Children face ‘catastrophic’ waits for care, leading doctors warn

22 May 2025, 00:35

The latest figures show that in March 2025 there were 314,432 children and young people waiting for community health services.
The latest figures show that in March 2025 there were 314,432 children and young people waiting for community health services. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A significant number of children are facing “catastrophic” waits for care in the community, leading children’s doctors have warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new report from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) warns that long waits for care can cause "irreparable harm" and "lifelong impacts" in some cases.

Experts from the college said the waiting list for children in need of care in the community is increasing as they warned that lengthy waits for children can result in delayed starts to school and limitations on children socialising and playing sports, as well as mental health problems.

And the authors called into question Government plans to shift care from hospitals into the community, saying that without "urgent action" community waiting lists for children will "continue to grow".

Community paediatricians assess and manage a wide range of developmental, physical and social issues facing children.

The latest figures show that in March 2025 there were 314,432 children and young people waiting for community health services.

Read More: Number of obese and overweight teenagers predicted to rocket in the next five years

A new report warns that long waits for care can cause “irreparable harm” and “lifelong impacts” in some cases.
A new report warns that long waits for care can cause “irreparable harm” and “lifelong impacts” in some cases. Picture: Alamy

This is compared to 272,625 in March 2024.

The RCPCH said that children and young people are waiting significantly longer than adults to access community health services, with 22% of those currently waiting for a year or more.

Among the children currently on waiting lists, 67,725 had been waiting more than a year, and 15,240 children - or 5% of all children on community waiting lists - had been waiting for more than two years.

This compares to 1.3% of adults are waiting for a year for community health services.

And while 86% of adults are seen within 18 weeks, only half (50%) of children and young people are seen within the same timeframe.

"Average waiting times for community child health services are now some of the longest of any part of the health system," according to an RCPCH report, seen by the PA news agency.

The report says that the current state of children's community services is "unsustainable".

"Children and young people (CYP) are waiting longer than adults to access healthcare in England," the authors add.

"Paediatric services are not recovering at the same rates as adult services, and there is a growing gap between demand and capacity."

Addressing ministerial plans to bring care closer to home, the authors said: "We urgently need transformational change in children's community services.

"The Government should urgently address the current long waiting times in community child health services as a core part of recovery plans, before progress can be made on a wider shift of care into the community."

Community paediatricians care for children with a number of conditions including those with developmental disorders and disabilities; those with complex health needs, including end of life care; children who have neurodevelopmental disorders including autism and ADHD. They also see children where there are safeguarding concerns, who are "looked after" or being adopted.

Dr Ronny Cheung, officer for health services at the RCPCH, said: "Lengthy waits are unacceptable for any patient but for children and young people the waits can be catastrophic, as many treatments need to be given by a specific age or developmental stage.

"Waits such as these can result in delayed starts to school, limitations on socialising, play sports, increased risk of poor mental health, behavioural problems and distress for both the child and their families.

"We want the NHS's 10-year plan to succeed, but we cannot shift care into the community while children are currently being left behind.

"Without urgent action, these waiting lists will continue to grow - and children will keep missing out on the vital care they need."

The report makes a series of recommendations, including: a waiting time target so children are all seen within a maximum of 18 weeks; work to address the "investment gap" between children and adult services and efforts to improve the children's community health workforce.

Commenting, Dr Douglas Simkiss, chair of the British Association for Community Child Health, said: "Community children's services are a vital but often overlooked component of the health care system.

"Implementing the recommendations in this report will have a tremendous positive impact for the children and families that rely on these services and the staff who work in them."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Too many children are not getting the care they need when they need it.

"This Government is committed to shifting care out of hospital and into the community: this is vital for children and their families, but it will take time.

"We are working to transform mental health services for children - hiring more staff and delivering more talking therapies - and putting mental health support in every school.

"We know more must be done and we are working with integrated care boards to understand the extent of the problem in each region so we can reduce waits for community health services."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A piggy bank being held

Some first-time buyers accessing bumper Lifetime Isa deposits of £50,000-plus

Players of Tottenham celebrate with the trophy during the Final UEFA Europa League football match played between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Manchester United.

Tottenham win Europa League final after beating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao

Liam Gallagher, former frontman with English band Oasis performing live on stage, Newport.

