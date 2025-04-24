Effects of smoking and drinking too much are 'felt by the age of 36'

24 April 2025, 22:03

A man lighting up a cigarette
Smoking and drinking can have an impact on health from the age of 36. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

The effects of smoking, drinking too much and not exercising enough are felt by the age of 36, researchers have warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stopping these behaviours early in adulthood and midlife can prevent years of subsequent ill health, according to the study, which tracked people for more than 30 years.

Smoking causes lung cancer and heart and breathing problems, while a lack of exercise and too much alcohol are linked to health issues such as cancer, stroke, heart attacks and early death.

In the new research, published in the Annals of Medicine, experts from Finland universities found that people as young as 36 were showing signs of poor health choices.

The team tracked 326 people when they were 27 years old and again when they were aged 36, 42, 50 and 61 (when 206 people were included).

Read more: Miracle of baby 'born twice' after mother undergoes life-saving womb operation

Read more: Health chiefs issue warning to anyone who users an asthma inhaler

A man drinking a pint of beer
Too much alcohol is linked to cancer, stroke, heart attacks and early death. Picture: PA

People’s mental health was assessed via surveys on symptoms of depression and psychological wellbeing, while physical health was measured by creating a metabolic risk score based on blood pressure, waist size and levels of blood sugar, cholesterol and other fats in the blood.

People were also asked to rate their health over the previous year.

Symptoms of depression and overall psychological wellbeing were measured on a scale of 1-4; self-rated health was measured on a scale of 1-5; and metabolic risk was scored from 0-5.

Three risky behaviours were assessed at each point in time – smoking, heavy drinking and physical inactivity (exercising less than once a week).

The results of the study showed that if people had all three unhealthy habits at a given point in time, their mental and physical health were worse than if they had none.

In particular, depressive symptoms rose by 0.1 points, metabolic risk score rose by 0.53 points, psychological wellbeing fell by 0.1 points and self-rated health fell by 0.45 points.

Furthermore, having all three unhealthy behaviours long term was even more strongly associated with poor health.

Depressive symptoms rose by 0.38 points, metabolic risk score rose by 1.49 points, psychological wellbeing fell by 0.14 points and self-rated health fell by 0.45 points if this was the case.

Dr Tiia Kekalainen, a health scientist who worked on the study, said: “Non-communicable diseases such as heart disease and cancer cause almost three-quarters of deaths worldwide.

“But by following a healthy lifestyle, an individual can cut their risk of developing these illnesses and reduce their odds of an early death.

“Our findings highlight the importance of tackling risky health behaviours, such as smoking, heavy drinking and physical inactivity as early as possible to prevent the damage they do from building up over the years, culminating in poor mental and physical health later in life.

“However, it is never too late to change to healthier habits. Adopting healthier habits in midlife also has benefits for older age.”

The researchers wrote that “the findings of the present study suggest that the associations were mainly similar across time from age 36 to 61”.

They added: “Thus, the cumulative association of earlier risky behaviours exists already at age 36 and not only in the later phases of midlife.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pile of chocolate digestive biscuits

We have been eating chocolate digestives wrong for 100 years, reveals McVitie's boss

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Runaway aristocrat Constance Marten tells court 'we did everything we could' to protect newborn baby as trial continues

US President Donald Trump will be sat in the third row at Pope Francis' funeral.

Trump to be relegated to the third row at the Pope's funeral

The head of Edinburgh University has said "around 350" staff have taken voluntary redundancy as the sector wrestles with a financial crisis, with more jobs being potentially cut.

350 staff at Edinburgh University take voluntary redundancy and more jobs on the line

Kieron Goodwin, 33, was found guilty of murder after a five-week trial at Bristol Crown Court

Man who plied partner with cocaine then fatally strangled her on night she planned to leave him convicted of murder

Andrew Johnston of Britain's Got Talent performs at Manchester's Christmas party at Albert Square on November 12, 2010 in Manchester, England.

