'We are not broken' just 'different': Chris Packham slams RFK Jr after US Health Secretary vows to find cause for autism

12 May 2025, 13:18

By Flaminia Luck

TV presenter Chris Packham has said that autism does not need a "cure" adding that "we are not broken" just "different" following a pledge made by anti-vaxxer, RFK Jr, to find the cause of autism by September.

The conservationist, 64, is best known for presenting popular nature programmes and has spoken out openly about being autistic.

The presenter said he had "mixed feelings" about the US Health Secretary looking for a cause to what he described as an "autism epidemic" on ITV.

He said: "Firstly, there's no epidemic. What we have done is we've created a wider awareness of this condition (autism) and therefore more people are able, hopefully, to access help. And that has to be seen as a very, very positive thing

"Because people are learning about these conditions on social media, which we all use every day, that's not a bad thing. That's opening our eyes to the fact that these conditions are real and they need addressing and support.

"The second thing, as a scientist, I would love to know what has made me an autistic person. My curiosity is in that direction."

Autism is described by the National Autistic Society as a "lifelong neurodivergence and disability" which influences how people experience and interact in the world.

This may include finding socialising confusing or tiring, being overwhelmed in loud places, experiencing intense interests and preferring order and routine.

The Health Secretary, has previously promoted debunked theories suggesting autism is linked to vaccines.

'Hope - The Underdog Winning' Exhibition Opens From Revolting Artists
The TV presenter spoke about his autism diagnosis in a two-part BBC Two docuseries called Inside Our Autistic Minds, which aimed to shine a light on how neurodivergent people think.

The series follows Packham as he pairs a group of autistic people with creative experts, including filmmakers, graphic designers, animators and musicians, to help them create a short film expressing how their personal experiences and how they feel.

He added: "Many autistic people are frightened by that because of the third thing that you mentioned and that is driving towards a cure.

"We don't want a cure. We are not broken. We are merely different, and those differences are sometimes presenting us with enormous disabling problems or difficulties, those challenges that I spoke of.

"Without people who think differently, some of the world's problems simply would not have been and will not be solved. We are here to play a very valuable part in society. So we don't want to be cured.

"I'm curious to know why, and I always will be, but I don't want someone giving me a tablet or stopping the future development of autistic people.

"We are a proud, intact community of people who have an enormous amount to offer society."

Packham returns for a second instalment of BBC Two's Inside Our Minds with two new episodes exploring ADHD and Dyslexia.

The episodes will follow four individuals as they collaborate with creatives to explore and express what it is like living with these conditions through a short film.

Speaking about the new series, Packham added: "There is a tendency these days for people to say, 'Well, I think I'm a little bit autistic, a little bit ADHD, a little bit OCD', but these are real conditions that impact people's lives all of the time.

"They're not a little bit any of these things. They're full on, these things, all of the time, and that can have quite a significant impact on their lives, particularly when they're young, and particularly, I have to say, if they are young females, girls and young women, where they're not getting a diagnosis in the time that they should so that they can live happier and more fulfilled lives.

"Our mission here is to ask people to better understand these conditions so that we can make small changes in society to make all of our lives easier and more productive.

"It is a spectrum condition, you may have some of those (traits), but they may not be impacting on your life in the same way that they do ours. So I appreciate that it niggles, but nevertheless, that this is what we're trying to do is develop that broader understanding."

Inside Our ADHD Minds will air on BBC Two on Monday May 12 with episode two, Inside Our Dyslexic Minds, due to air on Monday May 19.

