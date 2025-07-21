Patients 'may not be safe' during upcoming doctors’ strike, BMA warns

21 July 2025, 23:57

Doctors protesting outside Downing Street in 2024.
Doctors protesting outside Downing Street in 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Patients will not be safe in NHS hospitals during an upcoming five-day doctors' strike, the British Medical Association has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The NHS decision not to postpone all routine appointments will leave doctors “spread too thinly” to provide urgent care, the union said.

A five-day walkout of resident doctors, formerly junior doctors, is scheduled to start next week and could cause significant upheaval to the NHS in England.

The last round of strikes, which also included walkouts by other health workers, came at an estimated cost of £1.5 billion to the NHS in England.

Read more: Striking doctors willing to ‘discuss all options’ to halt five-day walkout

Watch Again: Shelagh Fogarty is joined by Health Secretary Wes Streeting to take your calls | 10/07/25

Some 1.5 million appointments, procedures and operations were postponed as a result of the stoppages.

NHS England’s chief executive, Sir Jim Mackey, has called on hospital leaders not to cancel routine appointments during the strikes, a different approach from previous walkouts.

During the 2024 strike, a “Christmas Day” approach was adopted, meaning only urgent treatments and A&E visits took place.

On Monday, BMA leaders called on Mackey to reverse his decision, warning it would “put patients at risk” and spread doctors “too thinly.”

The BMA said: “Your decision to instruct hospitals to run non-urgent planned care stretches safe staffing far too thinly, and risks not only patient safety in urgent and emergency situations, but in planned care too.

“It also appears designed to lead to far more late, same-day cancellations for patients. Consultants cannot safely provide elective care and cover for residents at the same time.

“We therefore strongly urge you to reconsider your instructions to hospitals, which should be preparing now to postpone non-urgent planned activity in order to provide a safe urgent and emergency service in keeping with the levels of staff available.”

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England’s co-national medical director for secondary care, countered: “The safest thing for patients is for the NHS to maintain as much urgent and planned care as possible during strikes, and we would encourage the BMA to work with us constructively to achieve this in the event industrial action goes ahead.”

The previous strikes ended last September when resident doctor members voted to accept a Government pay deal worth 22.3% on average over two years.

The 2025/26 pay deal saw resident doctors given a 4% increase plus £750 “on a consolidated basis”, working out as an average rise of 5.4%.

Government officials said these two increases equate to a 28.9% pay rise.

But the BMA said resident doctors need 29.2% to reverse “pay erosion” since 2008/09.

Earlier this month, the union announced that resident doctors in England would strike for five days from 7am on July 25.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aerial view of Wimbledon's Centre and Number one court

Wimbledon to almost triple in size after legal challenge thrown out by High Court

Nicole Sherzinger has opened up about Liam Payne

Nicole Sherzinger opens up about working with late One Direction star Liam Payne before his death

Evan died while holidaying at the popular Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

Ibiza Rocks pauses events after two Brits die at venue

Bryan Mbeumo joins Manchester United in a fee worth £71m.

Manchester United confirm signing of Bryan Mbeumo in £71m transfer

The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week.

Cost of policing anti-migrant protests outside Epping hotel hits £100,000

The roof of the bus was torn off after the crash.

15 hospitalised after double decker bus crashes into bridge in Manchester

Paul Gascoigne was found semi-conscious by a friend on Friday.

England legend Paul Gascoigne leaves hospital and 'doing well' at home after being rushed to intensive care unit

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Cosby Show icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies aged 54 after 'accidental drowning'

Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

Tributes pour in for British ice hockey star 19, who fell to his death from Ibiza hotel

Aimee Betro.

Would-be assassin in a niqab failed in murder plot after gun jammed amid 'violent' feud with two families, court told

The Foreign Secretary and counterparts from 24 other nations including Australia, Canada and France, plus the EU commissioner for equality, urged the Israeli government to "immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid".

UK joins 27 nations calling for Israel to end war in Gaza as Lammy condemns 'inhumane drip feeding' of aid

UK Foreign Secretary Holds Weimar+ Group Talks On Ukraine And European Security

David Lammy joins foreign ministers condemning Israel for depriving Gazans 'of human dignity'

Ulrika Jonsson hit back at "nasty" comments about her appearance after a recent podcast episode.

Ulrika Jonsson slams 'nasty' comments by people 'offended by ageing face'

Floral tributes are left outside Minehead Middle School on July 18

Boy, 10, who died in fatal bus crash in Somerset after school trip to zoo named

United States Vice President JD Vance.

Protesters threaten to disrupt US Vice President JD Vance's summer holiday in the Cotswolds

Jeanne de Flandre hospital, Lille.

Mother of boy, 6, who ‘killed newborn on maternity ward’ was twice told to keep an eye on her child, victims' family claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keith McAllister died after being pulled onto an MRI machine

Tributes paid to weight lifter killed after 9kg chain 'sucked him' onto MRI machine

Williams turned pro back in 1994 and last reached a grand slam final in 2017

Venus Williams, 45, to make pro tennis comeback

Yostin Mosquera, left, denies murdering Albert Alfonso, centre.

Colombian man found guilty of murdering couple and dumping their remains in suitcases on Clifton Suspension Bridge
A police officer checks a car stuck in the wall of a barn following an accident in Bohmte, Germany, Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Horror as car crashes into first floor of barn after hitting trampoline, leaving boy, 7, critical
The TikToker, who goes by the name Cenzoo, has faced a wave of backlash after posting a video of himself causing disruption at ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant in Soho

Outrage as TikToker eats fried chicken in Hindu vegetarian restaurant during 'prank' video

Melissa Wilband has been convicted of the manslaughter of her four-month-old daughter.

Woman who killed her baby by violently shaking her during Covid-19 lockdown is jailed

The NHS is looking for patients in a trial for a new type of treatment for the deadliest form of brain cancer, after one man had remarkable results that saw his tumour disappear.

Patients sought as NHS trials new treatment for deadliest brain cancer - after man miraculously sees tumour vanish
Cain Byrne, 20, has been detained for more than 11 years for killing an elderly man in hit-and-run.

Driver, 20, who inhaled laughing gas before killing cyclist, 81, in hit-and-run detained for more than 11 years
Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed she moved to the UK from Los Angeles the day after Donald Trump was re-elected as president.

‘Everything is just better here’: Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK because of Trump
England's Keira Walsh (centre) and Wales players take a knee

What has taking the knee achieved?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Will have been at odds since the Duke of Sussex quit the Royal Family

Cousin of Prince William and Harry 'found dead near firearm' at family home aged 20

Elizabeth II wearing an Evening Gown, Norman Hartnell, 1956, one of the items on display at the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition at the The King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace

Largest ever exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion to go on show

Gardeners are leaving their jobs at the King’s Highgrove Gardens amid issues including low pay, according to a report

Highgrove gardeners quit due to feeling 'overwhelmed and underpaid' by Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News