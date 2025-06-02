Deadly bacteria found on popular salad leaves – experts warn Brits to rethink this common habit

2 June 2025, 22:21 | Updated: 2 June 2025, 22:31

Experts have raised concerns after a new study found that 17 per cent of Brits admitted they don't bother washing their greens before eating them
Experts have raised concerns after a new study found that 17 per cent of Brits admitted they don't bother washing their greens before eating them. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Growing numbers of people are falling ill from eating unwashed salad contaminated with deadly bacteria.

Experts have raised concerns after a new study found 17 per cent of Brits admitted they don't bother washing their greens before eating them.

This food hygiene failure significantly increases the risk of the deadly bug Listeria infecting their veggies.

The lethal bacteria usually causes a fever, sickness and diarrhoea, but can also lead to deadly conditions such as meningitis or sepsis.

Last summer, more than 280 people were struck down by a virulent form of food poisoning that was linked to contaminated lettuce grown in the UK.

At the same time, food safety experts linked the outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli (STEC) - a rare strain of the diarrhoea-causing bug E.coli - to multiple types of ready-meal sandwiches containing the leaves.

To combat the surge in food poisoning cases, people have been advised to be aware of bacteria lurking in their salad - even in products labelled washed and ready to eat.

Dr Deborah Lee, a UK-based GP turned medical writer, said: "Salad leaves are a common source of pathogens, including norovirus, Hepatitis A, cryptosporidium, giardia, toxoplasma, salmonella, E.coli, campylobacter, yersinia and listeria.

"They can become contaminated at every step of the production process, from contact with soil, water, handling, equipment or storage.

"The NHS recommends rewashing all prewashed salads and vegetables before use. This is a vital step in food preparation to help reduce gastroenteritis (food poisoning)."

Not washing your salad leaves significantly increases the risk of the deadly bug Listeria infecting the produce.
Not washing your salad leaves significantly increases the risk of the deadly bug Listeria infecting the produce. Picture: Alamy

Dr Lee warned that just because a salad bag says 'washed and ready to eat', it does not mean that it is free from bacteria.

"Prewashed salad is washed with chlorine as a disinfectant, then rinsed with pure water," she told MailOnline.

"Although this kills over 90 per cent of bacteria, many remain."

While food contaminated with bacteria such as listeria may not look or smell spoiled, it can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections.

Similar to the flu, Listeria poisoning can cause a high temperature, muscle aches or pains, chills and nausea or vomiting for a few days.

To better protect against potentially life-threatening infections, health experts recommend re-washing salad at home.

Lettuce leaves should also be dried before eating, Dr Lee says, with the food expert suggesting a salad spinner to carry out this purpose.

This is because the damp leaves can encourage the growth of deadly bacteria and mould.

Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing for brands such as Zyliss who commissioned the study, said: "Consumers are increasingly aware of the need to eat healthily, but it’s just as important to eat safely.

"The potential risks of not washing salad are very serious – so we must all take time to prep our greens appropriately, even if it slows the cooking process down momentarily."

