What is prostate cancer and how is it treated?

19 May 2025, 10:10 | Updated: 19 May 2025, 10:34

Picture of Joe Biden looking unsure
Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Donald Trump has passed on his best wishes to Joe Biden after the former president was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

The 82-year-old, who left office in January, is said to be considering treatment after announcing on Sunday that the disease was discovered last week and that it has spread to his bones.

Mr Biden, who was president from 2021 to 2025, was seen at Pope Francis’s funeral but is now considering his next steps.

Incumbent president Mr Trump wrote on his own Truth Social network: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis.

“We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Sir Keir Starmer said: "I am very sorry to hear that President Biden has prostate cancer.

“All the very best to Joe, his wife Jill and their family, and wishing the president swift and successful treatment.”

Here is what it all means.

Joe Biden was most recently seen in public at the Pope's funeral on April 26
Joe Biden was most recently seen in public at the Pope's funeral on April 26. Picture: Getty

What is prostate cancer?

The prostate is a small gland in the male body just below the abdomen and is part of the reproductive system, creating a fluid that mixes with sperm to form semen. It is around the size of a walnut and is located just under the bladder .

Sufferers do not typically exhibit symptoms of prostate cancer until a later stage when a tumour has grown large. But signs include blood in urine or semen, difficulty urinating or needing to wee more often - especially at night, according to the NHS.

“The causes of prostate cancer are largely unknown. But certain things can increase your risk of developing the condition,” the NHS added. These can include age, obesity and family history while ethnic origin is also a factor for reasons still unknown.

A diagnosis can be made after an MRI scan, biopsy, blood test or physical examination.

What is Joe Biden’s diagnosis?

Mr Biden’s team released a statement on Sunday to state that he had been diagnosed after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule were found.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement read.

"On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

The Gleason score is a measure of how severe a prostate cancer diagnosis is. According to Cancer Research UK, this score (out of 10) means that the “cells look very abnormal,” and that, “the cancer is likely to grow quickly".

President Joe Biden attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, Saturday June 8, 2024 in Paris. President Joe Biden is being feted by French President Emmanuel Macron with a state visit
Joe Biden is now considering his treatment options. Picture: Alamy

Who is Joe Biden?

  • The 46th president of the United States, in office 2021-2025
  • Former senator for Delaware and vice president to Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017
  • Age: 82 (born November 20, 1942)
  • Party: Democratic
  • Relationships and children: Married to Neilia Hunter from 1966 until her death in 1972. She and their one-year-old daughter Naomi were killed in a car crash. They also had two sons, Hunter and Beau - who died in 2015. Mr Biden married Jill Jacobs in 1972 and they had one daughter, Ashley

How is prostate cancer treated?

Sufferers of prostate cancer may not need treatment but could work with their doctor to keep regular checks on it to see if and how it develops.

Options for treatment can include surgical removal and radiotherapy.

The NHS states: “If the cancer spreads to other parts of the body and cannot be cured, treatment is focused on prolonging life and relieving symptoms.

“All treatment options carry the risk of significant side effects, including erectile dysfunction and urinary symptoms, such as needing to use the toilet more urgently or more often.

“For this reason, you may choose to delay treatment until there's a risk the cancer might spread.”

