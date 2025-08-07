Boredom and stress among key triggers of 'food noise' that fuels overeating, study shows

7 August 2025, 14:32

Overeating
Boredom and stress among key triggers of 'food noise' that fuels overeating . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Boredom and stress are among key triggers of 'food noise' that fuels overeating, according to new research, as nearly nine in 10 report feeling tempted to eat despite not being physically hungry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The study found that 43% of people think about food ‘constantly’ throughout the day.

In fact, one in three (30%) find these thoughts to be uncontrollable or report that their relationship with food has a negative impact on them, their life and mental wellbeing.

This figure more than doubles amongst those with obesity, where 69% say that their relationship with food negatively impacts their mental wellbeing.

The phenomenon of persistent thoughts and urges around food – sometimes dubbed ‘food noise’ – may be undermining healthy eating habits and contributing to the UK's obesity crisis.

Yet just a quarter of Brits (25%) know about this very common experience, according to new research by digital health company Numan.

Read more: Eating fewer ultra-processed foods could boost weight loss

Read more: WeightWatchers boss says ‘exciting work to do’ amid impact of weight loss jabs

Smiling young woman watching TV and eating popcorn on sofa with feet up on wheelchair
Evenings are the worst time for unneeded snacking, the study shows. Picture: Alamy

Zoe Griffiths, VP of Behavioural Medicine at Numan, said: “The idea that managing weight is purely about willpower is outdated.

"Our findings show that almost everyone experiences ‘food noise’ – those intrusive thoughts about food – which can derail even the best intentions.

"We need to acknowledge that constant cravings and cues aren’t simply due to a lack of self-control, but are a real phenomenon shaped by our environment, emotions and biology.”

The survey’s findings showed significant breadth of emotional and environmental triggers to be among the top reasons why respondents eat when they don’t need to.

Top five emotional triggers of food noise identified:

  • Boredom (33%)
  • Wanting a little treat or pick-me-up (26%)
  • Stress (24%)
  • Low mood or depression (24%)
  • Lack of sleep (17%)

Top five environmental triggers uncovered:

  • Availability of fast food (35%)
  • Easy reach placement of sweets and snacks when shopping (24%)
  • Interrupted routines (22%)
  • Office snacks (19%)
  • TV ads (19%)
Download the new LBC app
Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC

Emotional wellbeing triggers such as low mood or depression (37% vs. 21%), stress (31% vs. 22%), anxiety (22% vs. 13%), and frustration or anger (14% vs 7%) were revealed to have a significantly greater impact on those who described themselves as being overweight or obese in terms of giving in to food noise.

The survey found widespread temptation to be a common issue, with 88% of respondents at least sometimes feeling compelled to eat even when they have no physical hunger. In fact, 43% say thoughts of food are on their mind “all the time.”

Four in ten Britons (44%) explained that they struggle to resist their cravings when they experience food noise, with this rocketing to seven in ten (70%) for those who described themselves as either overweight or obese.

Evenings are the worst time for unneeded snacking – a third (31%) of people struggle the most to resist cravings at night, making it the prime time for so-called ‘food noise’ to strike.

The study found 65% of those surveyed believe their food choices come down to personal willpower. Yet the prevalence of food noise suggests emotional and physiological factors (beyond sheer willpower) play a major role in people’s eating behaviour.

Numan’s experts warn that this disconnect between perception and reality could hinder effective weight management.

Ms Griffiths added: “To tackle issues like food noise, we have to treat obesity as the complex condition it is.

"That means looking at the whole person – their mindset, habits, hormones, and daily environment – not just telling them to eat less.

"Too many people still see obesity through the lens of personal failure rather than as a complex condition influenced by genetics, socio-economics, and environmental factors."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ofwat has appointed an interim chief executive to take over from the outgoing boss as the embattled regulator prepares to be abolished.

Ofwat appoints interim chief executive amid current boss stepping down

Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring England's winning penalty during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final

Five Lionesses nominated for Women’s Ballon d’Or after back-to-back European titles

Stephen Burch (right) and his wife Katherine Burch (left) who were killed in a car collision.

Motorist, 81, pressed accelerator 'in error' and fatally hit retired couple in Wales

The remains of Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, left, has still not been returned to his family after they received the wrong body.

