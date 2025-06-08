Child vaccinations for deadly diseases plunge to lowest levels in over a decade as measles cases surge

A teenager having a measles vaccination. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The number of children in Britain being vaccinated against routine diseases such as measles has plunged to the lowest levels in over a decade

The huge drop means the UK remains below the 95% coverage threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for all routine vaccines by the age of five.

Experts have warned it leaved the country at risk of serious outbreaks of potentially deadly diseases among the young.

It appears to be part of a growing trend against vaccine scepticism in Britain.

In the UK, children are supposed to receive the MMR jab and a six-in-one vaccine against diseases including diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough (pertussis).

Recipients are also shielded from polio, Haemophilus influenzae type b and hepatitis B.

Measles - a deadly disease and viral illness. Picture: Alamy

The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine is also offered to children.

Vaccines against meningitis B and C are also available.

But vaccination rates for the six-in-one jab plunged from 89% in 2014 to 83% in 2024 for children, according to an analysis by The Sunday Times.

Rates have plummeted from 88% to 84% for MMR.

You can be vaccinated against diseases at any age if missed.

This week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that cases in Europe had reached their highest level in almost three decades last year.

As well as a rise in cases across Europe, health experts warned of continuing pockets of cases in England, particularly London.

New figures from the UKHSA show that in England there were 109 cases of measles confirmed in April and 86 in May, with most cases among unvaccinated children, although there have been some cases among unvaccinated young people and adults.

Half of the cases in the last four weeks were in London, with outbreaks also seen in the North West and the West Midlands, it added.

It warned that a decline in childhood vaccinations in England leaves more children at risk of disease.

This comes after measles cases surged last year, sparking a campaign for parents to catch up on missed jabs.

There were 2,911 confirmed measles cases in England last year, the highest number since 2012.

London and Birmingham both experienced outbreaks.

Two MMR jabs are said to provide the best and safest protection against measles.

One is offered for children at the age of one. A second is offered at three years and four months under the NHS' routine childhood-vaccination programme.

UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Dr Vanessa Salib said: "It's essential that everyone, particularly parents of young children, check all family members are up to date with two MMR doses, especially if you are travelling this summer for holidays or visiting family.

"Measles cases are picking up again in England and outbreaks are happening in Europe and many countries with close links to the UK.

"Measles spreads very easily and can be a nasty disease, leading to complications like ear and chest infections and inflammation of the brain, with some children tragically ending up in hospital and suffering life-long consequences.

"Nobody wants this for their child and it's not something you want to experience when away on holiday."

NHS England said thousands more young people were protected following last year's campaign, with more than 13% of previously unvaccinated under-fives receiving a jab.

But overall, numbers have been steadily declining since 2015, which it comes amid growing vaccine hesitancy.

Regular YouGov polling of 2,000 adults has revealed that the percentage of people agreeing that vaccines can cause harmful effects has more than doubled.

It has surged from 14% at the beginning of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out to 34% in 2025.

Dr Amanda Doyle, national director for primary care at NHS England, was quoted in The Sunday Times as saying: “Each year we send out millions of letters, texts and emails to parents and carers to encourage them to book their child’s recommended vaccination appointments — but we recognise some of the challenges busy parents may face, and improving access to vaccines is a key part of our vaccination strategy.

“We want to make sure as many children as possible are protected against becoming seriously unwell and our new trialling of home visits aims to reach those who haven’t previously come forward for their jabs — helping to protect children, and their friends and families.”