Oasis fans ‘set to spend £1bn on UK reunion tour concerts’

R&B singer Chris Brown is alleged to have hit music producer Abe Diaw over the head with a bottle multiple times at a London nightclub last year.

'FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE': Chris Brown makes statement after being released from prison on £5million bail

A flotilla of Little Ships in the English Channel after they sailed out of Ramsgate, Kent, during 'Dunkirk 85'.

Migrant boat forces Dunkirk commemoration fleet to divert route

Liam O'Hanna, left, was charged over an alleged incident which occurred during a London gig.

Kneecap rapper Liam O'Hanna charged with terrorism offence after 'displaying Hezbollah flag' at London gig

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to journalists at press conference in Jerusalem, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Netanyahu says 'all of Gaza' will be 'under Israel's control' at the end of current military offensive

Bella May Culley has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling

Lawyer says British teenager accused of drug smuggling is 'not far from childhood' as she faces life in Georgian prison

18-year-old Abdurrahman Summers (pictured) and two 15-year-old boys were convicted of murdering 17-year-old Reuben Higgins at Birmingham Crown Court today.

Teenager found guilty of Solihull vape shop murder 'screams abuse' at jury

A body has washed up on a beach in Millisle, County Down, Northern Ireland.

Mystery as body washes up on UK beach with 'major incident' declared

Mr Trump showed a room of stunned reporters a number of news articles which he said were from the last few days of "death of people, death, death, death, horrible death, death"

Donald Trump ambushes South African president over 'genocide' claims during White House visit

A couple was told to demolish this £1m home after they lied to the council.

Couple ordered to knock down £1m home after claiming it would be a ‘horse semen lab’

Jay Slater had drugs and alcohol in his system when he died, an inquest heard.

Jay Slater had 'drugs in his system' when 19-year-old died, as inquest hears details of 'stolen rolex'

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has admitted £600,000 cannabis smuggling plot

Former Arsenal footballer admits £600,000 cannabis smuggling plot

London, UK - April 3, 2025; Sign for Paddington Station with passing red London double decker bus

Man, 22, who broke his ankle during 'senseless' attack in London's West End died weeks later from secondary injuries

The Four British former special forces soldiers have set a record by climbing Mount Everest in under five days

Britons become first to scale Mount Everest with the help of Xenon gas, organiser says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tommy Robinson has lost his court challenge

Tommy Robinson charged with harassment causing fear of violence against two men

Russian military hackers codenamed Fancy Bear have been behind major cyber attacks on UK defence, transport hubs and shipping for last two years, GCHQ has said.

Russian military hackers codenamed 'Fancy Bear' behind sustained cyber attacks targeting UK firms
A flotilla of Little Ships sail out of Ramsgate, Kent, during the start of 'Dunkirk 85', the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships (ADLS) commemorative cruise to Dunkirk, to mark the 85th anniversary of Operation Dynamo

Legendary Little Ships of Dunkirk set sail for 85th anniversary voyage

LBC Comp Christian Eriksen, Adama Traore, Kevin De Bruyne football

The best XI Premier League players out of contract

Richard Horne, GCQH's cyber security chief, has warned British companies are ignoring advice on preventing hacks.

UK businesses 'ignore free advice' to stop cyber attacks, GCHQ warns as M&S still reels from major hack
Laken Illsley has been jailed for 10 years for exploiting young boys to sell drugs

Man jailed for exploiting teen boys to transport cocaine and heroin 130 miles from their homes
Westfield Shopping Centre - Stratford.

Two teenage boys deny 'launching chair 50ft off the top floor of Westfield shopping centre' in internet prank
Singer Chris Brown has been granted bail to play on his world tour.

Chris Brown to play world tour on £5m bail after Mayfair club bottle attack charge

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent

Two migrants die after falling unconscious during crossing of English Channel

Estate agents' boards

UK house price growth accelerated as buyers rushed to beat stamp duty deadline

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales laughs as he plays football during a visit as The Royal Foundation launches a new community impact partnership with Street Soccer Scotland.

Prince William shows off football skills in partnership with Street Soccer Scotland

Finishing touches are made to the new Princess of Wales wax figure that will stand alongside her husband, Prince William

Madame Tussauds unveils new Kate waxwork figure - and a William upgrade

Princess of Wales attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace garden party

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News