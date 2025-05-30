Families desperate plea after boy told cancer had returned on 16th birthday

30 May 2025, 10:00

Reece Khan from Lincoln who was told his cancer had returned and spread to his brain on his 16th birthday in April. His family are now working with the charity Anthony Nolan to find a stem cell donor.
Reece Khan from Lincoln who was told his cancer had returned and spread to his brain on his 16th birthday in April. His family are now working with the charity Anthony Nolan to find a stem cell donor. Picture: supplied

By StephenRigley

The family of a boy who was told on his 16th birthday that the cancer he had been free from for 18 months has returned and spread to his brain have launched an urgent plea for a stem cell donor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reece Khan faces gruelling treatment and has been given a one-in-five chance of survival by medics.

His mother Selina Niman, 51, a care worker from Lincoln, said the news has "broken" the family.

Reece was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), a rare cancer than affects the blood and bone marrow, at the age of 11 in March 2020, days before the first Covid lockdown.

Mrs Niman said it was "absolutely devastating" for the family, adding: "It was horrendous. And because it was Covid, we couldn't have any visitors up here."

Reece with mum Selina Niman, 51, who were told his cancer had returned and spread to his brain on his 16th birthday in April.
Reece with mum Selina Niman, 51, who were told his cancer had returned and spread to his brain on his 16th birthday in April. Picture: supplied

Read More: ‘I’m not ready to die’: Mum diagnosed with rare cancer while pregnant with twins pleads for stem cell donor

Read More: Dinosaur fossils with tumours could hold key to new cancer treatments for humans, scientists say

Reece, who loves baking and watching food programmes, also had further complications due to having type 1 diabetes.

He was told he was cancer-free 18 months ago after three and a half years of treatment.

However, he started getting headaches earlier this year and went to hospital for an MRI scan in April.

The next day - his 16th birthday - Reece received the news that his cancer had returned and spread to his brain.

His chemotherapy will be much stronger and he will need radiotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

Mrs Niman said: "He's scared now. I said, 'You beat it once, you can beat it again'.

"We're just broken as a family. We just don't know what else to do or where to go. Words cannot explain how we feel now.

"I just want to jump in his hospital bed and swap places with him."

As Reece is mixed race, it will be harder for him to find a stem cell donor.

Reece's brother Kyle, 25, has been tested and is a half match.

The family are working with the charity Anthony Nolan, which is searching worldwide registers to find a full match and give the treatment the best chance of success.

Selina said: "Reece is mixed race, white and Asian, and it's harder to find a match.

"That's why it's so important that as many people as possible join the stem cell register. Go to the Anthony Nolan website and order a swab.

"It's just a swab for the inside of your cheek. It's not painful. Stick it back in an envelope and that is all it takes. Literally a minute of your time and it would mean the world to me, to me and Reece."

Reece was initially diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), a rare cancer than affects the blood and bone marrow, at age 11 in March 2020 and has been cancer free for 18 months.
Reece was initially diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), a rare cancer than affects the blood and bone marrow, at age 11 in March 2020 and has been cancer free for 18 months. Picture: supplied

Rowena Bentley, head of programme and community recruitment at Anthony Nolan, said: "Reece's story is especially poignant because he was told about the relapse on his 16th birthday; the date that young people can join the Anthony Nolan register and potentially save a life.

"It's vital that we raise awareness of stem cell donation and encourage more people to join the register.

"We know that younger stem cell donors give patients the best chance of survival. That's why we're calling on healthy 16 to 30-year-olds to join the register now, so that people like Reece can have a second chance at life."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France is introducing a nationwide ban on smoking in outdoors places frequented by children

France to ban smoking on beaches, parks and near schools

Breaking
Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast in England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Russian captain of ship in North Sea oil tanker crash pleads not guilty to gross negligence manslaughter

From April 1, first-time buyers started paying stamp duty on properties costing more than £300,000.

