Consumers warned to avoid ‘dangerous’ nasal tanning sprays and gummies

16 May 2025, 00:13

Nasal tanning spray warning
Dangerous and unregulated nasal tanning sprays are being sold online. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Dangerous and unregulated nasal tanning sprays that have a potential link to the skin cancer melanoma are being widely sold across social media platforms, Trading Standards has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The sprays can cause nausea, vomiting, high blood pressure and even changes in mole shape and size, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) said.

Nasal tanning sprays are designed to be sprayed into the nostrils and claim to work by administering a substance known as Melanotan 2, a chemical that darkens skin pigmentation.

It is illegal to sell medicinal products containing Melanotan 2 in the UK, but as the tanners are sold cosmetically they fall outside that remit.

However, they are not covered by UK cosmetics regulations, meaning they are not subjected to the same scrutiny as other over-the-counter beauty products.

While the long-term health impacts of using the sprays were not yet known, studies had shown a potential link to melanoma, a type of skin cancer, the CTSI warned.

Nasal tanning spray
Nasal tanning spray can cause nausea, vomiting and high blood pressure. Picture: PA

Inhaling sprays can irritate the respiratory tract, with potential symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and nasal congestion, and repeated exposure can lead to chronic respiratory issues.

The CTSI also flagged an emerging trend for flavoured nasal tanning sprays, drops and gummies, with “unscrupulous” sellers on Facebook and TikTok posting pictures of the products available in child-friendly flavours such as peach, bubblegum, grape, strawberry and lime.

The CTSI said it feared they could become the latest ‘must have’ products “leading to a youth epidemic as we saw with disposable vapes”.

Nasal tanning sprays are growing in popularity thanks to their promotion by influencers and the products being widely available online.

According to British Beauty Council, the self-tan market is set to hit £746.3 million by 2027.

One woman, Edith Eagle, told the CTSI that she was in hospital “unable to breathe” after suffering a severe reaction to an unlicensed nasal tanning spray she bought online.

When explaining her symptoms, Ms Eagle said: “I can’t even explain it, but I was suffocating inside. It was as if I was drowning within my own body.”

The CTSI has urged the public to avoid any type of tanning products that are ingested or inhaled and instead use safer options such as creams and sprays bought from reputable retailers.

Richard Knight, CTSI lead officer for cosmetics and beauty, said: “Edith’s story is a sobering one, and an example of what can happen when putting unregulated products into our bodies.

“Unlike cosmetic products, nasal tanning sprays are unlikely to have had expert safety assessment, and use of relevant health warnings and instructions for safe use are rare.

“This means that no-one, including influencers, can truly know the risks of using these quasi-medical potions.”

Susanna Daniels, chief executive of Melanoma Focus, said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned about the use of both nasal tanning sprays and tanning injections and their potential links with melanoma skin cancer.

“These unregulated and illegal products not only pose serious health risks but also encourage harmful behaviours, particularly among young consumers.

“We urge the public to consider the long-term impacts on their health and avoid using these substances altogether.”

Sunbed Association chairman Gary Lipman said: “Nasal sprays have absolutely no place in a professional tanning salon.

“We fully support CTSI’s campaign to heighten awareness of the dangers of using them. The end goal must be to eradicate access to these illegal and unregulated products.”

Consumers can report any suspicious cosmetic product or adverse reaction to Trading Standards immediately by calling the free Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Consumers in Scotland can contact Consumer Advice Scotland on 0808 164 6000, or Consumerline in Northern Ireland on 0300 123 6262.

A recent survey of Trading Standards officers found that unsafe cosmetic products were the biggest emerging threat to UK consumers.

CTSI has launched its latest ‘#CostofBeauty’ campaign, which raises awareness about the safety issues associated with three key cosmetics – nail glue, ‘professional use’ lash lift and tint kits, and the nasal tanning sprays.

Ray Connolly (l) outside the Royal Courts of Justice and Lucy Connolly (r)

'Hopefully she'll be home within a week': Husband of childminder jailed for race hate tweet speaks after appeal hearing

