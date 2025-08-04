Eating fewer ultra-processed foods could boost weight loss

4 August 2025, 16:59

Eating minimally processed foods and avoiding ultra processed foods (UPFs) could help people lose twice as much weight, a new trial has found.
Eating minimally processed foods and avoiding ultra processed foods (UPFs) could help people lose twice as much weight, a new trial has found. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Avoiding ultra processed foods (UPFs) and eating minimally processed foods could help people lose twice as much weight, a new trial has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

UPFs include the likes of processed meals, ice cream, crisps, some breakfast cereals, biscuits and fizzy drinks and tend to have high levels of saturated fat, salt and sugar, as well as additives and ingredients that are not used when people cook from scratch, like preservatives, emulsifiers and artificial colours and flavours.

Researchers have suggested sticking to meals cooked from scratch could also help curb food cravings.

The trial, led by experts at University College London (UCL) and University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH), involved 55 people split into two groups.

Half were given an eight-week diet plan comprising minimally processed foods including the foods overnight oats and spaghetti bolognese, while the other half were given foods like breakfast oat bars or lasagne ready meals.

After completing one diet, the groups then switched.

Read more: Ban on ‘barely legal’ content to be proposed by UK pornography taskforce

Read more: National Lottery back up after weekend-long pause for technology upgrade

Avoiding ultra processed foods (UPFs) and eating minimally processed foods could help people lose twice as much weight, a new trial has found.
Avoiding ultra processed foods (UPFs) and eating minimally processed foods could help people lose twice as much weight, a new trial has found. Picture: Alamy

Researchers matched the two diets nutritionally on levels of fat, saturated fat, protein, carbohydrates, salt and fibre using the Eatwell Guide, which outlines recommendations on how to eat a healthy, balanced diet.

The Eatwell Guide recommends the average woman should consume around 2,000 calories a day, while an average man should consume 2,500.

Dr Samuel Dicken, of the UCL Centre for Obesity Research and UCL department of behavioural science and health, said: “Previous research has linked ultra-processed foods with poor health outcomes.

"But not all ultra-processed foods are inherently unhealthy based on their nutritional profile."

He said the main aim of the study was to explore the role of food processing and how it impacts weight, blood pressure, body composition and food cravings.

Download the LBC app now.
Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC

Some 50 people completed the trial, with both groups losing weight.

However, those on the minimally processed diet lost more weight (2.06%) compared to the UPF diet (1.05% loss).

Dr Dicken said: "Though a 2% reduction may not seem very big, that is only over eight weeks and without people trying to actively reduce their intake.

"If we scaled these results up over the course of a year, we’d expect to see a 13% weight reduction in men and a 9% reduction in women on the minimally processed diet, but only a 4% weight reduction in men and 5% in women after the ultra-processed diet.

"Over time this would start to become a big difference."

However, researchers also measured others markers like blood pressure, heart rate, liver function, glucose levels and cholesterol and found no significant negative impacts of the UPF diet.

Professor Chris van Tulleken, of the UCL division of infection and immunity and UCLH, said: "The global food system at the moment drives diet-related poor health and obesity, particularly because of the wide availability of cheap, unhealthy food.

"This study highlights the importance of ultra-processing in driving health outcomes in addition to the role of nutrients like fat, salt and sugar."

Both diet groups had a calorie deficit, meaning people were eating fewer calories than what they were burning, which helps with weight loss.However, the deficit was higher from minimally processed foods at around 230 calories a day, compared with 120 calories per day from UPFs.

Professor Rachel Batterham, senior author of the study from the UCL centre for obesity research, said: "Despite being widely promoted, less than 1% of the UK population follows all of the recommendations in the Eatwell Guide, and most people stick to fewer than half.

"The normal diets of the trial participants tended to be outside national nutritional guidelines and included an above average proportion of UPF, which may help to explain why switching to a trial diet consisting entirely of UPF, but that was nutritionally balanced, resulted in neutral or slightly favourable changes to some secondary health markers.

