Child dies of the measles in Liverpool as city grapples with rise in cases

A child is believed to have died at a Liverpool hospital after contracting the measles. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A child is believed to have died at a Liverpool hospital after contracting measles as the city grapples with an outbreak of the virus.

The child passed away at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where it is believed they were severely ill with measles and had several other serious health problems.

The child was one of 17 to have been treated at the hospital in recent weeks after becoming unwell with measles.

On Monday, doctors and other healthcare professionals working within Mersey Care NHS Trust issued an open letter to parents and carers in the region urging them to get their children vaccinated for the virus.

They wrote: "We are seeing more cases of measles in our children and young people because fewer people are having the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles and two other viruses called Mumps and Rubella.

"The number of children being treated at Alder Hey for effects and complications of measles is increasing. Children in hospital who are very poorly for another reason, are at higher risk of catching the virus."

Cases of the measles are rising in the Liverpool area. Picture: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Anyone can catch measles at any age if they aren't immune, but it is particularly dangerous for vulnerable children and young people, such as those below the age of one and those with serious illnesses like cancer.

Measles typically starts with a runny nose, sneezing, coughing, and a high temperature.

The measles rash will follow a couple of days later, starting on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

"The MMR vaccination is the safest and best defence against measles," the open letter added.

"This vaccine has been available for many years and is proven to be safe. Two doses of the MMR vaccine will give lifelong protection against measles, mumps and rubella."