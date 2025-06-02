Cancer patients forced to 'skip meals and ration doses' amid 'deeply worrying' shortage of key drug

Pharmacies have warned of a shortage of Creon®. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Cancer patients and sufferers of other diseases including cystic fibrosis are facing shortages of a key drug, with pharmacies warning of patients skipping meals and rationing doses.

Patients are also reportedly being forced to travel distances of over 30 miles to get hold of supply due to ongoing shortages of the medication Creon®.

The drug is a pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), helping people living with conditions such as cystic fibrosis, pancreatitis, and pancreatic cancer to digest food.

A sample survey by the National Pharmacy Association of 300 pharmacies found that 96% of pharmacies reported challenges supplying the drug.

Creon Capsules is a medicine that helps the pancreas to produce enzymes to digest food and stop Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, 89% reported difficulties in supplying alternatives.

It comes after the government last week extended the Serious Shortage Protocols (SSP) until 21 November 2025, which are typically issued when there are very severe shortages of a medication.

This allows pharmacies to supply a reduced quantity of Creon capsules that might be in stock, without having to send a patient back to their GP for a new prescription.

Alfie Bailey-Bearfield, Head of Influencing & Health Improvement at Pancreatic Cancer UK, described the shortage as "deeply worrying" for cancer patients.

He said: "These deeply worrying findings echo the distress and frustration we are hearing from patients and their loved ones across the UK."

Mr Bailey-Bearfield added that thousands of pancreatic cancer patients rely on the drug, requiring it every time they eat "simply to digest their food and absorb nutrients – something most of us take for granted."

"It's totally unacceptable that they are still taking desperate measures which puts their health, wellbeing and their eligibility for treatment at risk," he added.

Mr Bailey-Bearfield called on the government to take "immediate, decisive action and explore every available option to increase supply".

He added: "This crisis continues to put people's health on the line, and they cannot afford to wait any longer. The situation is unacceptable and it demands immediate action."

Olivier Picard, Chair of the National Pharmacy Association, said the shortages are having a "profound effect" on those impacted.

He said: “Pharmacies are at the sharp end of medicine shortages, spending hours hunting stock and supporting frustrated and concerned patients.

“As this distressing survey shows ongoing supply problems with Creon® has had a profound effect on the patients who depend on it to survive and lead a normal life.

“It simply cannot be right that in the 21st century patients are skipping meals in order to ration their medication."