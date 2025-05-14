Cosmetic surgery being carried out in 'living rooms and Airbnbs' becoming 'significant burden' on NHS

14 May 2025, 20:55

Calls have been made for new legislation around cosmetic surgery
Calls have been made for new legislation around cosmetic surgery. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Calls have been made for new legislation around cosmetic surgery, with procedures conducted by unqualified practitioners becoming a “significant burden” on the NHS.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) are being carried out “by anyone” in people's living rooms, in Airbnbs and in hotel rooms, leading to adverse health effects, MPs have heard.

Ashton Collins, director of Save Face, a register of accredited practitioners for cosmetic surgery, told the Women and Equalities Committee there is a "crisis waiting to happen" because of "grey areas" in regulation.

She has called for the introduction of Alice’s Law - legislation to ensure that such BBLs are conducted only by qualified surgeons - named after a young mother who died after a BBL.

Leading nurses have expressed concern that procedures abroad are being sold as "holiday packages", and have called for companies providing the operations to cover the NHS costs should there be negative side effects.

Unregulated procedures are becoming a 'burden' on the NHS, MPs heard
Unregulated procedures are becoming a 'burden' on the NHS, MPs heard. Picture: Alamy

The committee also heard from Sasha Dean, who nearly died from sepsis after getting a BBL.

"The impact is profound," she said as she told MPs how she was "lulled into a sense of security" and she was "misinformed".

"These are being carried out by anybody, they don't need any qualifications," she told MPs.

Ms Collins said: "These are surgical procedures that should not be being carried out on the high street - they are being carried out in people's living rooms, in Airbnbs, in hotel rooms, by people who are using products that they're buying unlicensed from places like China and Korea.

"They are decanting them from huge vats into individual syringes and inject thousands of millilitres into people's breasts and buttocks.

"And then when things go wrong, they are misdiagnosing these problems and telling them there's nothing to worry about, and luckily, all of these women have taken themselves off to hospital, because if they hadn't, there would have been countless deaths in the UK because of this, and it shouldn't be allowed to happen."

Read more: Weight-loss drugs could hold key to longer life and usher in 'golden age' of medicine, study finds

Read more: MPs condemn ‘astronomical’ fees paid to medical negligence lawyers

Ms Collins added that social media is a "hotbed for unscrupulous practitioners" promoting cosmetic surgery, with young people "being mis-sold on an enormous scale".

Meanwhile, Professor Vivien Lees, consultant plastic surgeon and vice president at the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said the current regulations surrounding such procedures are "insufficient".

She said: "The global market cosmetic surgery is going to grow threefold, it's estimated, within the decade.

"So we're going to see a lot more problems in terms of absolute numbers. We need to set up a structure that will adequately support legitimate work."

MPs heard that social media is a 'hotbed for unscrupulous practitioners' promoting cosmetic surgery
MPs heard that social media is a 'hotbed for unscrupulous practitioners' promoting cosmetic surgery. Picture: Alamy

The procedures being conducted abroad could also be causing a potentially deadly resistance to antibiotics, the Royal College of Nursing's annual congress in Liverpool heard.

The RCN annual meeting also heard that the trend of people travelling overseas for the likes of weight loss surgery, dental care and cosmetic procedures is "likely to grow", despite some patients dying from complications.

Nicola Smith, who works in district nursing, told delegates: "Over the last two years, I've seen some horrendous, horrendous wounds coming back from people that have had surgery abroad.

"A lot of young people are very exposed to social media. You know, 'you can have a holiday, six grand'."

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England's national medical director, said: "I would urge people looking to have surgical treatments abroad or privately to carefully consider not only the safety standards of the clinic, but the aftercare provided, as these procedures can go wrong even if the right standards are in place.

"The NHS is far too often left to provide support for issues with surgical and cosmetic procedures carried out abroad. This puts unplanned pressure on teams who are working hard to deliver essential care for patients within the NHS."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Peace talks are scheduled to take place on Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey.

Putin not listed in Russian delegation for Ukraine peace talks in Turkey

At around 4.25pm armed police were called to the Tobruk Road area in Huyton.