House sales ‘plunge’ in April as stamp duty deadline ends buyer stampede

Amad Diallo has spoken out after he was spotted making an obscene gesture in Malaysia

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo says no regrets about obscene gesture to fans as real reason emerges

Former CIA boss David Petraeus has warned Russia could launch an attack in Lithuania

Former CIA boss reveals which European country Putin plans to invade next

Stock image of a person using a EV charger for their car

Drivers can save £1,100 a year with scheme starting this week

Smoke rises from wildfire in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada, as thousands flee their homes.

Wildfires tear through Canada as thousands flee their homes

Prime Minister Hosts Reception For UK And EU Businesses

Reeves to unlock £100bn spending on roads & energy to boost left-behind areas

Russell Brand arriving at court today

Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges

Paul Doyle arrives in court charged with seven driving offences.

'Tearful' Ex-Marine Commando Paul Doyle, 53, appears in court to face Liverpool parade crash charges

Desperate search for British woman after holidaymaker vanishes on dream Caribbean getaway

Desperate search for British holidaymaker after vanishing on dream Caribbean getaway

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016.

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie for the first time since pair split

Exclusive
The knife crime generation: Watch LBC's special investigation into the crisis plaguing Britain's schools

The knife crime generation: Watch LBC's special investigation into the weapons crisis plaguing Britain's schools

Exclusive
The knife crime generation: Watch LBC's special investigation into the crisis plaguing Britain's schools

'Their parents don’t know': 14 and 16-year-old questioned after police raid over Snapchat knife sales

File photo dated 11/8/2021 of Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore during the official opening of a new garden at the Helen and Douglas House children's hospice in Oxford.

Captain Tom's daughter and her husband pay themselves double previous year's earnings - as firm £117,000 in the red

A woman has died after four elderly customers were reportedly fighting close to the flower and plant area outside as Lidl supermarket.

Woman, 71, dies after 'brawl' outside Lidl as two arrested for manslaughter

Latest News

See more Latest News

Used E-Cigarettes

'And I would drive 200 miles': Scottish corner shop 'run off feet' as vapers flock from England to 'stockpile' vapes
London, England, UK. 28th May, 2025. Chief Secretary to the Treasury DARREN JONES is seen in Downing Street. (Credit Image: © Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Credit: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Live News

Millionaires should not get subsidy for energy bills, says Treasury minister

The former police inspector had been with Greater Manchester Police for nearly 30 years.

Disgraced inspector scheduled hundreds of sex worker meetings on GMP-issued phone

Smokey Robinson attends the arrivals of Cedric the Entertainer's Celebrity Golf Classic in 2024. (Photo by Corine Solberg/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Smokey Robinson sues sexual assault accusers for $500m

The fire caused a thick, dark smoke to fill the area.

Firefighters battle East London shop blaze with 125 firefighters at peak

A nurse takes blood during a blood test at a doctor's surgery.

NHS to roll out ‘revolutionary’ blood test for lung cancer

Luke Humphries celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Luke Littler during the BetMGM Premier League Play-Offs at The O2, London.

Luke Humphries beats Luke Littler in Premier League Darts final as he bags Triple Crown

Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier and convicted sex offender, was found dead in his cell in 2019.

FBI to release 'clear as day' tape 'confirming Jeffery Epstein's prison suicide'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Sean 'Diddy' Comb's ex-assistant alleges rapper raped her as she slept

Asian World Film Festival Closing Night

Big Trouble in Little China actor Peter Kwong dies aged 73

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall, speaks with farmers.

Prince William promises to be a 'force for good' as supporting farmers is a 'branch of philanthropy'
Meghan 'cuddled Prince Archie for the rest of the night' after he hit a milestone.

Meghan reveals profound impact of major ‘mum moment’ with Prince Archie

A rare royal mourning ring worth thousands of pounds which is up for auction after being bought from a charity shop in Leicester for just £15

Rare royal mourning ring worth thousands up for auction after being bought from charity shop for £15

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News