"The best advice to people would be to stick as closely to nutritional guidelines as they can by moderating overall energy intake, limiting intake of salt, sugar and saturated fat, and prioritising high-fibre foods such as fruits, vegetables, pulses and nuts.

"Choosing less processed options such as whole foods and cooking from scratch, rather than ultra-processed, packaged foods or ready meals, is likely to offer additional benefits in terms of body weight, body composition and overall health."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Irish woman Gena Heraty has been helping the children of Haiti for over 30 years.

Irish missionary among nine people kidnapped from Haiti orphanage

A giant 22-inch rat has been found in a Yorkshire home.

Rat the 'size of a cat' found in home - as councillor warns they are 'everywhere'

James Whale after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire last year

Radio legend James Whale dies aged 74 after battle with cancer as tributes pour in

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

What did the ITV Lucy Letby documentary reveal?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy' as Russia faces growing pressure to agree Ukraine ceasefire

England's Chris Woakes, with his arm in a sling, as India celebrate after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson to end the match on day five of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London

England fall six runs short against India despite Chris Woakes one-handed heroics

UCH, University College Hospital, London.

Five Met Police officers charged with GBH on man at north London hospital

A photo of luggage on a pavement waiting to be loaded into a tour bus.

Woman charged with neglect after 2-year-old found alive in a suitcase on a bus

Cameron Young of the United States poses with the Wyndham Championship trophy

Cameron Young eases to his maiden PGA Tour title in North Carolina

England's Harry Brook reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.

What England need to do to beat India on final day

The Port of Hersonissos in Crete

Three arrested after Brit, 78, found dead by hotel pool in Crete

Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum security jail

Convicts furious at Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to minimum-security jail

Nuneaton town centre in Warwickshire, England.

Two men accused of 'kidnapping, strangling and raping' 12-year-old girl in UK town

A woman with blonde hair.

Actress Loni Anderson dies just days before her 80th birthday

Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy arrested on suspected firearms charge during LA traffic stop

Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.

Palestine Action supporters 'plan to overwhelm the police' with upcoming demonstration

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach

Desperate search underway for Brit woman who 'vanished from Greek beach' while her husband slept
BRIAN BUCKLE OUTSIDE SWANSEA CROWN COURT: Brian Buckle outside Swansea Crown Court after the jury returned ‘not guilty’ verdicts on 16 counts, overturning his conviction

Two men wrongly jailed over historic sex offences fight to change barriers around miscarriage of justice compensation
A vaccine for gonorrhoea is now available at sexual health clinics in England as part of a world-first scheme.

'World-first' gonorrhoea vaccine scheme available now in England as medics battle 'super' strains
Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza

Hamas 'ready' to deliver Red Cross aid to hostages - if Israel halts airstrikes and re-opens humanitarian corridors
Police officers patrol the Bell Hotel in Epping, near London on July 27

Two men charged following anti-immigration protests outside Epping hotel - bringing total charge count to 11
People during a protest on Sunday near the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London where asylum seekers are planned to be housed

Man arrested after thugs hijack mums' peaceful 'pink protest' outside Canary Wharf asylum hotel
England's Jacob Bethell reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.

Chris Woakes ‘all in’ and will bat with dislocated shoulder if needed, says England's Joe Root
A fifth person has been charged by counter-terrorism police after aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in June.

Fifth person charged by counter-terrorism police over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton
Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers

Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers

A Watford FC diversity officer told railway workers to 'go back to your country, you bloody Indians' during a violent confrontation, a court has heard.

Watford FC diversity officer who screamed 'go back to your country' at railway staff convicted of assault

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed.

Prince Harry speaks out over claims 'punches thrown' in 2013 fight with Prince Andrew

The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness.

King spotted enjoying whisky at Highland Games before bombshell Andrew and Harry fight allegations
Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News