Britain’s Got Talent choirboy star who was given £1m record deal ‘pinned down and raped’ two women

Exclusive
Kneecap have been making headlines after they used a recent performance at Coachella to denounce Israeli attacks on Gaza

Kneecap could be pulled from major UK show after shouting 'pro-Hamas' chants at concert

Eni Aluko and Ian Wright during the Arnold Clark Cup match between England Lionesses and Spain at Carrow Road on February 20, 2022 in Norwich, England.

Eni Aluko 'faces sack' after accusing Ian Wright of blocking female pundits by ‘dominating’ women’s football coverage

The number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales has passed half a million for the first time, figures show.

True scale of Britain's shoplifting epidemic: Police record more than 500,000 cases in a year for the first time

Exclusive
A senior officer within London’s Metropolitan Police has suggested there are not enough officers on the beat on Saturdays.

Top cop questions whether Met has enough officers on duty on Saturdays as he makes comparison to busy retailers

Leah Harrison died on a school trip

Girl, 10, swept away to her death by mudslide 'which came out of nowhere' on school trip

Exclusive
Lucy Issac (pictured) and her unborn's son life were at risk when she underwent an operation to have her womb removed

Miracle of baby 'born twice' after mother undergoes life-saving womb operation

St Nicholas Church in Pluckley. A series of tantalising mysteries associated with the "most haunted" village in England has been solved by a university academic.

Revealed: Researchers uncover truth about England's 'most haunted' village

Inmates clean a wing inside the Young Offenders Institution on Portland in Dorset England.

Pepper spray to be used in young offender institutions as violence against staff 14 times higher than adult prisons

US President Donald Trump has said he has sued the law firm that handed Hilary Clinton's campaign a dossier on his links to Russia.

Trump says he is suing a US law firm that handed Hilary Clinton campaign a dossier on US President's links to Russia

A teenage girl using a blue asthma inhaler. Health chiefs have warned users about relying on them

Health chiefs issue warning to anyone who users an asthma inhaler

Latest News

See more Latest News

Knife offence takes place every 30 minutes in London (file image)

Knife offence takes place every 30 minutes in London, official figures show

Lucas Akins (7 Mansfield) looks on during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Cambridge United and Mansfield Town at the Cledara Abbey Stadium, Cambridge on Saturday 25th January 2025. (Photo: Kevin Hodgson | MI News)

Footballer jailed after mowing down cyclist in high-powered Mercedes while taking his daughter to piano class
Students cry and embracing each other at the high school Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides after the attack.

One student dead and at least three injured in knife attack at French secondary school

Pilgrims and the faithful queue inside St. Peter's Basilica and pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, on April 24, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.

Pope was found unresponsive ‘with eyes open’ as doctor reveals Pontiff’s heartbreaking last regret
Sign at the headquarters for DEFRA Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs London UK

Civil servant who ‘held down three full-time government jobs simultaneously’ denies nine counts of fraud
Jamie Vardy kisses the Premier league trophy after winning with Leicester City in 2016.

Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester City after 13 years at the club

Paddington The Musical will have its world premiere at London's Savoy Theatre on 1 November 2025.

From deepest darkest Peru to the West End: Paddington The Musical to get autumn premiere

People camp outdoors following an earthquake shook Istanbul and other areas of Turkey on Wednesday

Istanbul residents spend the night outdoors after city shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

Kenny was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court today alongside the two men - Rahim Mottley and Josh Whelan.

Police officer caught kissing inmate while in uniform - after secret romance with two criminals
China has dismissed claims of tariff talks as 'groundless'

Beijing dismisses Trump's 'groundless' claims that US and China are negotiating on slashing tariffs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William roared with laughter as he played video games with the centre's young people

Prince of Wheels! William mobbed and plays Mario Karts during youth centre visit

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games, Dusseldorf

Harry and Meghan call for stronger social media protection for children

Meghan at the 2025 TIME100 Summit

Meghan says she has made ‘mistakes’ amid backlash over Netflix lifestyle show and brand As Ever

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News