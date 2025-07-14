DIY heart monitor rolled out to cut hospital waiting lists

14 July 2025, 06:39

DIY heart monitor rolled out to cut hospital waiting lists - staff on a NHS hospital ward.
DIY heart monitor rolled out to cut hospital waiting lists - staff on a NHS hospital ward. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The NHS has begun giving patients a new DIY heart monitor which looks for heart rhythm problems.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Traditional monitors can require lengthy set-up by a trained physiologist, but the new kit can be sent out to patients in the post for them to attach themselves at home.

The device looks like a small patch which is stuck to the skin, while traditional devices see patients hooked up to numerous wires and monitors.

After the new tool is worn for a few days, patients can post the device back – which will cut out the need for appointments to fit and remove the equipment.

The information from the monitor is then assessed using an artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Cardiologs, which produces a report which is then assessed by either a physiologist or a doctor.

It can be used to investigate conditions include atrial fibrillation, tachycardia or heart blocks.

Read more: Pilots ‘waved to children before crashing into fireball’ at Southend Airport, says witness

Read more: Amazon delivery driver dies after train hits van at level crossing

DIY heart monitor rolled out to cut hospital waiting lists - staff on a NHS hospital ward.
DIY heart monitor rolled out to cut hospital waiting lists - staff on a NHS hospital ward. Picture: Alamy

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust is the first hospital in the country to roll out the device, with hopes that the device will soon be used across other NHS trusts.

The Trust said it will still use traditional devices, known as Holter monitors, on some patients who are in hospital, but many of those who are outside of hospital will be able to access the new ePatch, which is made by Philips, to use in the comfort of their own homes.

It has estimated that the use of the patches will double its productivity levels for diagnosing heart rhythm problems.

Dr Iain Sim, consultant cardiac electrophysiologist, told the PA news agency: “The purpose of the device is to record the heart rhythm – to collect electrical signals from the heart – and to try to understand a bit about the patient and what they are experiencing and whether that can be explained by their heart rhythm.

“This smaller device allows us to measure at the moment up to 10 days

“The benefits of it are that it is smaller and more convenient, rather than different wires all over the place.

“We are able to put them on faster and we’re able to reduce our turnaround times for reports and to get results back to patients faster.”

He said that traditional Holter monitors are attached by trained physiologists but there is a shortage of these staff members at present.

“Because these are more straightforward, we’ve got specialist nurses who can be quite easily trained to apply them,” he added.

Suzanne Jordan, associate director for medicine at Frimley Health, said the patches can even be sent out to patients for them to attach themselves.

The feedback from the monitors are developed into reports for medics which are categorised in a traffic light system, she said.

“Green is perfectly fine – within normal limits; amber may need a clinician to review the report; red means potentially significant pauses or arrhythmia that need kind of an urgent review,” she said.

“It’s been really positive – staff and patients really like it.

“We can post the patches to patients – there’s explicit instructions there in terms of how to put it on, what to do if there’s a problem, and also just to send it back as well.

“Once it comes back, it gets downloaded and the turnaround times are great.”

Ms Jordan added: “If you think of the bigger picture, it means that we’re going to be able to manage our patients quickly.

“We’ve been running clinics by seeing maybe 30 patients in one day, whereas before, we were probably seeing 14 maximum – so we’ve kind of doubled our productivity.

Asked about the conditions which will be monitored with the devices, Dr Sim added: “Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a really important and common condition that we pick up with these devices, and we’re increasingly looking at whether we can use them to help detect AF that’s not symptomatic, and whether people are increased risk of stroke that we don’t know about.

“The other conditions would relate to other forms of types of tachycardia, so fast heart rates, or episodes of very slow heart rates, such as heart blocks of different degrees, where patients may have palpitations or they may have fainting or syncope.

“So it allows us to monitor all of those heart rhythms.”

On the use of AI to review the data from the monitors, he added: “I think it’s natural for everyone to be concerned whenever you put the term ‘AI’ into something, but these are pretty well tested algorithms that still have human oversight.”

Mark Leftwich, managing director for Philips UK and Ireland, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Frimley Health to make heart monitoring easier and more comfortable for patients.

