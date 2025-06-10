'Too many women are being missed': Cancer risk warning as families left in the dark over genetic testing gaps

10 June 2025, 01:06

Lynch syndrome is a rare condition which runs in families which puts people at a higher risk of developing cancers of the bowel, womb and ovaries.
Lynch syndrome is a rare condition which runs in families which puts people at a higher risk of developing cancers of the bowel, womb and ovaries. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Families of some cancer patients are being denied the chance to find out about their cancer risk due to gaps in genetic testing, a new study has suggested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A lack of testing for Lynch syndrome also means some cancer patients are unaware of their risk of developing other cancers, academics said.

Lynch syndrome is a rare condition which runs in families which puts people at a higher risk of developing cancers of the bowel, womb and ovaries.

It is caused by a mutation in the gene that fixes mistakes in DNA when it is copied, which can lead to uncontrolled cell growth.

Patients with bowel or womb cancer should have their tumours assessed for markers of Lynch syndrome, according to guidance for the NHS.

If these markers are identified, patients should be referred for genetic testing so the diagnosis can be confirmed and they can get support and advice about cancer risk for themselves and their family.

A new study by academics at the University of Edinburgh found not all womb cancer patients are being sent for genetic testing.

Researchers examined data on 2,500 womb cancer patients across the UK and Ireland between 2022 and 2023.

They found that 91% of tumours were tested for markers of Lynch syndrome, but the test results were not routinely communicated to the wider clinical team.

This means that follow-up genetic counselling and blood tests were not always arranged.

Of the 181 participants eligible for genetic counselling, just under two-thirds (64%) were referred for appointments, according to the study, which has been published in the journal BMJ Oncology.

Researchers said those who were referred faced long waits, resulting in high dropout rates, meaning only 48% of those eligible went on to get the test.
Researchers said those who were referred faced long waits, resulting in high dropout rates, meaning only 48% of those eligible went on to get the test. Picture: Alamy

Researchers said those who were referred faced long waits, resulting in high dropout rates, meaning only 48% of those eligible went on to get the test.

Experts from the university said gaps in testing mean some womb cancer patients with Lynch syndrome go undetected.

Family members are also left vulnerable to cancer risk, unaware they may have the condition.

Dr Neil Ryan, from the University of Edinburgh, who leads the UK audit and research collaborative in obstetrics and gynaecology, said: “Despite clear guidance and excellent rates of tumour testing, too many women with Lynch syndrome are still being missed because they’re not referred for definitive blood testing in a timely way.

“This not only denies them the chance to reduce their future cancer risk but also prevents their relatives from being tested and protected.

“Tumour testing is only cost-effective if it leads to diagnosis — we urgently need to make mainstream testing truly mainstream.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel's Foreign Ministry portrayed the voyage as a public relations stunt, earlier calling it "the 'selfie yacht' of the 'celebrities'.

Passengers on Greta Thunberg's 'Freedom Flotilla' arrive at Israeli Airport to return to the UK, Israel says

Many of those polled by the GMB union reported being too scared to work, while one said they carried a baseball bat in their car to ward off attackers.

'I don’t feel safe in the UK anymore': Private hire drivers speak out over violent attacks and rising fear

Passengers walking past a class 374 Eurostar train at London St Pancras International train station, London, UK

Eurostar unveils plans to launch direct trains from UK to Germany and Switzerland

Woodland Trust warns UK forests are failing nature and climate

'Alarmingly few ancient trees left': Woodland Trust warns UK forests are failing nature and climate

A father and son at the water's edge on Brighton Beach

UK has one of 'worst statutory leave offers for fathers and other parents in the developed world', Equalities boss says

x

Mum of autistic teen 'obsessed with Hitler' who took her own life slams agencies over 'missed opportunities'

Meg Moore - Love Island star

'Too glam for a 9-to-5 job': Love Island star’s remark irks viewers in first episode of hit reality show

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Speaks At Chatham House

Brits 'better learn to speak Russian' if UK does not ramp up defence spending, Nato secretary-general warns

‘Freedom Flotilla’

Greta Thunberg's 'Freedom Flotilla' arrives in Israeli port

Sly And The Family Stone

Legendary funk rocker and soul musician Sly Stone dies aged 82

Protesters help news photographer Nick Stern after an injury during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations.

'US police want to win', says British photographer injured by 'plastic bullet' in LA protests amid immigration crackdown

Morin-Briton, of Rosehill, Sutton, was found guilty of murder and possession of a knife

Killer jailed for life after 'senseless' stabbing of man in South London car park

Women who experience domestic violence are at higher risk of traumatic brain injury and mental health conditions almost 30 years after escaping their abusers, a study suggests.

Women who experience domestic violence 'at higher risk of brain injury almost 30 years after escaping abusers'

Ada Bikakci

London bus driver who killed girl, 9, on bike after falling asleep at wheel while on drugs jailed for four years

Lively and Baldoni have been locked in a legal battle for months

Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni's $400m defamation lawsuit against former co-star Blake Lively

Kulsuma Akter

'Violent and controlling' husband stabbed wife to death after tracing her to hostel 'where she'd gone to escape him'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Author Frederick Forsyth has died aged 86.

Frederick Forsyth, author of bestselling novel The Day of the Jackal, dies aged 86

Peter Brookes (L) stabbed Graeme Perks in Nottinghamshire in 2021 during a failed arson attack

Plastic surgeon jailed for life after trying to murder fellow surgeon in stabbing during failed arson attack
Locals have enjoyed some good times in Surbiton

Residents react after town named among 'UK's most boring'

The six-day event in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria, concluded on Sunday and saw its fair share of chaos, with multiple arrests and a fire breaking out on Saturday afternoon

Tents, burnt-out caravans and 123 arrests: Appleby Horse Fair ends in rubbish and chaos

The pop star, 37, opened up to fans on Instagram about her battle with the illness after she revealed earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer

Jessie J opens up about 'worst day so far' amid breast cancer battle: 'Panic, fear, tears – then corn on the cob'
Plans to let people be ‘cremated’ in boiling water could be given the go-ahead

‘Boil in the bag’ funerals could be given go-ahead as review launched

The payment is made in one lump sum to those who are eligible

How to claim winter fuel allowance after Labour U-turn

Hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly accused of stealing from the Post Office.

More than £1 billion in compensation paid to over 7,000 victims of Horizon IT scandal, government says
Andy Murray on Centre Court, which has been renamed Andy Murray Arena, on day one of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club

Andy Murray apologises for ‘diabolical’ state of his tennis at Queen’s ceremony

The samurai sword killer of a 14-year-old boy is a ‘flat Earther’ and conspiracy theorist who was a fan of Elon Musk, the Old Bailey heard.

Samurai sword killer of boy, 14, ‘was ‘flat Earth’ conspiracy theorist and fan of Elon Musk’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles waves to the crowds as he arrives in Lancaster for the traditional Ceremony of the Keys

'Keep drinking whisky': King Charles tells 101-year-old veteran during Lancaster Castle visit
The Prince of Wales speaking to Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

'Think big' to save the ocean, Prince William says in plea to world leaders

William and Kate meet Sir David Attenborough.

Prince William and David Attenborough join forces in call to save world's oceans

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News