Disposable e-cigarette ban ‘unlikely’ to tackle vaping rates, researchers warn

16 April 2025, 00:07

The Government announced plans to ban disposable vapes last January, with the measure coming into force on June 1.
The Government announced plans to ban disposable vapes last January, with the measure coming into force on June 1. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The forthcoming disposable vapes ban may have a "limited impact" on the number of people using e-cigarettes, according to researchers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as a study highlighted there has been a "shift away" from disposable vapes since the ban was announced, with more people opting for refillable and reusable devices.

Academics from University College London (UCL) also suggest the rapid rise in e-cigarette use seen in Britain in recent years has "stalled".

They warned that "stricter policy options" being reviewed around vapes could stop smokers using the devices to quit cigarettes.

The Government announced plans to ban disposable vapes last January, with the measure coming into force on June 1.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which is currently working its way through Parliament, also includes powers to potentially restrict the packaging, marketing and flavours of e-cigarettes.

Read More: UK cancer care system is facing a 'critical breaking point', experts warn

It comes as a study highlighted there has been a "shift away" from disposable vapes since the ban was announced,
It comes as a study highlighted there has been a "shift away" from disposable vapes since the ban was announced,. Picture: Alamy

For the study, funded by Cancer Research UK, researchers looked at the Smoking Toolkit Study, an ongoing survey of adults in England, Wales and Scotland.

The team analysed data collected between January 2022 and January 2024, which included responses from 88,611 people.

During the two-year period, vaping rates among those aged 16 and over increased from 8.9% to 13.5%.

In January 2024, more than four in 10 (43.6%) mainly used disposables, but this had fallen to less than a third (29.4%) a year later.

The decline was steeper among 16 to 24-year-olds, according to researchers.

Lead author Dr Sarah Jackson, of the UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said: "Our results also suggest that the Government's ban on disposables, coming into force in June, may have limited impact on vaping rates in general, given that vapers are already moving away from disposable vapes.

"It seems likely that people using these products will move to reusable versions rather than stop vaping completely."

Elsewhere, researchers suggest "recent increases in vaping prevalence in Great Britain stalled".

The analysis found that between January 2022 and January 2024 vaping rates among adults increased from 8.9% to 13.5%, with rates among young adults rising from 17% to 26.5%.

The academics said: "After the new policy measures were announced in January 2024, trends in current vaping prevalence changed.

"Among both adults and young adults, prevalence was no longer increasing and instead remained relatively stable."

Dr Jackson added: "Action is likely still required to reduce high vaping rates, but now that the situation has stabilised policymakers may be reassured that it would be sensible to avoid stricter policy options currently under review.

"Some of the options being considered may be more likely to have the unintended consequence of deterring smokers from using vapes to quit smoking."

Professor Jamie Brown, also of the UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said: "While it is understandable that policymakers want to take action to reduce vaping among children and never smokers, smoking remains the number one public health priority.

"These findings should reassure policymakers that they can prioritise measures, such as restrictions on marketing, packaging and display, which are least likely to undermine how helpful vapes are for people trying to quit smoking.

"It is important that these measures are introduced alongside other messaging and policies that continue to encourage and support smokers to quit smoking, such as mass media campaigns and the swap to stop scheme."

Commenting on the findings, Caroline Cerny, deputy chief executive of public health charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash), said: "This data indicates that the Government's action on vaping is starting to shift both business practices and consumer behaviour.

"That's a positive sign and shows that the planned regulations have potential to tackle the trend in youth vaping.

"At the same time, it's important to strike the right balance: protecting young people while still supporting adults to stop smoking. With well-designed policies, we can achieve both."

Gillian Golden, chief executive of the Independent British Vape Trade Association, said: "We welcome the good news that many vapers are already moving away from 'disposable', single use devices ahead of the June ban.

"We echo calls by the researchers for regulators to think very carefully about applying further restrictions on vaping before current and forthcoming regulations have fully taken effect.

"Vaping is not recommended for non-smokers, and sales to under 18s have been banned for a decade now.

"Nearly three million people in Britain have successfully quit smoking using vapes in the last five years, and there still are almost six million adults in the UK who could benefit from switching to a proven safer alternative."

A Government spokesperson said: "This study provides promising evidence that the rise in vaping amongst young people has stalled. The health advice is clear that whilst vapes can be an effective quit aid for adult smokers, children and non-smokers should never vape.

"The landmark Tobacco and Vapes Bill will put an end to the cycle of addiction and disadvantage by creating the first smoke-free generation and stopping the next generation getting hooked on nicotine.

