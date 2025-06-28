'Do Not Eat': Popular ice lollies recalled by major supermarkets

By Jennifer Kennedy

Shoppers are warned not to consume Wall’s Mini Milk Vanilla Strawberry & Chocolate Ice Cream Lollies due to a labelling error that could endanger allergy sufferers.

Allergy sufferers should not eat Wall’s Mini Milk Vanilla Strawberry & Chocolate Ice Cream Lollies as the ice cream contains milk and may have pistachios, peanuts and soya.

Labels on certain packets of the sweet treats, which are marketed at children, display the ingredients in Spanish rather than English.

The Food Standards Agency confirmed the product is "a possible health risk" for anyone with allergies or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, or allergies to nuts, peanuts, or soya.

The affected products have the batch codes L5123, L5126, L5127, L5128, L5129, L5141 and L5142 and come in pack size 10x35ml.

Unilever has pulled the popular product from supermarket shelves following discovery of the labelling error.

Customers are advised to contact Unilever for a refund.

Unilever apologised to the customers and said no other Wall's products have been affected.

The statement read: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation."

Supermarkets will display point of sale notices which explain why the product has been recalled.

Exposure to traces of nuts can be fatal for those with severe allergies.