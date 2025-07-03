Dementia warning for rugby players as number show red flag signs

3 July 2025, 10:46

There are ongoing legal cases in rugby league, rugby union and football involving former players
There are ongoing legal cases in rugby league, rugby union and football involving former players. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A new study suggests former rugby players show a higher prevalence of brain changes linked to dementia than matched members of the general population.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Levels of a protein called p-tau217, a potential sign of dementia, were higher overall (17.6 per cent) in a group of 200 retired male and female players who said they had suffered significant previous head impact exposure in their careers, compared to 33 matched controls with no exposure to head injuries.

Levels of the protein - common in people with diseases like Alzheimer's - were significantly increased in 46 (23 per cent) of the player group.

MRI scans also revealed former players had reduced brain volume in some areas, compared with the control group.

Former England star Steve Thompson, who has early onset dementia, says he cannot remember playing in the 2003 World Cup final
Former England star Steve Thompson, who has early onset dementia, says he cannot remember playing in the 2003 World Cup final. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Football bodies could be forced to cover care costs for ex-players with dementia

Read More: Football's new independent regulator must tackle dementia risk, MPs say

None of the participants were found to have dementia at the time of the study, which is ongoing and being conducted by researchers at Imperial College London, University College London and the UK Dementia Research Institute.

Dr Jacqui Hanley, head of research at Alzheimer's Research UK, said: "Although none of the rugby players developed young-onset dementia during the study, they did show changes known to be linked to dementia.

"These include smaller brain volumes and higher levels of p-tau217 protein in the blood, which is common in people with diseases like Alzheimer's.

"It is too early to say whether these players will go on to develop dementia and whether the physical brain changes observed will predict cognitive difficulties later in their lives.

"There are also key limitations to bear in mind, such as the reliance on self-reporting and interview to determine traumatic brain injury history.

"However, as the study continues for another four years it should provide some insight into whether these markers in the blood and brain continue to change and how this could impact the rugby players' memory and thinking abilities."

Previous studies have suggested a link between playing rugby and football and an increased risk of developing neurodegenerative disease, such as the FIELD Study in football, which found footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease than age-matched members of the population.

There are ongoing legal cases in rugby league, rugby union and football involving former players who claim the sporting authorities failed to adequately protect them from exposure to head injuries.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

One of Britain’s largest police forces is investigating over 1,000 grooming gang suspects in 59 separate child sex abuse cases, it has been revealed.

More than 1,000 child sex abuse suspects investigated in more than 59 separate grooming gang cases

Women dressed in military gear standing in two lines

Women are now eligible for conscription in Denmark

File photo dated 21/08/21 of Diogo Jota. The Portuguese Football Federation has announced it is ‘devastated’ by the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in Spain this morning. Issue date: Thursday July 3, 2025.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher lead tributes following death of Liverpool striker Diogo Jota aged 28

Diogo Jota has three children with wife Rute Cardoso.

Who is Diogo Jota's childhood sweetheart wife Rute Cardoso as mother of their three children widowed after car crash

Diogo Jota has died age 28

Who was Diogo Jota: Liverpool footballer dies aged 28

The children were found in a secluded farmhouse in northern Italy.

'Ghost children' found speaking primitive language secluded on Italian farm - as father claims he wanted to 'protect' them
x

Liverpool star Diogo Jota, 28, killed in car crash in Spain two weeks after getting married

Exclusive
Glastonbury 'not safe in the hands of the BBC,' says Farage

Glastonbury 'not safe in the hands of the BBC,' says Farage

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Police shut down rumours that hero father was responsible for five-year-old girl's fall from Disney cruise ship

Exclusive
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

‘Criminals, sex offenders, terrorists’ – Farage says UK must quit ECHR to stop boat migrants and deport offenders

Exclusive
Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should too

Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should be afforded privilege

Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft in flight.

Ryanair cancels more than 170 flights over next two days ahead of air traffic control strike action

A teenage boy's body has been recovered from Beccles Quay in Suffolk

Body of teenage boy pulled from River Wakeney in Suffolk after he entered water with friends

Exclusive
Broken childhoods: The Ukrainian families torn apart by Russia’s forced adoptions

Russia’s stolen children: How the Kremlin is using abducted Ukrainian minors as weapons of war

Massive fire erupts in Ierapetra, Crete

British tourists evacuated from parts of Crete as fierce wildfires rip through Greek holiday island

58% of daily cyclists reported running red lights compared with 43% of monthly cyclists.

Half of London cyclists treat red lights as optional - as record number of riders take to capital's roads

Latest News

See more Latest News

A worker holds two small containers of New World Screwworm fly pupae

US to dump billions of flies over Mexico in $30m fight against flesh-eating maggots

Members of the Fire Brigade attend the scene following a major fire at an electrical substation at Heathrow on March 21, 2025.

Fears terrorists could easily target energy substations after North Hyde fire

Oliver Tarvet of Britain leaves the court after losing the second round men's singles match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Oliver Tarvet toasts the ‘most special day’ after impressing Carlos Alcaraz

Former Minister Alan Johnson

'Formidable' Rachel Reeves is 'tough cookie' under 'unbearable pressure' - but she won't quit, claims former minister
c

Four charged over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton which caused £7million in damage
Controversial ULEZ Scheme Set To Be Expanded To All London Boroughs

Eight arrested over alleged conspiracy to destroy Ulez cameras

x

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after conviction on two prostitution offences

Starmer's wife, mother and sister all worked for the NHS

Exclusive: Labour created the NHS now we'll save it Prime Minister tells LBC

Kerala’s tourist board shared a satirical cartoon image of the jet on Wednesday.

India tourist board mocks Royal Navy stranded jet as it awaits repairs

Sarah De Lagarde, who lost her right arm and leg after being hit by two London Underground trains, is seen outside Royal Courts of Justice.

Mother who lost arm and leg in Tube accident was 'negligent' claims TfL in £25 million lawsuit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla, as patron of QNIS, is due to meet current and former nurses, supporters and volunteers, who are responsible for delivering the organisation's work.

Camilla meets cancer patients at Maggie’s centre in Fife on Royal Week day two

Kate has opened up about her cancer recovery. Picture: Alamy

Kate opens up about her 'really difficult' cancer recovery during hospital visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by the Princess Royal, stand on the steps as the national anthem is played as they arrive for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend ceremony in Kirkcaldy on day two of Royal Week

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News