"With five million disposable vapes either littered or thrown away in general waste every week last year, the single-use vapes ban will also crack down on waste and clean up communities."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The council with the most second homes is Cornwall by a distance.

Second home owners using obscure loophole to dodge rising council tax bills in Britain’s holiday hotspots

The current system sees parents having to “fight for the care their children deserve”.

Disabled children ‘waiting 200 days to be assessed for social care support’

National Highways will remove roadworks from 1,127 miles of motorways and major A roads.

More than 1000 miles of roadworks lifted to ease Easter getaway

Santa Fe County deputies outside the house belonging to actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025

Gene Hackman’s house was ‘breeding ground’ for rodent-borne hantavirus, with evidence of rat infestation

The controversial social media influencer flew to the US state on a private jet in February after a travel ban imposed on him during a human trafficking investigation was lifted.

Florida authorities were ready to help extradite Andrew Tate to UK, email reveals

Socialite influencer had £10 million of jewellery stolen from her London mansion

'Someone may know something': Influencer issues plea after £10million jewellery is stolen from her London mansion

The Mancunian singer was mentored by Mel B and guest judge Emma Bunton while In the Judges House stage of the show.

X factor star dies aged 34 following 'long illness'

Sunderland coach and ex-Wimbledon midfielder Carlton Fairweather dies at 63

'He will be sorely missed': Sunderland coach and ex-Wimbledon winger Carlton Fairweather, 63, dies as clubs pay tribute

Toby Carvery has come under fire over the felling of an ancient oak tree thought to be more than 400 years old in Whitewebbs Park, north London.

Toby Carvery under fire after felling centuries-old tree in north London

For Women Scotland campaigners at a previous court hearing on their case against the Scottish Government.

Supreme Court set to rule on legal definition of 'woman'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa, Ukraine.

NATO chief promises 'unwavering' support to Ukraine in wake of 'horrific violence'

(L-R) Sergei Karelin, Konstantin Gabov, Antonina Kravtsova and Artem Kriger, charged with "participating in an extremist group" over collaborating with the banned organisations of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russian journalists jailed after working for anti-corruption group founded by murdered ex-opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Pneumonia is most commonly triggered by a bacterial or viral infection.

What are the symptoms of pneumonia and can you get it in middle age?

A huge mountain of rubbish bags and other waste block rows of terraced housing on Primrose Avenue in the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham

Birmingham bin backlog 'on track' to be cleared by weekend, council claims - despite ongoing strike

Aftab Baig

Man who swindled £710,000 in Covid business grants by pretending to work for Greggs jailed

Birmingham refuse workers strike

Residents fear for health while ‘cat-sized’ rats raid rubbish piles in streets

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lanzarote has faced serious weather conditions in recent days

Is it safe to travel to Lanzarote? Flash floods cause chaos on Canary Island

c

'It's all I have left of her': Mum speaks of 'horror' after discovering her daughter's grave had been vandalised
Rubbish bags in Poplar Road in Birmingham.

Birmingham 'ignores offer of help' from neighbouring Walsall despite month-long bin strikes
Andrew Tate faces UK trial at the High Court over physical and sexual abuse allegations - in what the claimants' lawyers have called a 'legal first'.

Multiple women taking legal action for 'coercive control' against Andrew Tate is said to be 'legal first', according to lawyers
Penguin

Penguin in box causes helicopter crash after pilot loses control

DIY shops are hotspot on Easter weekend and the four-day bank holiday weekend

DIY shops B&Q, Screwfix, Wickes and Homebase Easter opening hours revealed

Bayesian boatbuilder 'demands £186m from Mike Lynch's widow and crew' after sinking of superyacht

Superyacht Bayesian that sank and killed seven including Brit billionaire 'to be raised from seabed next month'
Matthew Higgins has been jailed for life for murdering his friend

Man who murdered friend after he shaved his eyebrow off in a 'childish' prank jailed

UK households are set to face 'hidden costs' due to 'climate breakdown'

Households in the UK set to face £3,000 'hidden costs' this year due to 'climate breakdown' and 'extreme weather'
Coking coal is unloaded at Immingham Port in North Lincolnshire, destined for British Steel at Scunthorpe

Supplies arrive in UK as Government rushes to save British Steel Scunthorpe site

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022.

Prince Harry ‘in the dark’ about King Charles’ cancer as ‘calls and letters go unanswered’, insiders reveal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to South Africa with their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019

Meghan opens up on Archie and Lilibet's illnesses and being a 'working mother' as she claims to be 'juggling it all'
The royals attended the Bahrain Grand Prix

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoy royal outing with cousins as they attend Bahrain Grand Prix

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News