Fears Brit Air India crash victim was 'cremated as someone else' after grieving family receives wrong remains

The two crooks can be seen walking across the roof of the property's front porch with bags full of stolen jewellery, dropping them down to their accomplice on the street

Watch: Masked thieves caught on camera stealing £500k of gold jewellery from London home as owners sat inside

A Spanish town has become the first in the country to ban Muslims from using public facilities to celebrate religious Eid festivals.

Spanish town bans Muslim religious festivals weeks after anti-migrant riots in nearby area

Brad Pitt with his mother, Jane at the Oscars in 2012

Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta dead at 84 as family pay emotional tribute

Exclusive
Former Love Island contestant Faye Winter has welcomed the government's crackdown on cosmetic procedure ‘cowboys’

Love Island star Faye Winter was 'devastated' by botched cosmetic procedure that left her 'forehead fully collapsed'

Self-proclaimed social media pranksters have filmed themselves spraying Orthodox Jews with water pistols.

‘Playground bully’ influencers spray Orthodox Jews with water pistol in spate of attacks

James Maddison, who has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery 'in the coming days'

Tottenham confirm major injury blow as James Maddison faces knee surgery

Demonstrators gather opposite Downing Street in central London to show solidarity with the direct action group Palestine Action.

Three people charged with terror offences after 'showing support for Palestine Action'

Loch Ness Bay campsite near Drumnadrochit, Highland

Police seize 1,500 hours of CCTV in hunt for man who sexually assaulted schoolboy at Highlands campsite

A mobile phone displays the nationwide public alert system test message on April 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, United Kingdom

Exact date millions of phones to sound emergency alarm in Government test

Humanitarian aid supplies dropped by air into Gaza

Just 1.5% of Gaza’s farmland usable after conflict as UN warns of ‘full-scale famine’

Beef tallow french fries

Eating chips three times a week linked to higher risk of type 2 diabetes, study finds

Ms Nolan-O'Slattara was found dead on a boat called Ripple in an upmarket yacht club in the Hamptons

Mystery surrounds death of jet-setting Irish fashion designer found dead on yacht in New York

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alec Luhn went missing on a solo hike in Norway

Journalist who vanished during solo hike found alive but seriously injured after nearly a week in the wilderness
The Met police has vowed to tackle shop theft, after 12 individuals stole £60,000 worth of wine bottles, Ferrero Rochers and other expensive items from a large Tesco in Harringay.

Gang of 12 steals £60,000 of luxury goods from Tesco in just six weeks - as Met vows to crackdown on shoplifting
Alice Webb

Hundreds of women 'maimed' by botched cosmetic procedures since 2023, but no criminal charges
The wreckage of the RAF Chinook helicopter, which crashed on the Mull of Kintyre on June 2, 1994 killing all 29 on board, including 25 top Northern Ireland security experts.

Families demand justice as 25,000 back petition over 1994 Mull of Kintyre Chinook crash 'cover-up'
Doctors protesting outside Downing Street in 2024.

NHS faces mass exodus of doctors as one in five considers quitting the UK

The tribute featured an AI-generated video depicting the heavy metal icon laughing and taking selfies with other dead celebrities, including Freddie Mercury.

Rod Stewart under fire for bizarre AI-generated tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Son captained Tottenham to their first trophy in seventeen years.

'The hardest decision I've ever made': Son Heung-min leaves Spurs after ten years to join Los Angeles FC
Ministers have announced plans to cut down on "cowboy" cosmetic procedures by introducing new restrictions on who can access and provide treatments.

Ministers announce plans to tackle ‘cowboy’ cosmetic surgeries as people left ‘maimed’ by procedures
A security sign is displayed on a fence at Royal Mint Court, the proposed site of China's new UK embassy, on November 25, 2024 in the Tower Hamlets borough of London, England.

China ordered to explain secret basement under London ‘super-embassy’

A general view of the Bank of England in the City of London. Many economists expect that the base rate will be cut following the next Bank of England meeting on 7 August.

Bank of England ready to cut interest rates as jobs market slows, experts say

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles will commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day with an address to the nation.

Charles to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with message to nation

BRITAIN-ROYALS-SECURITY-HARRY

Harry ‘devastated’ by boardroom battle after 'hostile takeover' at his charity Sentebale

King Charles III meets RAF soldiers and their families, during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, to re-present a Squadron Standard.

Charles greeted by bagpipers as King visits Scotland’s main RAF base

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News