Combination of drugs could prevent thousands of heart attacks

15 April 2025, 00:18

Patients should be treated earlier with statins and the cholesterol-lowering drug ezetimibe, researchers at Lund University in Sweden and Imperial College London said.
Patients should be treated earlier with statins and the cholesterol-lowering drug ezetimibe, researchers at Lund University in Sweden and Imperial College London said. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Giving patients a combination of drugs earlier in their treatment could prevent thousands of heart attacks, according to a new study.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Patients should be treated earlier with statins and the cholesterol-lowering drug ezetimibe, researchers at Lund University in Sweden and Imperial College London said.

The international team of scientists looked at ways to tackle cardiovascular disease, which counts heart attacks - myocardial infarction - as the most common acute event.

Professor Kausik Ray, from Imperial College London's School of Public Health, said: "This study shows that we could save lives and reduce further heart attacks by giving patients a combination of two low-cost drugs.

Read More: Scientists hail first new antibiotic for gonorrhoea in decades amid rise in 'super strains'

The international team of scientists looked at ways to tackle cardiovascular disease, which counts heart attacks - myocardial infarction - as the most common acute event.
The international team of scientists looked at ways to tackle cardiovascular disease, which counts heart attacks - myocardial infarction - as the most common acute event. Picture: Alamy

"But at the moment patients across the world aren't receiving these drugs together.

"That is causing unnecessary and avoidable heart attacks and deaths - and also places unnecessary costs on healthcare systems. Our study shows the way forward. Care pathways must now change for patients after this type of heart event."

The results for patients if they received statins with the add-on therapy ezetimibe at different times after their heart attacks were examined by the scientists.

They looked at the potential impact on patients if they received a combination of statins and ezetimibe within 12 weeks of a heart attack, those who were given statins with ezetimibe added between 13 weeks and 16 months, and others who got just statins with no ezetimibe at all.

Data from 36,000 patients who had a heart attack between 2015 and 2022, according to the Swedish registry, was used along with advanced statistical models to emulate a clinical trial.

Patients who received a combination treatment of statins and ezetimibe within 12 weeks of a heart attack and were able to lower cholesterol to the target level early had a better prognosis and less risk of new cardiovascular events and death than those who received the add-on treatment later, or not at all, according to the study.

Professor Ray said: "Ezetimibe is already widely available and prescribed for relatively low cost.

"This add-on therapy could be rolled out for around £350 a year per patient, which is a huge cost saving compared to the lasting impacts of treating heart attacks and the impact they have on patients' lives."

Researcher Margret Leosdottir, Lund University associate professor and senior cardiology consultant at Skane University Hospital in Malmo, Sweden, welcomed the results, saying that "by giving patients a combination treatment earlier, we could help to prevent many more heart attacks".

Patients are at the greatest risk of suffering a new heart attack in the first year after the initial event.

This is because the blood vessels are more sensitive and it is easier for blood clots to develop.

Reducing "bad" cholesterol in the blood can stabilise changes in the vessels and cut the risk of new events, the scientists said.

Many new heart attacks, strokes and deaths could be prevented every year internationally if the treatment strategy were changed, according to the researchers.

If 100% of patients received ezetimibe early, they estimate 133 heart attacks could be avoided in a population of 10,000 patients in three years.

There are an estimated 100,000 hospital admissions from heart attacks a year in the UK, the researchers said.

This would equate to an estimated 5,000 heart attacks being prevented over a 10-year period, they suggest.

Dr Leosdottir said there are reasons why medics are cautious about combination therapy.

She said: "Combination therapy is not applied up-front for two main reasons. General recommendations are not included in today's guidelines and a precautionary principle is applied to avoid side effects and over-medication.

"However, there are positive effects from applying both medicines as soon after the infarction as possible.

"Not doing this entails an increased risk. In addition, the drug we have examined in the study causes few side effects and is readily available and inexpensive in many countries."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The article calls for the appointment of an independent National Cancer Director and an office of support to take data-driven actions across the UK.

UK cancer care system is facing a 'critical breaking point', experts warn

Katy Perry has returned to Earth after a space trip

Katy Perry becomes first artist to sing in space during all-female space voyage

A 29-year-old man, who has not been named, from Halifax, West Yorkshire was at the Funky Flamingo bar on March 22 when the incident occurred.

