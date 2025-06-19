'Pioneering' new brain tumour scanner trialled in world-first

19 June 2025, 12:45

The technology is hoped to potentially improve treatment and quality of life for patients, by investigating a new way to scan glioblastoma brain tumour.
The technology is hoped to potentially improve treatment and quality of life for patients, by investigating a new way to scan glioblastoma brain tumour. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A "pioneering" new scanner derived from MRI technology could be used to track brain cancer spread and lead to improved treatment for patients, researchers have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scientists at the University of Aberdeen and NHS Grampian have been awarded £350,000 of Scottish Government funding to generate never-before-seen images of glioblastoma brain tumours.

The technology is hoped to potentially improve treatment and quality of life for patients, by investigating a new way to scan glioblastoma brain tumours - the most common and aggressive type, with more than 3,000 new patients in the UK diagnosed each year.

Half of all patients die within 15 months of diagnosis even after extensive surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Field cycling imaging (FCI) is a new and specialist type of low-field MRI scan pioneered in Aberdeen and has already been found to be effective in detecting tumours in breast tissue and brain damage in stroke patients.

It is hoped it can now be used to help brain tumour patients.

Read More: UK air pollution 'killing 500 people a week' - and shortens life by nearly two years, doctors say

Read More: UN scientists warn it is ‘crunch time’ to avoid further global warming as climate policies ‘moving in wrong direction’

Coloured Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan of an axial section through the brain showing a metastatic tumour.
Coloured Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan of an axial section through the brain showing a metastatic tumour. Picture: Alamy

MRI scanners were invented at the University of Aberdeen 50 years ago, but the new FCI scanner is the only one of its type used on patients anywhere in the world.

The FCI derives from MRI but can work at low and ultra-low magnetic fields which means it is capable of seeing how organs are affected by diseases in ways that were previously not possible, and can vary the strength of the magnetic field during the patient's scan - acting like multiple scanners and extracting more information about the tissues.

The new technology can detect tumours without having to inject dye into the body, which can be associated with kidney damage and allergic reactions in some patients.

The team of doctors and scientists involved will scan glioblastoma patients undergoing chemotherapy after surgery and chemoradiotherapy.

It is hoped the research will establish that, unlike conventional MRI scans, FCI can tell the difference between tumour growth and progression, and "pseudo-progression" which looks like tumour but is not cancerous tissue, which could improve care and quality of life.

Professor Anne Kiltie, Friends of ANCHOR chair in clinical oncology at the University of Aberdeen, who is leading the study said: "We already have evidence that FCI is effective in detecting tumours in breast tissue and brain damage in patients following a stroke.

"Applying this exciting new technology to glioblastoma patients could give us a much more accurate and detailed picture of what is going on in their brain.

"If we can detect true tumour progression early, we can swap the patient to a potentially more beneficial type of chemotherapy.

"Also, being able to verify that a patient has pseudo-progression will prevent effective chemotherapy being stopped too early, because it was thought that the tumour has progressed, thus worsening prognosis.

"Providing certainty will also reduce anxiety for both patients and relatives and improve the quality of life of patients.

"Importantly, having a reliable method to identify progressive disease will allow development and more precise evaluation of emerging potential treatments. This is of particular importance as patients currently have a limited choice of treatments for combating their cancer.

"Ultimately, this study and related future work will improve quality, effectiveness and healthcare cost-effectiveness in the treatment of glioblastoma patients across Scotland and beyond."

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive at Friends of ANCHOR, added: "This is a really promising development and another example of the pioneering work coming out of the University of Aberdeen.

"Professor Kiltie's role at the University is fully funded by Friends of ANCHOR through our Dream Big appeal, and our thanks go to our donors and fundraisers for the part they've played in supporting this work."

A spokesperson for The Brain Tumour Charity said: "This pioneering technology is a promising step forward for people who have been diagnosed with the most aggressive type of brain tumour.

"It's positive news in contrast to the accounts we often hear about delays to diagnosis, limited treatment options, and the struggle to get vital innovations to the NHS front line.

"We welcome this, and The Brain Tumour Charity will continue working with clinicians and policymakers in Scotland - and the rest of the UK - to help bring advances to patients more quickly."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Niamh Charles and Alex Greenwood of England battle for possession during a training session at St Georges Park.