Man shot by armed police after two stabbed in Huyton

Breaking News

Body found in search for missing teenage boy in North Wales

Rapper and producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs is charged with an array of crimes including sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution

Jury falls silent as 'freak-off' images shown in P Diddy sex trafficking trial

A summit between Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin could take place in Istanbul on Thursday.

President Zelenskyy ready for 'any format' of peace negotiations with Russia ahead of Istanbul talks

Officers attended a property in Crays Hill, Billericay, on Tuesday after concerns were raised by residents

Police find 37 dead dogs at suspected 'rescue centre’ as two men arrested

Brogan Stewart (left to right), Christopher Ringrose and Marco Pitzettu

Neo-Nazi extremists guilty of planning terror attacks

A phone thief snatched a mobile near London Bridge.

Moment undercover cops catch phone thief less than a minute after he snatched handset in central London

A still form the poster of Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story, out now on Netflix

Fred and Rose West: All of the unanswered questions

Gary Lineker has apologised after sharing a social media post about Zionism that included an illustration of a rat

Gary Lineker apologises after sharing 'antisemitic' social media post

All three incidents are believed to have occurred in the last 24 hours and follow a string of other inmate attacks in recent weeks

Prison officer's throat slashed by inmate as staff attacks surge in high-security jails

Banknotes and coins on top of a council tax bill

Martin Lewis welcomes plans to consult on fairer council tax debt collection

The island of Crete, which receives an estimated 5 million visitors annually, was one of the islands hit.

Tsunami fears grow after 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Greek isles

A jet of water about 100ft high sprayed across Sneedhams Green in Matson, Gloucester, during the incident on Wednesday.

Shocking moment 100ft water jet sprays into the air as burst main leaves residential street flooded

Cherri-Ann Austin-Saddington was working at HMP The Verne in Portland, Dorset, when she became infatuated with sex offender Bradley Trengrove, 31

Besotted prison officer who had sex up to 40 times with 'exceptionally dangerous' rapist spared jail

Ms Ventura was in a decade-long relationship with Combs, 55, from around 2008

Diddy’s violent attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie played in full in court as he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges

Latest News

See more Latest News

A video message from Celine Dion during the dress rehearsal and preview show of the first semi-final at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.

Celine Dion leaves fans heartbroken as star issues emotional message amid health battle

John Mackey, 87, who was attacked in the street and left for dead for the sake of a box of cornflakes and a shepherd's pie.

Pictured: Pensioner, 87, 'killed in robbery of cornflakes and Shepherd's pie' as tributes pour in for 'proud Irishman'
A British teenager who faces life in Georgia prison accused of drug smuggling has revealed she is 'pregnant'.

Brit teenager, 18, who faces life in Georgia prison accused of drug smuggling tells court she is 'pregnant'
Child First nursery in Moulton, Northamptonshire.

Nursery staff member arrested on suspicion of sexual assault as Ofsted closes site

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Manchester United scrap annual awards dinner after torrid domestic season

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea in last summers transfer window. Football authorities have brought the deadline forward to 7pm

Transfer deadline day shake-up as Premier League confirms major change

Gary Lineker has deleted an Instagram story post he shared from the group Palestine Lobby, which said: "Zionism explained in two minutes" and featured an illustration of a rat.

Gary Lineker faces calls to be sacked over 'antisemitic' post as campaign group files official complaint
The Qatari Boeing 747, which now belongs to Donald Trump - but will it ever fly as Air Force One?

When will Donald Trump use his new $400m jet?

A general view outside a Natwest branch on February 06, 2025 in Altrincham, United Kingdom.

NatWest facing 100 million cyber attacks each month as experts reveal ‘staggering’ scale of digital crime
Galbraith has been jailed for 14 years

Drug dealer who killed two, including seven year-old-boy, in cannabis lab explosion jailed for 14 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

.

King and Prince of Wales to take part in elaborate ceremony as William becomes member of ancient royal order
Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on May 13, 2025.

King says ‘collaboration better than conflict’ in call to help save planet

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Kate's show of support for Victoria: Princess picks Beckham outfit for fashion awards

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News