Brit dies on Benidorm stag do months before wedding after falling off bar stool backwards

Katy Perry holding a daisy up to the sky after her flight in Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-31

Katy Perry will write a song about her experience after returning from space

Staff arrived on Friday morning to find out the foodbank had been broken into and vandalised.

Charity workers 'devastated' as church foodbank in Glasgow trashed and vandalised during 'break-in'

Jamie Redknapp working as a pundit in 2024.

Jamie Redknapp banned from driving for 12 months after being caught speeding twice

The graves of 'babies and young children' have been defaced at a cemetery in Watford

'Unspeakable act' sees 85 graves vandalised in 'Islamophobic hate crime' including graves of 'babies and children'

Pub owners have been calling last orders, or shutting, as early as 9pm after Reeves hikes tax on businesses.

Pubs shutting at 9pm to cut costs after Reeves' tax hike

Exclusive
Franck Magennis, a barrister at Garden Court Chambers, is arguing that Hamas should be removed from the UK's list of proscribed terrorist groups.

Hamas 'poses no threat to UK' claims lawyer fighting to remove group from terror list

Lexi Jones is the daughter of Ziggy Stardust singer David Bowie.

David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones releases debut album as she slams claims she's 'copying' father in heartfelt message

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake has shaken southern California, sending boulders tumbling on to rural roads outside San Diego and rattling items off shelves and walls, but officials reported no injuries or major damage.

5.2 earthquake rocks Southern California shaking buildings

"Rush" - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Cause of death of Warwick Davis' wife revealed as family hoped inquest into death would 'provide us with answers'

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been diagnosed with pneumonia and will miss the clubs next two games

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe diagnosed with pneumonia and will remain in hospital

Kevin Campbell died of natural causes at the age of 54 coroner finds

Former Arsenal and Everton footballer Kevin Campbell died of natural causes, coroner finds

Jeff Bezos owns the Blue Origin space tourism company

How much is it to fly on the Blue Origin space tourism rocket?

Abbi Taylor

'Adult baby diaper lover' admits dumping soiled nappies and smearing excrement on milk bottles at nurseries

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scientists have found a new antibiotic that could treat gonorrhoea

Scientists hail first new antibiotic for gonorrhoea in decades amid rise in 'super strains'
Police have named the man killed in an explosion in Worksop

Pictured: Father who died in Worksop house explosion named after massive blast

Blue Origin launched into space today with an all-female crew

Who was on the all-female Blue Origin rocket? From Katy Perry to Jeff Bezos fianceé Lauren Sánchez
Kitchen use has been suspended at HMP Frankland.

Kitchen use suspended in high-security prison units after Manchester Arena terrorist's attack on three prison officers
Katy Perry has returned to Earth after her space trip

I kissed the Earth and I liked it: Katy Perry's joy after touching back down from all-female space voyage
A prisoner serving a life sentence has been killed by a fellow inmate at HMP Whitemoor

Murderer serving a life sentence 'killed by fellow inmate' at high-security British prison HMP Whitemoor
People walk past a PS5 billboard outside the PlayStation UK offices in Soho as Sony increases the prices of its PlayStation 5 video game console following the impact of Trump tariffs on the global economy.

Sony hikes Playstation 5 price by 25 per cent due to 'economic challenges' in the wake of Trump's tariffs
Workers are set to feel the force of aggressive saving tactics by UK companies amidst fears of Donald Trump's tariff plans.

UK businesses 'to slash hiring rates' amid fears for economy after Trump imposes tariffs

Alec and Lynn arrive at an event in London in 2012

England cricket legend Alec Stewart's wife dies after 12-year cancer struggle

It's a disappointing start to the bank holiday weekend as Good Friday in London brings a sky full of grey clouds that turn to rain later on in the day

Easter weekend weather forecast across the UK revealed as the bank holiday looks set to disappoint

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate

Kate says spending time in nature gives her 'sense of peace' in 'busy world' during remission from cancer
The Duke of Sussex arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London last week.

Former police chief brands Prince Harry's claim removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him 'complete nonsense'
Charles and Camilla have been in Italy

Charles 'recovering' from cancer and 'wants to do more and more' to help people, Camilla says

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News