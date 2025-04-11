'Gamechanging' drug which slows progression of incurable breast cancer set to be available on NHS

11 April 2025, 06:21

'Gamechanging' drug which slows progression of incurable breast cancer available on NHS
'Gamechanging' drug which slows progression of incurable breast cancer available on NHS. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A breakthrough cancer drug for those facing the advanced stages of the disease has been approved for the first time on the NHS, in what scientists have hailed as a “landmark moment”.

A twice-a-day pill for the most common type of advanced breast cancer, around 1,100 – and potentially up to 3,000 – women every year could benefit from capivasertib.

The drug has been found to be effective with hormone receptor (HR)-positive HER2-negative breast cancer that has certain genetic mutations and has spread, with patients in the advanced stages of the disease set to benefit from its approval

The drug, which is also known as Truqap and made by AstraZeneca, works by blocking the action of an abnormal protein molecule AKT that drives cancer cells to multiply.

It therefore helps to slow or stop the spread of cancer cells.

Results from a clinical trial showed that capivasertib plus the hormone therapy fulvestrant increased the time before the cancer got worse by around 4.2 months compared with placebo plus fulvestrant – from 3.1 months to 7.3 months.

The Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR) welcomed the move, which follows decades of research by ICR scientists.

Mobile NHS breast screening unit
Mobile NHS breast screening unit. Picture: Alamy

The new drug is suitable for patients’ tumours with mutations or alterations in the PIK3CA, AKT1 or PTEN genes, which are found in approximately half of patients with this form of breast cancer.

Professor Nicholas Turner, from the ICR and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, led a major trial into the drug.

He said: “This positive Nice (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) recommendation means that thousands of NHS patients with advanced breast cancer with these specific biomarkers can now receive this innovative targeted treatment to keep their cancer from progressing for longer.

“It’s an immensely rewarding moment to see this drug provide patients with a treatment option and precious extra time with their families.

“It is now crucial that advanced breast cancer patients have their cancer tested to identify those who could benefit from this capivasertib combination.”

Professor Kristian Helin, chief executive of the ICR, said: “This announcement is a triumph that will improve treatment for these patients with the most common type of advanced breast cancer.

“Around half of patients with this kind of breast cancer have mutations in one or more of the genes, and for these patients capivasertib can halt disease progression.

File photo dated 15/06/06 of a consultant analysing a mammogram of a woman's breast in order check for breast cancer.
File photo dated 15/06/06 of a consultant analysing a mammogram of a woman's breast in order check for breast cancer. Picture: Alamy

“I’m delighted that access to the drug is being expanded to NHS patients in England and Wales who are in desperate need of better options.

“The approval is also a significant achievement for the ICR, and a great success story for British science.

“Decades of discovery science work and a major drug discovery project by ICR researchers, along with a crucial partnership with Astex Pharmaceuticals, paved the way to the discovery of capivasertib by AstraZeneca.”

Professor Paul Workman, former chief executive of the ICR and researcher in the AKT drug discovery project, has previously said the drug is a “huge breakthrough”.

He said of the Nice approval: “I am delighted to celebrate this landmark moment and see capivasertib become available on the NHS.

“The drug’s discovery and development, following early fundamental research, has been a long scientific journey for myself and the outstanding teams of scientists at the ICR, Astex and AstraZeneca.

“It’s immensely gratifying that years of collaboration have contributed to this new cancer drug, which has the potential to improve the lives of so many NHS patients living with advanced breast cancer.”

Tom Keith Roach, president of AstraZeneca UK, added: “This is a fantastic story of what UK science can do.

“The partnership between AstraZeneca, the Institute of Cancer Research, and Cancer Research Technology underscores the potential of UK life sciences, which we are working with government to unlock on behalf of patients and the UK growth agenda.”

Claire Rowney, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, welcomed the approval but said an initial rejection by Nice over uncertainties in the evidence had led to delays.

File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. The first targeted treatment for the most common form of bladder cancer has been given the green light for NHS use.
File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. The first targeted treatment for the most common form of bladder cancer has been given the green light for NHS use. Picture: Alamy

“This happens too often and urgent action must be taken to ensure the quick approval of breast cancer drugs so they can be made available promptly to those who need them,” she said.

“NHS England must now put in place prompt genetic testing to ensure those eligible receive capivasertib without further delay.

“The Scottish Medicines Consortium must also consider this treatment at pace now, so that we see it made available to all who need it across the UK.”

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for Cancer at NHS England, said the treatment would not be suitable for everyone but giving patients more time “before more intensive therapies are required is an important part of our drive to personalise cancer care and improve quality of life for patients wherever possible”.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said it had heard about the “devastating impact that being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer has on people’s lives”.

She said Nice was “pleased the company has worked with us so that we are able to recommend this promising new treatment as a good use of NHS resources and value for money for taxpayers.”

