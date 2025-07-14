New £1 million initiative aims to transform end-of-life care for dementia patients

14 July 2025, 00:11

Senior Hispanic Man Suffering With Dementia Trying To Dress
The projects are due to start at the end of this year. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

Five new research projects aimed at transforming end-of-life care for people living with dementia have been announced as part of a £1 million partnership between charities the Alzheimer’s Society and Marie Curie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The initiative comes amid growing concern over inadequate palliative care for dementia patients, with Marie Curie citing that just 25% of those with dementia receive specialist end-of-life support - compared to over 80% of people with cancer.

Nearly one million people in the UK live with dementia, now the country’s biggest killer, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The condition leads to a progressive decline in brain function, affecting memory, cognition, mood, and the ability to carry out everyday tasks.

The five funded projects will explore a range of improvements, including:

Read more: Dementia warning for rugby players as number show red flag signs

Read more: Police officers face misconduct hearing after dementia patient, 90, 'handcuffed and hooded' for holding kitchen utensils

Close-up of the hands of an old Asian Indian woman with wrinkled skin. Depicts loneliness, worry, dementia, and mental health concepts.
Nearly one million people in the UK live with dementia. Picture: Alamy

– Training homecare workers, many of whom lack training in end-of-life care, to use a tool designed to help carers identify symptoms, assess needs and communicate with healthcare professionals

– Developing an index that contains the information and skills needed to navigate end-of-life care for people with dementia

– Analysing national survey data from bereaved families to look at how primary and community care services affect rates of hospital admissions to try to improve community care

– Adapting a digital tool that allows people with dementia and their carers to log symptoms, triggering alerts for healthcare teams

– Collating information from national healthcare data and people with lived experience of rare dementias to explore how and when palliative care is accessed.

Five research projects are being funded.
Five research projects are being funded. Picture: Alamy

Stuart Jennings, vice-president of the Alzheimer’s Society and whose wife, Carol, died from the disease, said: “Carol and I were married for almost 50 years and I was her carer for 12: It was one of the greatest privileges of my life. Carol was warm, headstrong and confident.

“We know exactly what good end-of-life care should entail, having had brilliant support from a range of carers, nurses and family members, but sadly, we know this is not a universal experience for many people living with dementia.”

He added: “Getting good end-of-life care and support should not be a postcode lottery. It should be universal. We all have a right to spend our final moments in a place of our choosing, free of pain, with our needs and conditions fully understood.

“I welcome this new research focusing on end-of-life care for people with dementia. I hope more people will be able access the quality of care and support we did at the end.”

Lesley Baldrian, senior nurse at end-of-life charity Marie Curie, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the care and support we offer for people living with a late-stage dementia diagnosis here at the Marie Curie Dementia Care and Respite Service in West Glamorgan.

“Sadly, however, we know huge gaps remain, not only in the provision of specialist palliative care for people with dementia but in the understanding of the complex needs of end-of-life dementia care.

“Increasing the amount of research, support, respite and end-of-life care could be transformative for patients and their families.

“There is only one chance to get end-of-life care right.”

The projects are due to start later this year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shooting In Kentucky leaves state trooper Injured and multiple victims at a Baptist Church.

Two killed in church shooting after car chase in Kentucky

Violent confrontations broke out in Torre Pacheco after a pensioner was attacked.

Anti-migrant unrest erupts for second night in Spanish town after pensioner assaulted

Donald Trump was injured during a shooting at a campaign rally In Butler lat year,

Donald Trump says Secret Service were having 'bad day' and made 'mistakes' one year on from assassination attempt

Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, in a clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC.

Chelsea win the Club World Cup beating Paris St Germain - as players clash after final whistle

England's Beth Mead celebrates scoring their side's fifth goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

England reach quarter-finals of Women's Euros with 6-1 victory over Wales

John Kennedy, Midge Ure, Harvey Goldsmith and Sir Bob Geldof attend a gala performance of 'Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical'.

Bob Geldof says Live Aid still resonates today 40 years on from benefit concert

A person has died after a train collision.

Amazon driver killed after train crashes into van at level crossing

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz to win men's Wimbledon final

Heatwave Continues in London

Parts of UK hit year’s highest temperatures before heatwave starts to cool

Boris Johnson partied at a nightclub in Capri.

Boris Johnson belts out karaoke and swigs champagne as he lives it up on Italy holiday

Liverpool fans pay tribute to Liverpool player Diogo Jota ahead of the pre-season friendly match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston.

Liverpool pay emotional tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of first friendly since footballer's death

Emergency services attend the scene of a plane crash at Southend Airport.

Pilots ‘waved to children before crashing into fireball’ at Southend Airport, says witness

Two boys died in a crash on Corhampton Lane.

Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, die after car crashes into tree

At least 19 other Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Sunday, officials said.

IDF admits 'technical error' after ten people, including children, killed while fetching water

GAVIN AND STACEY, (from left): Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, (Season 2, 2008), 2007-10. ©BBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Gavin and Stacey legend reveals acting retirement after show's emotional finale

Colonel Ivan Voronich, head of an SBU intelligence Special Operations Centre, was shot dead by a silenced pistol in Kyiv on Thursday.

Putin hit squad ‘eliminated’ after broad daylight murder of top Ukrainian special forces chief

Latest News

See more Latest News

Plague bacteria can be contracted from flea bites, or handling the carcass of an infected animal

Arizona resident dies from the plague, health officials say

Speaking to LBC, Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham described Labour’s handling of the Birmingham bin strike as “utterly abhorrent.”

Labour rejects claim it has 'abandoned' working class as Unite Union refuses to rule out cutting ties with party
The Irish Police force, the Gardai

Irish police seize more than €2m of drugs

The back of a police officer

Man, 50, dies and others seriously injured following five-vehicle collision on the M1

The exterior of Alder Hey Hospital

Child dies of the measles in Liverpool as city grapples with rise in cases

Heidi Alexander walking

Signs for EV chargers to be fitted on major roads

The sunset over a bay with fishing boats anchored in it.

British tourist dies after falling from balcony in Malta

A farmer drives a tractor during the harvest of the spring barley, in a field, near the village of Washingborough, in the Lincolnshire, east of England.

'All a bit of a disaster': Yorkshire farmer tells of hot weather impact as 'thousands of pounds go down the drain'
A band performs on a stage

Huge music festival cancelled after headline act pulls out

Floods in the Barcelona town of Súria during the rainfall caused by the storm.

Spain storm warning as 100mm of rain fell in an hour submerging tourist hotspot

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales (centre), Princess Charlotte (second right) and the Prince of Wales (right), are greeted by Sally Ambrose at Wimbledon

George and Charlotte join Prince and Princess of Wales at Wimbledon men's singles final

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

King and Prince Harry's aides 'meet for secret peace talks'

The Princess of Wales on centre court following the Ladies' Singles Final on day thirteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Princess of Wales beams as she arrives at Wimbledon for women’s singles final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News