'Don't eat them': Brits told to avoid popular American sweets linked to cancer amid 'toxicological concern'

11 June 2025, 22:31

The affected products include the Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, “Misfits” Gummies, Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1, and Berry Gummies, the FSA said.
The affected products include the Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, “Misfits” Gummies, Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1, and Berry Gummies, the FSA said. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

UK consumers are being urged not to buy a brand of “unsafe” sweets which could increase the risk of cancer, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

Candies from the Jolly Rancher brand contain mineral oils, a food additive which can pose health risks if consumed regularly over a sustained period of time, the agency said.

The chemical compounds in the products: mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (Moah); and mineral oil saturated hydrocarbons, (Mosh); are used in confectionary to prevent stickiness and create a glossy appearance, but do not comply with UK law.

US producer, Hershey, which owns the brand, has been working with the FSA to remove all Jolly Rancher products from the UK market since 2024 – but some businesses in Britain continue to import their products, the agency added.

The affected products include the Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, “Misfits” Gummies, Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1, and Berry Gummies, the FSA said.

A food alert published by the FSA on Wednesday said: “Consumption of the affected sweets is of toxicological concern, especially in younger age groups and where consumers eat a lot of the products or eat them regularly.

“Moah can cause damage to DNA and has the potential to increase the risk of cancer, particularly if consumed in high quantities over a prolonged period of time. Moah is a genotoxic carcinogen, therefore no exposure is without risk to human health.”

It added: “If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them.

“Instead, dispose of them at home. If you are concerned, notify your Trading Standards department or environmental health department in the local authority you purchased it.

“For consumers, don’t buy them, and if you’ve eaten these products, there should be no immediate cause for concern, as food safety risk is low, but don’t eat any more.”

The agency has also urged UK retailers and food businesses to cease all imports and sales of the candy brand, and asked enforcement authorities to ensure the products are removed from the shelves.

The FSA said: “Food businesses who import these products are advised to discontinue import and distribution of products.

“Food businesses selling these products in the UK are advised to immediately stop sales, undertake product withdrawals and where there have been retail sales, to undertake product recalls.

“The Hershey Company, who is the brand owner, has taken action to remove these products from the UK market.

“We are asking enforcement authorities to make immediate contact with businesses who may have been supplied with or received the affected products, and to take action to ensure that the non-compliant and potentially unsafe products are withdrawn from the market and where sold at retail, recalled.

“We are also asking the local authorities to inform the FSA of product recall and withdrawal actions.”

