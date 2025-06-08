Child vaccinations for deadly diseases plunge to lowest levels in over a decade as measles cases surge

8 June 2025, 09:15

A teenager having a measles vaccination.
A teenager having a measles vaccination. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The number of children in Britain being vaccinated against routine diseases such as measles has plunged to the lowest levels in over a decade

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The huge drop means the UK remains below the 95% coverage threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for all routine vaccines by the age of five.

Experts have warned it leaved the country at risk of serious outbreaks of potentially deadly diseases among the young.

It appears to be part of a growing trend against vaccine scepticism in Britain.

In the UK, children are supposed to receive the MMR jab and a six-in-one vaccine against diseases including diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough (pertussis).

Recipients are also shielded from polio, Haemophilus influenzae type b and hepatitis B.

Read more: Concerns raised over measles risk as families take summer breaks in Europe

Read more: Vaccine maker’s £1bn UK investment to create ‘hundreds of high-skilled jobs’

Measles - a deadly disease and viral illness.
Measles - a deadly disease and viral illness. Picture: Alamy

The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine is also offered to children.

Vaccines against meningitis B and C are also available.

But vaccination rates for the six-in-one jab plunged from 89% in 2014 to 83% in 2024 for children, according to an analysis by The Sunday Times.

Rates have plummeted from 88% to 84% for MMR.

You can be vaccinated against diseases at any age if missed.

This week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that cases in Europe had reached their highest level in almost three decades last year.

As well as a rise in cases across Europe, health experts warned of continuing pockets of cases in England, particularly London.

New figures from the UKHSA show that in England there were 109 cases of measles confirmed in April and 86 in May, with most cases among unvaccinated children, although there have been some cases among unvaccinated young people and adults.

Half of the cases in the last four weeks were in London, with outbreaks also seen in the North West and the West Midlands, it added.

It warned that a decline in childhood vaccinations in England leaves more children at risk of disease.

This comes after measles cases surged last year, sparking a campaign for parents to catch up on missed jabs.

There were 2,911 confirmed measles cases in England last year, the highest number since 2012.

London and Birmingham both experienced outbreaks.

Two MMR jabs are said to provide the best and safest protection against measles.

One is offered for children at the age of one. A second is offered at three years and four months under the NHS' routine childhood-vaccination programme.

UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Dr Vanessa Salib said: "It's essential that everyone, particularly parents of young children, check all family members are up to date with two MMR doses, especially if you are travelling this summer for holidays or visiting family.

"Measles cases are picking up again in England and outbreaks are happening in Europe and many countries with close links to the UK.

"Measles spreads very easily and can be a nasty disease, leading to complications like ear and chest infections and inflammation of the brain, with some children tragically ending up in hospital and suffering life-long consequences.

"Nobody wants this for their child and it's not something you want to experience when away on holiday."

NHS England said thousands more young people were protected following last year's campaign, with more than 13% of previously unvaccinated under-fives receiving a jab.

But overall, numbers have been steadily declining since 2015, which it comes amid growing vaccine hesitancy.

Regular YouGov polling of 2,000 adults has revealed that the percentage of people agreeing that vaccines can cause harmful effects has more than doubled.

It has surged from 14% at the beginning of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out to 34% in 2025.

Dr Amanda Doyle, national director for primary care at NHS England, was quoted in The Sunday Times as saying: “Each year we send out millions of letters, texts and emails to parents and carers to encourage them to book their child’s recommended vaccination appointments — but we recognise some of the challenges busy parents may face, and improving access to vaccines is a key part of our vaccination strategy.

“We want to make sure as many children as possible are protected against becoming seriously unwell and our new trialling of home visits aims to reach those who haven’t previously come forward for their jabs — helping to protect children, and their friends and families.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Terraced houses in Pier Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, England, UK.

Millions of homeowners could be overpaying on mortgages due to 'dodgy data'

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (right).

Mauricio Pochettino rules himself out of contention for Tottenham job

Contractors from Thames Water.