England squad full of ‘winners’ ahead of Euros defence, says Lucy Bronze

Armed police descended on London Underground station following reports of 'man with firearm'

Armed police descended on London Underground station following reports of 'man with firearm'

An Israeli hospital was bombed on Thursday.

Iran’s leader ‘can no longer be allowed to exist,’ Israeli minister declares as strike launched on nuclear reactor

A local police report says a knifeman trespassed onto the self-proclaimed misogynist's property at around 2pm local time before knifing his 53-year-old worker in the arm

Andrew Tate employee stabbed during knife attack at Romanian compound

John Murray, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite best efforts of emergency services.

'Defenceless' grandfather found 'beaten to death' in home as police launch murder investigation

Callaghan

'He left her completely broken': Man who raped 'bright young woman' who then took her own life jailed for decade

Bank Of England In The City Of London

Bank of England holds interest rates at 4.25% amid Middle East tensions and rising food prices

The road around Brixton Station will be pedestrianised, to make way for events and markets

Sir Sadiq Khan reveals the four London hotspots being pedestrianised this summer

Female Badger (Meles meles) in woodland, portrait. UK

Badger cull will not be extended, government confirms as it seeks 'holistic' strategy to eradicate bTB

Exclusive
The start of the Israel-Iran conflict caused the price of the benchmark Brent crude to rise more than 10 per cent last week, reaching its highest level since January

Former BP boss warns oil prices will stay 'volatile' amid escalating Middle East tensions

Qari Abdul Rauf (L) and Adil Khan (R) remain in the UK

Rochdale grooming gang ringleaders 'cannot be deported after tearing up Pakistan passports'

.

£4m Lotto win puts Harley-Davidson fan on the road to early retirement

(L-R) Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, Danny Boyle and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the "28 Years Later" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

Danny Boyle opens up about returning to the world of 28 Days Later as latest zombie film opens to glowing reviews

Mudryk has denied any wrongdoing, and has denied knowingly breaking any rules

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk could face four-year ban after positive drug test

Ncuti Gatwa (left) and Dame Judi Dench (right) have signed the letter, published by refugee charity Choose Love, which calls on the Prime Minister to "use all available means" to ensure humanitarian aid gets in to Gaza.

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Dame Judi Dench join open letter urging suspension of arms sales to Israel

The stunning home is worth £6million

Omaze winner denied keys to £6m Norfolk house amid planning row

Latest News

See more Latest News

Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 on the streets of Notting Hill, London, England, U.K.

Future of Notting Hill Carnival ‘up in the air,’ as organisers ask for more cash - and MP calls for it to be moved
Trippier wrote on instagram that he had 'no choice but to confirm publicly' that the couple had split

Kieran Trippier confirms split from wife after nearly 10 years together

Iran hit targets in Israel, including a hospital

Israeli hospital struck by Iranian missiles - as Trump 'approves plans to attack Iran'

Usman Alam

Not smiling anymore! Grinning drug dealer who posed at cannabis farm jailed

The Foreign Secretary's talks in Washington will cover the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, as well as the UK-US trade deal

Foreign Secretary to meet US officials in Washington as Trump mulls over strikes against Iran
Heavy rush hour traffic on M25 motorway in Surrey

UK air pollution 'killing 500 people a week' - and shortens life by nearly two years, doctors say
One in five academics on both sides of the political spectrum do not feel free to teach controversial topics, a survey has found as England's higher education watchdog issued guidance on how institutions can protect freedom of speech.

20% of UK academies do not feel free to teach controversial topics, as new report issues guidance on free speech
Older people say they are being "bombarded" by campaigns for funeral services, care homes and mobility aids by "out-of-touch" mainstream advertising, a study has found.

Older people being ‘bombarded’ by ads for funeral services and care homes by ‘out-of-touch’ marketing firms
Steam and exhaust rise from different companies on a cold winter day.

UN scientists warn it is ‘crunch time’ to avoid further global warming as climate policies ‘moving in wrong direction’
Waste water flows out of an outflow waste water pipe into the river in Devon UK

Water company fines will be used to clean up rivers, lakes and seas, government confirms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The contents of the royal gift bag, as listed on eBay

Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding gift bag contents, listed on eBay for hundreds of pounds
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate pulls out of Royal Ascot appearance in last-minute announcement

Prince Harry addresses the Invictus Games Foundation reception at CN Tower during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

Ukraine bids to host Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in 2029

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News