flooded due to tsunami. Bottom left: traffic tries to leave the the Ala Way Harbor, Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii. Right: Vacationers looking towards Waikiki Beach

LIVE: US and Japan brace for tsunamis with millions evacuated after 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia

Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Fans to bid farewell to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham procession

A television screen shows a news report on the tsunami warning in Japan.

Tsunami warnings issued for Japan, Philippines and parts of US after 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia

Former gang member argues bad parents are to blame for knife crime

New report shows shocking rise in London knife crime with researchers calling for 'zero tolerance'

Academics have found a link between consuming high levels of ultra processed foods (UPFs) and lung cancer.

Study suggests link between ultra processed foods and lung cancer

A woman wearing a blue shit smiles

Extra-terrestrial life mission scientist becomes first female Astronomer Royal

A Union Jack flag and the flag of China

Foreign repression on UK soil rising 'unchecked', MPs and peers warn

A London underground sign

Coroner issues warning after a man was run over by train sent to look for him

A street with houses on both sides

Five teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 14-year-old was stabbed in Newham

Paloma Shemirani who died of cancer after refusing chemotherapy treatment

Woman who refused cancer treatment and claimed she was 'anti-vax' had daily coffee enemas, inquest told

Latest News

See more Latest News

TV stars Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have announced their separation after more than a decade of marriage.

TV couple Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty announce separation after 13 years of marriage

Police officers at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark, south London, where four people were stabbed on Monday.

Two men who died after quadruple stabbing in central London named as father and son

A young girl poses next to a tree

Teenage girl dies four days after being rescued from the sea

A man crosses a road in inclement weather in Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Rotherham survivors have 'no faith' in force investigating allegations of sexual abuse by former officers
x

US 'hitwoman' accused of failed murder plot against Birmingham shop owner says evidence is 'terrible coincidence'
People lay flowers at The Atkinson on the first anniversary of the 2024 Southport attack in Southport

Nation falls silent a year after Southport attack claimed the lives of three at Taylor Swift-themed dance class
Ronan Hughes, a haulage boss who admitted the manslaughter of 39 people who were found in the back of a lorry.

People smuggler responsible for deaths of 39 migrants in Essex lorry gets extra jail time for not paying compensation
The NYC gunman who shot four people before turning the gun on himself left a suicide seemingly blasting the NFL.

NYC gunman's suicide note reveals he ‘targeted NFL offices over brain disease’ - as first victims pictured
NHS resident doctors, formerly referred to as junior doctors, are seen at the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London.

NHS faces further walkouts as unions reject pay deal and resident doctors ‘haven’t heard from Streeting’
Laurence Fox and his partner Elizabeth Barker arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London

Laurence Fox faces wait for court decision over libel appeal on 'paedophile' tweets

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales during the trophy presentation for the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Kate hails power of historic objects to inspire future as her new exhibition opens

Among those spotted in the crowd was Princess Beatrice, the King’s niece and ninth in line to the throne, who was joined in giving her support by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their baby daughter Athena.

Princess Beatrice and children join the Lionesses' celebrations at victory parade

Spencer shared the throwback picture of him and his sister standing next to a swimming pool in their bathing suits on Instagram.

Earl Spencer shares unseen childhood picture of Princess Diana - on anniversary of her wedding to King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News