Thames Water bidders 'want firm to be immune from prosecution over environmental crimes'

The River Tagus in Portugal.

British sailor who 'threw' girlfriend into river before 'fleeing on yacht' arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Andrew Malkinson arrives at Royal Courts Of Justice for his appeal to have his 2003 rape conviction quashed.

Wrongfully imprisoned Andrew Malkinson ‘not finished’ fighting for reform 17 years after conviction

Bruce Springsteen, left, and Sir Paul McCartney, right.

Bruce Springsteen shocks fans as Paul McCartney brought out at iconic Liverpool show

A protester throws a rock amidst tear gas from law enforcement during a demonstration after federal immigration authorities conducted operations, Saturday, June 7, 2025,

Anti-ICE protests erupt across LA - as officials vow to continue deportation operations

The accused soldier was based at the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK)

British soldier arrested in Kenya over rape allegations

Exclusive
General stock. Letters from the UK HMRC His Majestys Revenue and Customs tax authorities. united kingdom, great britain, taxation, dwp, department of work and pensions, taxes, government, finances, finance, brown, envelope,

HMRC introducing AI assistant as part of £500m digital investment plan to 'stop cheats in their tracks'

Lambourn ridden by Wayne Lordan wins the Betfred Derby during Derby Day of the Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse.

Lambourn leads all the way to win the Derby

England's Harry Kane celebrates with team-mate Noni Madueke after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the World Cup Qualifier

England booed off pitch following disappointing 1-0 victory over Andorra in World Cup Qualifiers

2025 French Open - Day Fourteen

Coco Gauff clinches French Open title after epic win over Aryna Sabalenka

Dawn French has apologised over public backlash to an Instagram video where she seemed to 'mock' the October 7 attacks

Dawn French apologises after using 'mocking tone' to describe October 7 attacks

A child has sadly died after a minibus overturned on a motorway slip road in Berkshire

Tragedy as boy, 11, becomes second child to die three weeks after minibus overturned on M4 slip road

Albufeira, Portugal

Man, 21, becomes latest British tourist to be found dead in popular Algarve party town

The man was informed geese cannot commit assault

Man in court after accusing geese and duck of 'assault'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ange Postecoglou

Spurs stars pay tribute to sacked Ange Postecoglou as favourite for Tottenham job revealed

A prison governor was attacked HMP Ranby.

Prison governor suffers fractured skull in latest inmate attack on jail official

Officers were called to Whittle Way in Northgate to reports a body was found.

Mystery as body discovered in vehicle near Gatwick Airport

The body of Thai citizen Nattapong Pinta was retrieved during a so-called special military operation,

Body of Thai hostage taken on October 7 recovered by Israel in 'special operation'

: British singer and songwriter Rod Stewart.

'Devastated' Rod Stewart cancels string of US shows to recover from flu ahead of headline UK gig
The Aftermath Of Russia's Most Massive Attack On Kharkiv

Kharkiv hit with 'most massive attack' since Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine as three dead and 21 injured
Portuguese police will carry out a new search this week at the request of German authorities investigating the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner boasts police 'will never' pin disappearance on him in sick letter
NHS app on smartphone coronavirus COVID-19 link and symptoms check.

Millions more patients to receive screening invites and appointment reminders on NHS app

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures as he leaves the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 6, 2025.

Djokovic says French Open loss to Sinner could be his 'last ever match' at Roland Garros

The bomb hoax charge stems from an incident at the Asda supermarket on Telford Drive on May 9.

Man, 20, charged with terror offences over alleged Asda bomb hoax and ice rink arson attacks in Slough

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate meet Sir David Attenborough.

Prince William and David Attenborough join forces in call to save world's oceans

The Sussexes celebrate Lilibet's birthday at Disneyland

Meghan shares glimpse into Lilibet's Disneyland birthday bash with rare look at family life
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, try local Gin.

William and Sophie sample gin during rare joint outing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News