“Studies show Philips ePatch can spot up to 2.5 times more clinically relevant heart rhythm issues than the traditional Holter monitors – so not only is it more comfortable to wear, it can actually help catch issues that might have been missed before.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gunmen entering through a door

30 people dead and 100 injured following armed clashes in Syrian city, say officials

A young girl using a mobile phone.

Mandatory reporting of child sex abuse might have ‘little or no consequence’

Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Port Talbot moves towards arc furnace future with groundbreaking ceremony

Gatwick-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers including 53 Brits crashes minutes after take -off

Air India pilots' 'medical records examined' after report suggests fuel switches 'were turned off in cockpit'

Colin Firth

Pride and Prejudice fans left fuming after Netflix axes iconic scene from remake

Amazon delivery driver dies after train hits van at level crossing

Amazon delivery driver dies after train hits van at level crossing

London Southend Airport to remain closed after plane crash 'fireball'

London Southend Airport to remain closed after plane crash 'fireball'

Shooting In Kentucky leaves state trooper Injured and multiple victims at a Baptist Church.

Two killed in church shooting after routine traffic stop develops into high speed car chase in Kentucky

End of Life care could be transformed with impacts seen across NHS and social care

New £1 million initiative aims to transform end-of-life care for dementia patients

Violent confrontations broke out in Torre Pacheco after a pensioner was attacked.

Anti-migrant unrest erupts for second night in Spanish town after pensioner assaulted

Donald Trump was injured during a shooting at a campaign rally In Butler lat year,

Donald Trump says Secret Service were having 'bad day' and made 'mistakes' one year on from assassination attempt

Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, in a clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC.

Chelsea win the Club World Cup beating Paris St Germain - as players clash after final whistle

England's Beth Mead celebrates scoring their side's fifth goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

England reach quarter-finals of Women's Euros with 6-1 victory over Wales

John Kennedy, Midge Ure, Harvey Goldsmith and Sir Bob Geldof attend a gala performance of 'Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical'.

Bob Geldof says Live Aid still resonates today 40 years on from benefit concert

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz to win men's Wimbledon final

Heatwave Continues in London

Parts of UK hit year’s highest temperatures before heatwave starts to cool

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson partied at a nightclub in Capri.

Boris Johnson belts out karaoke and swigs champagne as he lives it up on Italy holiday

Liverpool fans pay tribute to Liverpool player Diogo Jota ahead of the pre-season friendly match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston.

Liverpool pay emotional tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of first friendly since footballer's death
Emergency services attend the scene of a plane crash at Southend Airport.

Pilots ‘waved to children before crashing into fireball’ at Southend Airport, says witness

Two boys died in a crash on Corhampton Lane.

Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, die after car crashes into tree

At least 19 other Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Sunday, officials said.

IDF admits 'technical error' after ten people, including children, killed while fetching water
GAVIN AND STACEY, (from left): Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, (Season 2, 2008), 2007-10. ©BBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Gavin and Stacey legend reveals acting retirement after show's emotional finale

Colonel Ivan Voronich, head of an SBU intelligence Special Operations Centre, was shot dead by a silenced pistol in Kyiv on Thursday.

Putin hit squad ‘eliminated’ after broad daylight murder of top Ukrainian special forces chief
Plague bacteria can be contracted from flea bites, or handling the carcass of an infected animal

Arizona resident dies from the plague, health officials say

Speaking to LBC, Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham described Labour’s handling of the Birmingham bin strike as “utterly abhorrent.”

Labour rejects claim it has 'abandoned' working class as Unite Union refuses to rule out cutting ties with party
The Irish Police force, the Gardai

Irish police seize more than €2m of drugs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is ready to talk to King Charles in the aim of repairing relations between the pair

Prince Harry 'set for peace summit with King Charles’ - but has no plans to meet William

The Princess of Wales (centre), Princess Charlotte (second right) and the Prince of Wales (right), are greeted by Sally Ambrose at Wimbledon

George and Charlotte join Prince and Princess of Wales at Wimbledon men's singles final

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

King and Prince Harry's aides 'meet for secret peace talks'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News