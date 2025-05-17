Care homes and hospices must have right to opt out of assisted dying, MPs hear

17 May 2025, 19:05

In its current form the Bill would mean terminally ill adults with only six months left to live could apply for assistance to end their lives, with approval needed from two doctors and the expert panel.
In its current form the Bill would mean terminally ill adults with only six months left to live could apply for assistance to end their lives, with approval needed from two doctors and the expert panel. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Concerns around the prospect of care homes providing assisted dying and the risks of patients turning to Google if not given all the options by a doctor were raised in Parliament as the controversial topic was once again debated by MPs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Demonstrators gathered outside Parliament as the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill came back to the Commons on Friday for the first time since a historic yes vote in November saw a majority of MPs support the principle of assisted dying.

Dame Esther Rantzen, who is terminally ill and is one of the most high-profile backers of the Bill, appealed for MPs to vote for what she termed a “crucial reform”.

She also suggested many MPs opposed to the Bill have “undeclared personal religious beliefs which mean no precautions would satisfy them”.

But Labour’s Jess Asato criticised the Childline founder’s comments as “distasteful and disrespectful”.

Amendments being discussed on Friday included ensuring care homes and hospices can decide whether or not to be involved in assisted dying and that their funding would not be affected based on their decision.

Read More: Court ruling shows need for caution when using sperm donors, barrister says

Read More: Smacking ban needed to protect children from 'detrimental effects', health experts warn

Amendments being discussed on Friday included ensuring care homes and hospices can decide whether or not to be involved in assisted dying.
Amendments being discussed on Friday included ensuring care homes and hospices can decide whether or not to be involved in assisted dying. Picture: Alamy

Conservative MP Rebecca Paul, who tabled both amendments, said they “provide important protections” which she argued “are currently lacking in the Bill”.

She told MPs: “Whether you’re in favour of assisted dying or not, we must preserve the rights of organisations, companies and charities to choose whether to offer it. They must never be bought into it by public funding being conditional on the provision of assisted dying.”

Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh used his speech to express the views of a carehome manager who spoke of the “unworkable nature of individual exclusion from the processes of assisted dying in social care environments”

Quoting the care home boss, he said: “Specific exclusion of the care home sector should be a feature of the Bill. In any case, organisations and sites should and must be given the ability to exclude themselves from the act of assisted death.”

Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh used his speech to express the views of a care home manager.
Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh used his speech to express the views of a care home manager. Picture: Alamy

Opponents have argued the Bill does not have enough safeguards and has been rushed through, with two royal medical colleges voicing their doubts on the legislation in its current form.

Among those opposed to the Bill, Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson – who would have a vote on the Bill should it make its way to the Lords – has argued the Bill has “not been made safer”, criticising the scrapping of the much-lauded High Court safeguard in favour of expert panels.

Other changes made to the Bill – which concerns only England and Wales – in recent months during a weeks-long committee process include the timeframe in which an assisted dying service might come into effect being doubled to four years from royal assent.

In its current form the Bill would mean terminally ill adults with only six months left to live could apply for assistance to end their lives, with approval needed from two doctors and the expert panel.

It is possible this part of the parliamentary process, known as the report stage, will run into a second day next month, meaning a vote on approval or rejection of the overall Bill would not take place on Friday.

Bringing her Bill back to Parliament, Labour MP Kim Leadbeater said assisted dying must be legalised to avoid terminally ill people acting out of desperation or making “traumatic” trips to Switzerland.

As Friday’s session – which lasted nearly five hours – opened, she told MPs gathered in the Commons: “Put simply, if we do not vote to change the law, we are essentially saying that the status quo is acceptable.”

Referring to stories she had heard of people dying in “deeply difficult and traumatic circumstances”, she added: “Too many have seen their terminally ill loved ones take their own lives out of desperation, or make the traumatic, lonely and costly trip to Switzerland, and then face a police investigation while dealing with their grief and loss.”

Following a Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) statement this week on its “serious concerns” including on numbers of psychiatrists available to sit on panels assessing a terminally ill person’s application, Ms Leadbeater told MPs said she “wouldn’t anticipate any problems” on staffing.

Elsewhere, Labour’s Dame Meg Hillier spoke of her concern that patients could “feel pressured into ending their lives” if doctors are able to raise the prospect of assisted dying with patients first in a conversation.

Dame Meg has urged MPs to support her amendments which would mean that could not happen, and that health professionals could not raise the topic with under-18s.

She said the issue is “a very difficult thing for a lot of people to understand, but particularly for young people” and warned of adolescents being “more likely to take risks”.

Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood said there was additional danger presented by social media on the topic, telling the Commons she had heard “almost all of our young people across the UK are having their mental health impacted by social media”.

She said: “If we throw this into the mix, this has the potential to do untold damage.”

But Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine suggested patients not being given “all the options” by medical professionals could see them, particularly young people who might be active on social media, tempted to search online for their own information.

She said: “The automatic reaction is to go and Google everything, in fact we all do it … the danger is if they are not told all the options, if they are not given the guidance that’s available, then they will go to Google and what we will see is yet more of the dangerous suicide attempts that we see at the moment.”

The Government is neutral on the Bill and any votes MPs make are according to their own conscience rather than along party lines.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Matt Lucas performs the role of Thénardier and Helen Walsh performs the role of Madame Thénardier during the number ‘One Day More’.

Comedian Matt Lucas pulls out of performance mid-show as voice 'deserts' him

Floral tributes left near the scene of a fire at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire, where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, and two firefighters were also seriously injured.

Tributes paid to 'hero' firefighters and man killed in former RAF base blaze

An estimated half a million people turned out in London to mark the 77th anniversary of the Nakba.

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march on Downing Street to mark Nakba anniversary

The baby boy was welcomed into the world on April 30th.

Made In Chelsea star welcomes baby boy and reveals new name

Crystal Palace have lifted their first-ever trophy

Crystal Palace beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup and lift the club's first-ever major trophy

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli army airstrike on the European hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

Israel and Hamas resume ceasefire talks after IDF launches major ground offensive to 'seize and control' areas in Gaza

Police are hunting a knifeman after five men were stabbed at a late-night party in southeast London

Five men who were stabbed at London music event arrested over 'violent disorder'

Starmer fire

Second man arrested in connection with arson attacks on houses and car linked to Keir Starmer

Donald Trump will hold a phone call with Putin

Donald Trump confirms he will call Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday in bid to end 'bloodbath' in Ukraine

The UK, which formerly topped the charts, has dropped significantly over the last decade

UK plummets down rankings for LGBTQ+ safety in Europe, following Supreme Court trans ruling

Migrants brought ashore at Dover after a small boat incident in the Channel (file image)

Iranian trio accused of spying in UK ‘arrived in country in lorries and on small boats’

Smoke billows over destroyed buildings on the Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on May 17

Israel launches major ground offensive to 'seize and control' areas in Gaza

A prison van leaves the rear of Manchester Magistrates' Court where R&B singer Chris Brown, 36, was remanded in custody until June 13

US rapper 'HoodyBaby' charged alongside Chris Brown over London nightclub 'assault'

Police are hunting a knifeman after five men were stabbed at a late-night party in southeast London

Manhunt after five men stabbed at party in southeast London

The train route was operated by CrossCountry and took a scenic route from the north of Scotland to the south of England.

All change! UK's longest train route cancelled for good

Three men have been charged with offences under the UK’s National Security Act following a major counter-terror investigation into alleged activities linked to Iran.

Three Iranian men charged in alleged UK spy ring plot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Some of the inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail.

‘To Easy Lol’: eight prisoners still on the loose after daring jailbreak in New Orleans

Nine civilians died and four others were injured in the attack on the bus in Ukraine

Nine civilians killed in ‘drone attack’ on bus as Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘cynical war crime’
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speak at the European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania, on Friday, May 16, 2025.

PM and European allies speak to Trump and Zelensky to ‘align’ response to Russia

Officers attended a property in Crays Hill, Billericay, on Tuesday after concerns were raised by residents

20 dogs found alive at property where police discovered remains of 37 animals

Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the 2025 PGA Championship

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick rises to equal second at US PGA

Monty Don poses in the RHS and BBC Radio 2 Dog Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Monty Don prepares to unveil dog-friendly garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah criticises 'harsh' treatment of Trent Alexander-Arnold after boos

Skyline of Edinburgh at dusk looking East down Royal Mile

This UK destination is the most expensive city break in western Europe

Women should be cautious when using unregulated sperm donors, a barrister involved in a High Court case related to a man who claims to have fathered more than 180 children has said.

Court ruling shows need for caution when using sperm donors, barrister says

Police say Jonathan Oddi stormed the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club on 18 May, before exchanging gunfire with officers, who shot him in the legs and took him into custody. (Miami Dade Department of Corrections via AP)

Cassie Ventura alleges Trump hotel shooter was a ‘sex slave’ at Diddy trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has not yet granted permission for the Prince and Princess of Wales to bestow their own royal warrants on favoured brands.

King Charles delays allowing William and Kate to grant royal warrants to British brands

Football-fan the Prince of Wales will present the FA Cup trophy to the winning team this weekend.

Prince of Wales to present FA Cup trophy

The Prince of Wales, Great Master of the Order, and King Charles III, Sovereign Head of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, at the Service for the Oath and Installation of the Great Master and the Knights Grand Cross, at Westminster Abbey in London

King Charles and Prince William reunite for rare joint appearance at Order of the Bath ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News