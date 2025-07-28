Demand for weight loss jabs is 'unsustainable', pharmacies warn

28 July 2025, 00:01

Booming demand for weight loss jabs may be unsustainable
Booming demand for weight loss jabs may be unsustainable. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Many more patients are interested in using weight loss medication than are actually suitable for treatment, according to the National Pharmacy Association (NPA).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some 21% of people who were interviewed in a NPA-commissioned poll agreed they had attempted to access weight loss treatments in the last year, either online or in person at a pharmacy, rising to 35% of 16 to 34-year-olds.

This is compared to only 7% of those over 55.There were also 41% who agreed they would opt for weight loss treatments on the NHS if they were made available to them.

This figure rose to 64% among 25 to 34-year-olds, despite many of these patients being unlikely to be clinically eligible.

The NPA says the poll, in which 2,002 people were interviewed, reflects an increasing demand for private and NHS weight loss services.

Read More: You can die from a broken heart, scientists confirm

Read More: Thousands of breast cancer cases could be prevented by 'risk-reducing' surgery, study suggests

Weight loss injections are available on prescription in the UK
Weight loss injections are available on prescription in the UK. Picture: Alamy

NPA chairman Olivier Picard said: “Weight loss jabs are one of the biggest drug innovations this century, but growing demand for weight loss treatment highlights the need to make sure this is appropriate for those who want it.“

"It’s clear from this polling that many more people are interested in getting weight loss jabs than would actually be suitable for treatment.“

We want to make sure supplies are carefully managed so that those in most clinical need can benefit from weight loss medication.”

Spiralling demand, fuelled partly by social media, could see people being tempted to resort to unregulated online suppliers instead of regulated pharmacies staffed by medical professionals, they fear.

Online suppliers may not be offering weight loss jabs alongside a structured programme aimed at helping them change their behaviour.

Wegovy and Mounjaro are among a number of drugs that are recommended to help tackle obesity on the NHS.

Mounjaro and Wegovy are licensed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in patients with a BMI of over 30 or between 27 and 30 but with a weight-related co-morbidity. This occurs when an individual who has obesity develops another medical condition due to their weight.

The NHS currently rolls out Mounjaro to patients with a BMI of over 40 and at least four co-morbidities, the NPA says.

The NPA is calling for new regulations to protect patients buying weight loss medication online, so there is a full two-way consultation and all relevant historical medical records are reviewed before the treatment is prescribed.

They are waiting for more details about the role pharmacies could play in the rollout of the NHS weight management programme.

At least 85% of weight loss medication prescriptions were made by pharmacies in April this year, the NPA estimates.

Mr Picard said: “Pharmacists are experts in medication and many have extensive experience delivering weight loss injections as part of a package of care, including lifestyle advice.“

"Pharmacies are well placed to help roll this treatment out on the NHS, and help people make the best use of these powerful medicines.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Specialist officers received training in the use of tasers

Tasers trialled in prisons as assaults on officers soar

One in eightpeople with a salary over £100,000, but with no parental wealth to fall back on, feel 'trapped' by their current financial commitments

Nearly half of people earning over £100k 'do not feel comfortable' without parental wealth as back-up

Lucy Bronze of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.

Bus parade celebration route revealed after dramatic Euros win

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium with second-placed Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, and third-placed Germany's Florian Lipowitz, wearing the best young rider's white jersey.

Tadej Pogacar wins fourth Tour de France title as Wout van Aert takes last stage

A C-130 Hercules military aircraft drops humanitarian aid on the northern Gaza Strip

Countries begin dropping aid into Gaza as Israel announces 'tactical pauses' and humanitarian aid corridors

The disturbance was reported aboard an EasyJet flight

Terror probe launched as passengers pin down man causing disturbance on UK flight

The passenger train derailed in the Biberach district between the districts of Zweifaltendorf and Zell

At least three killed and others injured as passenger train derails in Germany

England players celebrate with trophy after winning the Women's Euro 2025 final.

Lionesses defeat Spain after nail-biting penalties to win Women's Euros

Donald Trump shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following their meeting at Turnberry

'This is the biggest deal': Trump announces US-EU trade deal with tariff rate set at 15%

Exclusive
Peter Reynolds, 79 and his wife Barbie, 75 have been arrested by the Taliban.

'I don't know if my parents are alive': Son of British couple in Taliban jail pleads for their release amid 'heart attack' concerns
Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek and Jamie Meek, from London, posted a video onto their official Wellness Foundry page of them waiting at an airport gate

Mother of Air India crash victim ‘heartbroken’ after remains wrongly identified

Protest Continues In Epping At Hotel Used For Migrant Accommodation

Tensions remain high in Epping as immigration protests return amid fears of another summer of unrest

upporters draped in red and white have been seen across Switzerland and England today ahead of the final.

England roars into Euros final: Royals lead nation's rally behind Lionesses ahead of showdown with Spain

Exclusive
The BMA is losing the support of the public and some of their own doctors over the resident doctors’ strike, James Murray has told LBC.

Doctors union ‘haemorrhaging public support’ over doctors strike, treasury minister tells LBC

Edinburgh University's McEwan Hall

Edinburgh University apologises after inquiry finds it promoted racist scientific theories

High winds and scorching temperatures have kept the flames roaring, with the smell of burning wood carried as far as central Athens

Mass evacuations as wildfires tear through Greece amid 44C heatwave

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ministers have pledged to make it easier to open new bars, music venues and cafes as part of plans to rejuvenate the high street.

Pubs to stay open later and get protection from noise complaints in plans to ‘protect pavement pints’
Transgender people and their supporters hold a banner reading 'Protect Trans+ Youth' during the seventh Trans Pride protest march in London

Record 100,000 protest transphobia in London in ‘largest Trans Pride event in history’

Sheriff's deputies tape off the parking lot of a Walmart after a stabbing incident in Traverse City, Mich., Saturday July 26, 2025.

Eleven people stabbed at Walmart with six in critical condition in ‘random act’

Keir Starmer is expected to press Donald Trump on the revival of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas as the UK prepares to join efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza.

Starmer to push Trump on Gaza ceasefire talks as Israel announces ‘tactical pauses’ in parts of strip
The 2002 film was a surprise box office hit

Bend It Like Beckham director confirms long-awaited sequel

Firefighting teams responded from the air and on the ground to the fire that broke out in Krioneri near Athens

Wildfire rages through Athens suburb as residents told to evacuate

Palestinians queue for hot meals amid worsening crisis in Gaza.

Israel to airdrop aid to Gaza tonight with new humanitarian corridors for United Nations convoys, IDF says
Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo of England in the dressing room

Prince William tells Lionesses the nation is proud of them in Euros good luck message

Mathew Hulbert and his mother Jackie.

'I feel sorry for doctors': Man whose mother waited 11 hours for ambulance says strikes are 'pro justice and fairness'
Taliban fighters were allegedly among thousands of Afghans brought to the UK following a data leak

Taliban fighters 'among those evacuated to UK' following Afghan data leak

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Grace Clinton of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.

King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win

Queen Camilla presents the trophy at Ascot

Queen presents winner’s trophy at Ascot after King George race

Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News