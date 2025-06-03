‘Concerning’ rise in antibiotic-resistant ‘super gonorrhoea,’ UK health officials warn

Illustration of Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacteria. This Gram negative diplococcus bacterium is the cause of the sexually transmitted infection gonorrhea. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The rise in antibiotic-resistant "super-gonorrhoea" is "particularly concerning", according to the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

Government's health officials have warned cases of the sexually transmitted infection are accelerating at an alarming rate.

While most gonorrhoea infections can be treated effectively, certain strains pose significant treatment challenges due to antibiotic resistance.

Ceftriaxone resistance is "particularly concerning", the UKHSA, says, as this antibiotic is the main treatment for gonorrhoea infections.

So far in 2025, there have been more diagnoses of ceftriaxone-resistant gonorrhoea than the whole of last year.

Up to 14 cases were reported in the first 5 months of 2025, compared to the 13 cases recorded in the whole of 2024.

NHS and Abacus sexual health walk in center on David Lewis Street in Liverpool UK. Picture: Alamy

Six of the 14 cases this year have been extensively drug-resistant cases. It means they were resistant to ceftriaxone and back-up treatment options.

Most of these cases are linked to travel to or from the Asia-Pacific region, where ceftriaxone resistance cases are high.

Dr Hamish Mohammed, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Levels of STIs in this country remain a big threat to sexual wellbeing. These infections can have a major impact on your health and that of any sexual partners – particularly if they are antibiotic resistant.

"If you’ve had condomless sex with new or casual partners – either in the UK or overseas - get tested for STIs and HIV at least yearly, even if you don’t have symptoms. Regular testing protects both you and those you're having sex with."

“From August, eligible people will also be offered vaccination to reduce the risk of gonorrhoea and we expect to see the immunisation programme have an impact on diagnoses of this infection in coming years – please take up the vaccine if you are offered it.”

Meanwhile, syphilis diagnoses in England continued to rise in 2024 compared to 2023.

Chlamydia diagnoses dropped by 13% to 168,889 diagnoses in 2024 from 194,143 diagnoses in 2023.

The figures suggest sexual health services in England are under unprecedented pressure, with millions of people seeking support, according to the Local Government Association.

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:“These statistics show that local sexual health services are grappling with significant increases in demand.“Without adequate investment, people will face growing barriers to accessing expert, timely care.

“The Government must use next week’s Spending Review to boost funding for sexual health services in line with this sharp rise in need.“Councils have worked hard to promote regular testing and early detection, which are vital for preventing the spread of infections and improving public health outcomes.

“Investing in sexual health services not only reduces long-term illness and unplanned pregnancies but also eases pressure on the NHS and enhances the wellbeing of our communities.”